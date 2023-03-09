NFL fines Texans $175k, takes fifth-round pick for violation involving Deshaun Watson's pay

The Texans did not correctly report pay they gave Deshaun Watson during COVID. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans have been disciplined for a salary cap reporting violation, the league announced Thursday. In addition to a $175,00 fine, the team will forfeit their original fifth-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

According to the NFL's statement, the league conducted a review and determined that the Texans "provided then Texans’ quarterback Deshaun Watson with undisclosed compensation in the form of a membership at an alternative athletic facility in 2020."

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, that amount was $26,000 — which the team believes was an accounting error and did not provide a salary cap advantage.

