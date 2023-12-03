NFL early slate: Texans intercept Russell Wilson in end zone during waning seconds, end Broncos' five-game win streak

The Houston Texans held off the Denver Broncos 22-17 on Sunday, intercepting Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson in the end zone with less than 10 seconds remaining.

Jimmie Ward picked off Wilson on third down with the Broncos on the doorstep of their sixth straight victory. Instead, Houston moves to 7-5 and continues its unlikely playoff push in the AFC, while the Broncos drop to 6-6.

C.J. Stroud finished 16 of 27 for 274 yards and a touchdown for the Texans, with Nico Collins catching nine passes for 191 yards and a score. Wilson went 15 of 26 for 186 yards and a touchdown along with three interceptions, including the game-ending pick.