NFL fines Commanders player for missed facemask that helped end Eagles' undefeated season, injure TE Dallas Goedert

Jack Baer
·Writer
·2 min read

The NFL is disciplining Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis, but it's too late to be any comfort for Philadelphia Eagles fans.

Davis was fined $10,609 on Saturday for unnecessary roughness during last week's game against the Eagles, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Specifically, he was fined for grabbing and yanking the facemask of Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, who then gave up a costly fumble.

No flag was thrown on the fourth-quarter play, despite the egregious facemask penalty.

That fumble, which would have been called back had a penalty been called, ended a six-play Eagles drive and handed the Commanders offense a short field, which led to a 55-yard field goal.

Not only did the Eagles eventually lose the game, 32-21, to end their bid for an undefeated season, they also lost Goedert for an extended amount of time due a shoulder injury.

Goedert had been on his way to a first career Pro Bowl season, with 43 catches, 544 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 53 targets in nine games this season. He was a major part of an Eagles offense that ranks third in the NFL in yards and points per game, and now the team will have to rely on the likes of Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra and Tyree Jackson at the tight end position.

The blown call wasn't the singular reason the Eagles lost, but it stood out on a frustrating night. The league officially recognizing its officials missed the facemask penalty probably won't do much to diminish that frustration.

Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis (52) gets his hand in Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) helmet as Goedert runs with the ball with Washington Commanders defensive tackle John Ridgeway (91) coming from behind during the NFL football game, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
NFL officials somehow missed this facemask penalty by Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis on Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

