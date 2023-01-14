NFL fines Packers rookie Quay Walker for shoving Lions trainer; Rasul Douglas also fined

Kassidy Hill, Packers News
·2 min read

GREEN BAY, Wis. − The NFL fined Green Bay Packers defenders Quay Walker and Rasul Douglas for incidents that occurred during the Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Walker was fined $13,261 for shoving a Lions athletic training staff member while play was stopped for an injured Detroit player. Walker was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct and ejected. It was Walker's second such incident and ejection of the year, the first coming during the Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

On Monday, following the ejection, Walker met with media and apologized for his actions.

"I reached out to the trainer earlier today,” Walker said. “I talked to him for a long time. Just continued to apologize and pray he forgive me. Also I told him to reach out to the team if he can and the other trainers as well on my behalf and say I’m sorry.

“Really nothing I can do, to be honest with you, 'cause I made a mistake. I did what I did and I own up to that. Just something I gotta live with. Just a mistake I made and pray they forgive me.”

Douglas was fined $11,139 for an unnecessary roughness penalty after shoving a Lions player. With time expiring in the first half, the Lions were lining up to attempt a 48-yard field goal. The Packers called a timeout to ice Lions kicker Michael Badgley, who had missed a 46-yarder earlier.

The Lions stayed in field goal formation after the timeout was signaled with the intent of getting a practice kick before an official could run in. Douglas, on the field goal blocking unit, walked to the line of scrimmage and moved the ball out of the center’s hand.

Green Bay's future: As Packers mull QB situation, could both Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love return?

NFL mock draft: Where might Georgia, TCU stars land in first round?

“My thing is, we call timeout. I’m not about to let you snap and get a free kick,” Douglas said Sunday. “You already missed one earlier. There's no free kicks. When you kick, it's going to count for something. It ain’t about to be no, ‘you snap the ball, I’m kicking it, I got to push it right a little bit.’ I'm not doing that. So I smacked the ball out of the center’s hands, (No.) 70 pushed me, and I (pushed) him.

“That was bad for both of us, me and Quay, we know better. We shouldn't have did it.”

This article originally appeared on Packers News: NFL fines Packers rookie Quay Walker for shoving Lions trainer

