NFL fines Daniel Snyder $60 million after investigation into outgoing Commanders owner

A monthslong investigation by former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White substantiated claims that outgoing Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder sexually harassed a former employee and that the team deliberately underreported revenues to the NFL, the league announced Thursday.

The NFL said in a statement that Snyder will pay the league $60 million "in resolution of Ms. White's findings and all outstanding matters."

“The conduct substantiated in Ms. White's findings has no place in the NFL," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We strive for workplaces that are safe, respectful and professional. What Ms. Johnston experienced is inappropriate and contrary to the NFL's values."

The long-awaited release of the report came mere minutes after NFL owners voted unanimously to approve Snyder's sale of the Commanders to an ownership group led by Josh Harris. The deal is worth $6.05 billion.

