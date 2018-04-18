NFL Draft: Worst picks in the history of every team No team is perfect. They all make draft day mistakes. Some of those mistakes are so big, though, you'll never forget them. SN's Vinnie Iyer looks at the worst in history of all 32 franchises. SIGN UP to stream the NFL Draft LIVE on DAZN in Canada

1 Arizona Cardinals: Andre Wadsworth, DE, Florida State (No. 3 overall in 1998) There were some awful picks made in St. Louis during the ‘80s, but this was the driest in Arizona. Taken between Ryan Leaf and Charles Woodson, Wadsworth’s three short years in Arizona started with a holdout and ended with knee woes.

2 Atlanta Falcons: Aundray Bruce, LB, Auburn (No. 1 overall in 1988) Sometimes the Falcons’ affinity for Auburn players burns them big time. There were 15 Pro Bowlers and two Hall of Famers (Michael Irvin, Randall McDaniel) taken in the same first round as Bruce, who had just 16 sacks in four seasons with Atlanta.

3 Baltimore Ravens: Kyle Boller, QB, California (No. 19 overall in 2003) Other than Carson Palmer, it was a bad first round for quarterbacks, including Byron Leftwich (7) and Rex Grossman (22). The Ravens have aced many of their early picks, but Boller was a huge mistake they needed to correct with Joe Flacco in ’07.

4 Buffalo Bills: Mike Williams, T, Texas (No. 4 overall in 2002) The Bills weren’t immune to what was a shaky first round, trying to plug in Williams as a franchise left tackle. He didn’t work anywhere on their offensive line and was released after only four seasons. They could have had Bryant McKinnie.

5 Carolina Panthers: Rae Carruth, WR, Colorado (No. 27 overall in 1997) Before Steve Smith, Carruth left the blackest of marks on No. 89 in Carolina. He didn’t do much on the field in two-plus season. The real tragedy was death of his pregnant girlfriend, whom he was found guilty of conspiring to kill.

6 Chicago Bears: Curtis Enis, RB, Penn State (No. 5 overall in 1998) The Bears have had some legendary backs (Gale Sayers, Walter Payton), but then there are Enis and Rashaan Salaam (No. 21, 1995). Enis was slowed by a holdout and knee injury right away, and he rushed for 1,497 yards in three NFL seasons.

7 Cincinnati Bengals: Ki-Jana Carter, RB, Penn State (No. 1 overall in 1995) The curse of Nittany Lions backs in the draft don’t get more vexing, as Carter was bad enough to beat out Akili Smith as Cincinnati’s worst-ever pick. He missed his entire rookie year with a knee injury, and really never got his career going. (Rob Burns/AP)

8 Cleveland Browns: Courtney Brown, DE, Penn State (No. 1 overall in 2000) Even Tim Couch, taken at the same spot the year before to reboot the Browns in expansion, was a better pick. In his five seasons with Cleveland, Brown had just 17 sacks after consistent durability issues.

9 Dallas Cowboys: Bobby Carpenter, LB, Ohio State (No. 18 overall in 2006) The Cowboys didn’t have any glaring mistakes, thanks to great personnel men such as Gil Brandt and Jimmy Johnson. Carpenter, however, was Jerry Jones’ biggest first-round whiff, as he saw little significant time in four years (96 tackles).

10 Denver Broncos: Maurice Clarett, RB, Ohio State (No. 101 overall in 2005) Not every worst pick is a first rounder. Mike Shananan and Denver shocked everyone by taking the troubled, out-of-shape back whom many deemed undraftable in the third round. Clarett lasted one month in training camp.

11 Detroit Lions: Charles Rogers, WR, Michigan State (No. 2 overall in 2003) Sorry, Lions fans, but drafted wide receivers and the Matt Millen era still cause nightmares. It didn’t get worse than going local for Rogers, whose massive physical talent was marred first by a broken collarbone and more by drug abuse problems.

12 Green Bay Packers: Tony Mandarich, T, Michigan State (No. 2 overall in 1989) This was an easy worst pick for the Packers. Abusing steroids, alcohol and other drugs contributed to Mandarich’s flameout. The tackle was taken amid a top five that included Troy Aikman, Barry Sanders, Derrick Thomas and Deion Sanders. (Alan Greth/AP)

13 Houston Texans: David Carr, QB, Fresno State (No. 1 overall in 2002) The Texans expected a Ferrari for their franchise launch, but instead they got an often-sacked, much-rattled Pinto. Carr wasn’t built to carry an expansion team, better suited for the backup duty in his later years with the Giants.

14 Indianapolis Colts: Steve Emtman, DE, Washington (No. 1 overall in 1992) The Colts came up empty with Emtman, the norm of their first drafting decade in Indy. He had five sacks with them through three injury-riddled seasons. Art Schlichter (No. 4, 1982) was their worst pick in Baltimore.

15 Jacksonville Jaguars: Derrick Harvey, DE, Florida (No. 8 overall in 2008) Blaine Gabbert (No. 10, 2011) came close but couldn’t trump Harvey from three years before him. Harvey held out early and never delivered, with eight sacks in his three seasons.

