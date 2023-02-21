NFL Films’ mic’d-up video from Super Bowl shows a Carl Cheffers prediction came true

Even if you’ve re-watched Super Bowl LVII, say, two dozen times, it’s worth it to take a few minutes to view NFL Films’ full mic’d-up video from the Chiefs’ victory.

The video, which NFL Films shared in three parts on Twitter, includes a number of fascinating moments from the game.

For instance, there was a fun pregame exchange in which Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes told Eagles center Jason Kelce about how Kelce’s mother was the star of the Super Bowl.

Then there was Mahomes’ breakdown of how linebacker Nick Bolton duped Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second quarter. Bolton stripped Hurts of the ball and scored a touchdown on a fumble return.

“So Nick lined up in the line of scrimmage like he was blitzing, so Jalen thought he could just run for it. Well they did a game and Nick just went around and stayed there and spied him.”

Another great insight came after the Eagles took a 21-14 lead in the second quarter. Referee Carl Cheffers talked to a game official during a break and said: “Last possession wins, dude.”

The official responded: “Yeah, you got a shootout on your hands.”

Cheffers’ prediction came true as the Chiefs ran the clock down to just a few seconds and won the game on Harrison Butker’s field goal. You can see Cheffers’ prediction in the second of the videos below.

And, of course, what Chiefs fan wouldn’t love seeing the celebrations that took place after the game?

All three parts of this video are great.

A super start to one of the best championships ever #NFLFilmsPresents: Super Bowl LVII (Part 1/3) pic.twitter.com/ByOG0bqJzz — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) February 20, 2023