NFL early slate: Texans intercept Russell Wilson in end zone during waning seconds, end Broncos' five-game win streak
The Houston Texans held off the Denver Broncos 22-17 on Sunday, intercepting Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson in the end zone with less than 10 seconds remaining.
JIMMIE WARD. GAME OVER. pic.twitter.com/t4wkBvspZ2
— NFL (@NFL) December 3, 2023
Jimmie Ward picked off Wilson on third down with the Broncos on the doorstep of their sixth straight victory. Instead, Houston moves to 7-5 and continues its unlikely playoff push in the AFC, while the Broncos drop to 6-6.
C.J. Stroud finished 16 of 27 for 274 yards and a touchdown for the Texans, with Nico Collins catching nine passes for 191 yards and a score. Wilson went 15 of 26 for 186 yards and a touchdown along with three interceptions, including the game-ending pick.