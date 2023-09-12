NFL Films showed the ‘Beautiful Mind’ whiteboard in Chiefs coach Andy Reid’s office

Chiefs coach Andy Reid loves a well-designed play, and he’ll take ideas from just about anyone, even a member of a cleaning crew.

Reid encourages his assistant coaches and coordinators to come up with ideas in a novel way, as viewers of the “Time’s Yours 2” documentary learned last week.

“I have a whiteboard in my office,” Reid said in the show. “I’ll start on it and then everybody adds their piece to it.”

NFL Films, which made the documentary, called it the “Beautiful Mind” board.

“Coach Reid allows you to think outside the box and be wild and crazy,” Chiefs running back coach Greg Lewis said. “We throw them up there and see what sticks.”

Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy added: ‘You can’t space ‘em out, you’ve just got to overlap ‘em and draw on top of each other. That’s why we’ve got like 17 different colored markers.”

NFL Films showed the board after coaches had been sharing their ideas, and it looks like a jumbled mess.

But not to Reid.

“By the end of the week, it’s full of good ideas,” Reid said. “There’s no way you can get all those plays in the gameplan. But on Friday, I’ll take a picture of it and file it away.”

This was an interesting look at the board in Reid’s office.