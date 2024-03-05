NFL franchise tag tracker: Deadline time, explainer, which players received it

The franchise tag is a designation NFL teams may use to retain one player set to be an unrestricted free agent and sign them to a set contract for another year. There are exclusive and non-exclusive tags.
What are exclusive vs. non-exclusive franchise tags?
Exclusive tags mean the contract must be no less than either the average of the top five salaries at that player's position or 120% of the player's salary the previous season, whichever is greater. It also means the player is not allowed to negotiate with other teams and may not sign with another team should they reject the offer.
Non-exclusive tags mean the contract must be no less than either the average of the top five cap hits at that player's position or 120% of the player's salary the previous season, whichever is greater. Unlike the exclusive tag, however, the player is allowed to negotiate with other teams, and if he receives an offer, his current team has the chance to match. If the team chooses not to match, it's entitled to receive draft compensation equivalent to two first-round draft picks from the signing team.
What are the NFL franchise tag positional values for 2024?
Quarterback: $38.301 million Running back: $11.951 million Wide receiver: $21.816 million Tight end: $12.693 million Offensive line: $20.985 million Defensive end: $21.324 million Defensive tackle: $22.102 million Linebacker: $24.007 million Cornerback: $19.802 million Safety: $17.123 million Punter/kicker: $5.984 million
What is the NFL transition tag?
The transition tag is another designation NFL teams may use to retain one player set to be an unrestricted free agent and sign him to a set contract for another year. The contract must be no less than the average of the top 10 salaries at the player's position, and there is no guaranteed compensation. Also, players are allowed to negotiate with other teams.
Live11 updates
Sean Leahy
Had the Giants tagged Saquon Barkley for a second straight year it would have cost $12.1 million, but the second overall pick from the 2018 NFL draft has long been seeking a extension to stay with the franchise.
Frank Schwab
The Panthers have been reluctant to trade Burns, but they also haven't given him the long-term deal he seeks.
Carolina, which reportedly turned down two first-round picks and a second-round pick from the Los Angeles Rams for Burns in 2022 and didn't trade Burns before the deadline last year, clearly wants to hold onto Burns. He has at least 7.5 sacks in every one of his five NFL seasons. He was a first-round pick of the Panthers in 2019 and one of the team's few stars.
But finding a common ground for a contract has been tough.
The non-exclusive designation allows Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed to negotiate with other teams while Kansas City has the right to match any competing offer. If the Chiefs declined to match an offer, they would be entitled to two first-round draft picks in return.
If Sneed plays on the tag in 2024, he'll be owed no less than either the average of the top five cap hits at that player's position or 120% of the player's salary the previous season, whichever is greater. The projected franchise tag value for cornerbacks next season is $19.802 million.
The Miami Dolphins, who have salary cap issues, reportedly won't franchise tag DT Christian Wilkins. There's still time for the Dolphins to get Wilkins signed to an extension or change their mind on the tag, but it seems like Wilkins will reach true free agency.
Given the lack of impact players who do reach the open market, Wilkins will have many suitors.
