NFL franchise tag tracker: Deadline time, explainer, which players received it

Yahoo Sports Staff
The Panthers have reportedly tagged star defender Brian Burns. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Now that the NFL scouting combine is in the books, we turn our attention toward the franchise tag deadline.

Teams have until 4 p.m. ET Tuesday to tag players.

Which players have received the franchise tag?

Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals WR
L'Jarius Sneed, Kansas City Chiefs CB
Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers EDGE

Which players are in the news about franchise tags?

Report: Saquon Barkley will be free agent, Giants won't tag star RB

Report: Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins will hit free agency, won't receive franchise tag

Ravens DT Justin Madubuike will 'probably' be franchise tagged if no new deal reached

What is the NFL franchise tag?

The franchise tag is a designation NFL teams may use to retain one player set to be an unrestricted free agent and sign them to a set contract for another year. There are exclusive and non-exclusive tags.

What are exclusive vs. non-exclusive franchise tags?

Exclusive tags mean the contract must be no less than either the average of the top five salaries at that player's position or 120% of the player's salary the previous season, whichever is greater. It also means the player is not allowed to negotiate with other teams and may not sign with another team should they reject the offer.

Non-exclusive tags mean the contract must be no less than either the average of the top five cap hits at that player's position or 120% of the player's salary the previous season, whichever is greater. Unlike the exclusive tag, however, the player is allowed to negotiate with other teams, and if he receives an offer, his current team has the chance to match. If the team chooses not to match, it's entitled to receive draft compensation equivalent to two first-round draft picks from the signing team.

What are the NFL franchise tag positional values for 2024?

Quarterback: $38.301 million
Running back: $11.951 million
Wide receiver: $21.816 million
Tight end: $12.693 million
Offensive line: $20.985 million
Defensive end: $21.324 million
Defensive tackle: $22.102 million
Linebacker: $24.007 million
Cornerback: $19.802 million
Safety: $17.123 million
Punter/kicker: $5.984 million

What is the NFL transition tag?

The transition tag is another designation NFL teams may use to retain one player set to be an unrestricted free agent and sign him to a set contract for another year. The contract must be no less than the average of the top 10 salaries at the player's position, and there is no guaranteed compensation. Also, players are allowed to negotiate with other teams.

  • Sean Leahy

    Had the Giants tagged Saquon Barkley for a second straight year it would have cost $12.1 million, but the second overall pick from the 2018 NFL draft has long been seeking a extension to stay with the franchise.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Saquon Barkley will be a free agent, won't receive franchise tag from Giants

    The running back market reportedly just got stronger, as the Giants are not expected to tag Saquon Barkley, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Panthers officially announce they've used non-exlusive tag on Brian Burns

    The Panthers have confirmed they're using a franchise tag on Brian Burns — but it's the non-exclusive one.

    Here's what that means:

    Non-exclusive tags mean the contract must be no less than either the average of the top five cap hits at that player's position or 120% of the player's salary the previous season, whichever is greater. Unlike the exclusive tag, however, the player is allowed to negotiate with other teams, and if he receives an offer, his current team has the chance to match. If the team chooses not to match, it's entitled to receive draft compensation equivalent to two first-round draft picks from the signing team.

  • Frank Schwab

    The Panthers have been reluctant to trade Burns, but they also haven't given him the long-term deal he seeks.

    Carolina, which reportedly turned down two first-round picks and a second-round pick from the Los Angeles Rams for Burns in 2022 and didn't trade Burns before the deadline last year, clearly wants to hold onto Burns. He has at least 7.5 sacks in every one of his five NFL seasons. He was a first-round pick of the Panthers in 2019 and one of the team's few stars.

    But finding a common ground for a contract has been tough.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Panthers reportedly tag star EDGE Brian Burns

    Carolina made a big move ahead of the franchise tag deadline:

  • Jason Owens

    The non-exclusive designation allows Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed to negotiate with other teams while Kansas City has the right to match any competing offer. If the Chiefs declined to match an offer, they would be entitled to two first-round draft picks in return.

    If Sneed plays on the tag in 2024, he'll be owed no less than either the average of the top five cap hits at that player's position or 120% of the player's salary the previous season, whichever is greater. The projected franchise tag value for cornerbacks next season is $19.802 million.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Chiefs place non-exclusive franchise tag on CB L'Jarius Sneed

  • Frank Schwab

    The Miami Dolphins, who have salary cap issues, reportedly won't franchise tag DT Christian Wilkins. There's still time for the Dolphins to get Wilkins signed to an extension or change their mind on the tag, but it seems like Wilkins will reach true free agency.

    Given the lack of impact players who do reach the open market, Wilkins will have many suitors.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Report: Dolphins not expected to franchise tag DL Christian Wilkins

    Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Christian Wilkins reportedly won't receive the franchise tag, making him a free agent.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Chiefs CB L'Jarius Sneed reportedly receives permission to seek trade

    L'Jarius Sneed is a prime franchise tag candidate from the Chiefs, and he's reportedly been given permission to seek a trade.

    Will L'Jarius Sneed still be a Chief much longer? (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Bengals use franchise tag on WR Tee Higgins

    The Cincinnati Bengals are the first team to use a franchise tag this offseason, applying it to wide receiver Tee Higgins.

    Tee Higgins has received the Bengals' franchise tag. (Photo by Jeff Dean/Getty Images)
