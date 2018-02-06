NFL Films clip suggests running 'Philly Special' was Nick Foles' idea

Was it Nick Foles’ idea to have the Philadelphia Eagles run their fourth-down trick play in Super Bowl LII?

It appears so.

The Super Bowl edition of “Inside the NFL,” which debuts Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime, has the NFL Films cut of the moments leading up to the play, arguably the gutsiest call in NFL championship game history:

As the Eagles are faced with the fourth-and-goal play from the New England 1 in the second quarter, coach Doug Pederson is heard saying, “We’re going for it right here. We’re going for it right here” into his headset.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles catches a touchdown pass from tight end Trey Burton, background, in the second quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. (AP)

Foles approaches him on the sideline and says, “Philly Philly?”

Pederson looks at him and says, “Yeah, let’s do it.”

Then Foles walks into the huddle and calmly says, “Philly special,” which is the true name of the play.

We then see the Eagles run the play – Foles, in the shotgun, waves his arms and then runs up to the line of scrimmage, next to the right tackle. The direct snap goes to Corey Clement, who hands off to Trey Burton on an end-around. Burton sets his feet and passes to Foles, uncovered in the right corner of the end zone.

Story Continues