16 Kansas City Chiefs: Todd Blackledge, QB, Penn State (No. 7 overall in 1983) Between his college football and broadcasting successes, Blackledge failed to live up to his draft status. In the great ’83 QB class, he was taken behind John Elway but ahead of Jim Kelly (14), Tony Eason (15), Ken O’Brien (24) and Dan Marino (27).

17 Miami Dolphins: Eric Kumerow, DE, Ohio State (No. 16 overall in 1988) After whiffing on another defensive end (Boston College’s John Bosa) at the same spot the year before, the Dolphins did one worse with Kumerow, a shocking pick. He had five sacks and zero starts through three forgettable seasons.

18 Minnesota Vikings: Dimitrius Underwood, DE, Michigan State (No. 29 overall in 1999) The Vikings ignored the red flags with Underwood, who had mental health issues that led to his disappearance from his rookie training camp. Underwood wasn’t ready to play in the league, and Vikings officials learned it the hard way.

19 New England Patriots: Ken Sims, DE, Texas (No. 1 overall in 1982) Sims disappointed the Patriots with his questionable work ethic and lack of production. He had 17 career sacks, and it took him being arrested for cocaine possession to finally make New England cut ties with him before the 1990 season.

20 New Orleans Saints: Russell Erxleben, K, Texas (No. 11 overall in 1979) Here’s a cautionary tale for teams ever thinking about taking a kicker this high. Erxleben’s big leg for field goals and punts never materialized and his time in New Orleans fizzled by 1983. He went on to become a fraud as a businessman, too.

21 New York Giants: Cedric Jones, DE, Oklahoma (No. 5 overall in 1996) It didn’t pan out that Jones would be a long-term bookend to Michael Strahan. He had 15 sacks over his five NFL seasons. He was taken between Hall of Fame tackle Jonathan Ogden and bust running back Lawrence Phillips

22 New York Jets: Blair Thomas, RB, Penn State (No. 2 overall in 1990) It took him four seasons to give the Jets 2,009 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He was too injury-riddled for them to keep, and he did even less in his final two NFL years with three more teams (Dallas, New England, Carolina).

23 Oakland Raiders: JaMarcus Russell, QB, LSU (No. 1 overall in 2007) Russell is Ryan Leaf’s best competition for the greatest draft bust of all time. Enamored with his size (6-6, 265) and big arm to match, the Raiders didn’t realize he wouldn’t work for his $68 million contract. He was done in the NFL by 2009.

24 Philadelphia Eagles: Kevin Allen, T, Indiana (No. 9 overall in 1985) He couldn't play at all, showing big bust material as a rookie. Then came Allen’s positive test for cocaine the next year before he was charged and imprisoned for sexual assault. Banned from the NFL, he struggled to hang around in other leagues.

25 Pittsburgh Steelers: Huey Richardson, LB, Florida (No. 15 overall in 1991) Richardson was the rare case of the Steelers whiffing on someone to help their 3-4 defense. It became clear Richardson couldn't help them anywhere. He was traded to Washington in 1992 after just five games of action for Pittsburgh.

26 St. Louis/L.A. Rams: Lawrence Phillips, RB, Nebraska (No. 6 overall in 1996) The Rams, unlike other teams in the first round, ignored Phillips’ character concerns stemming from his arrest for assaulting his girlfriend. They even traded away Jerome Bettis on draft day to make him their feature back. More off-field trouble, and they grew tired of Phillips after two years and many tears.

San Diego/L.A. Chargers: Ryan Leaf, QB, Washington State (No. 2 overall in 1998) While Peyton Manning is still going strong for the Broncos, Leaf is a distant memory for the Chargers with Drew Brees and Philip Rivers since. Leaf didn't have the head and heart to go with the size and arm. He was out the door in San Diego after just three years and one massive headache. Since then, his life has become a nightmare of substance abuse and jail time for crimes he committed to feed him habit.

28 San Francisco 49ers: Jim Druckenmiller, QB, Virginia Tech (No. 26 overall in 1997) This balanced out the 49ers having Hall of Famers Joe Montana and Steve Young back to back. Three years later, Giovanni Carmazzi wasn’t the answer either. While Alex Smith helped right the ship, it has shot back up with Colin Kaepernick.

29 Seattle Seahawks: Brian Bosworth, LB, Oklahoma (No. 1 overall in 1987, supplemental) We keep seeing “The Boz” being run over by Bo Jackson as his NFL highlight. His buzzcut and acting abilities may have been better than his value to them as an NFL defender who was worn down too early by his college steroid and drug use.

30 Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bo Jackson, RB, Auburn (No. 1 overall in 1986) The Buccaneers should have known Bo better. They didn’t have the franchise pull to convince him to choose the NFL over baseball. He held his ground and refused to sign with them, but when they gave up his rights a year later, the Los Angeles Raiders made him the NFL offer he couldn’t refuse.

31 Tennessee Titans: Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones, CB, West Virginia (No. 6 overall in 2005) Off-field concerns related to a fight in college were there before the draft. He kept getting in trouble in Nashville before his rookie season began. Drug possession charges plagued him in 2006. A shooting incident in '07 got him suspended for all of ’08. At least he found some kind of stability with the Bengals.