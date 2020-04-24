NFL Draft winners & losers 2020: Cowboys, Broncos get it right; Eagles, Packers miss mark in Round 1

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft featured a few interesting twists and turns, but franchise quarterbacks were the dominant headline.

Cincinnati opened the draft by taking Joe Burrow at No. 1, and Miami grabbed Tua Tagovailoa at No. 5. The Chargers selected Justin Herbert a pick later, and the big surrprise came at No. 26 when the Packers took Jordan Love. Those were the big names in a first round that featured several trades.

Which teams and players came out as winners and losers in the 2020 NFL Draft? Sporting News will break that down as the three-day draft unfolds.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Round 1:

NFL Draft winners & losers 2020

Winners: Bengals and Dolphins get franchise QBs

Two franchises in need of franchise quarterbacks got their QBs.

The Bengals landed Burrow, and despite all the pre-draft chatter the pick makes sense for both. Burrow, who is coming off one of the greatest seasons in college football history, stays close to home in a state where he is an icon. Cincinnati, which spent big in free agency, incentivized a real rebuild around second-year coach Zac Taylor. This doesn't feel like Carson Palmer in 2005. Burrow should be put in a better chance to succeed. He is that kind of game changer. The “740” T-shirt was a nice touch.

Enough talk. Time to get to work. https://t.co/EAK97ZePE8 — Joey Burrow (@Joe_Burrow10) April 24, 2020

Miami made the risk-reward pick by taking Tagovailoa at No. 5 pick, and he fills a need at quarterback. Tagovailoa's talent at Alabama was undeniable, but he comes with injury concerns after a season-ending hip injury. In the end, second-year coach Brian Flores gets a franchise quarterback he can build around.

Burrow and Tagovailoa clashed in the No. 1-vs.-No. 2 showdown between LSU and Alabama last season. It will be interesting to watch both grow with their new franchises. They were the two best quarterbacks on the board, and the Bengals and Dolphins made the right calls.

Loser: Packers QB plan

Aaron Rodgers is 36, and back in 2005 he slipped to the No. 24 in the NFL Draft. The Packers surprised on Thursday night by taking Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round at No. 26.

Cue the Favre-like drama, right?

Green Bay passed on Clemson receiver Tee Higgins and Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet, which were more pressing positional needs for a team whose window to get back to the Super Bowl re-opened in Matt LaFleur’s first season.

Green Bay could have made this move in at least two years considering Rodgers is under contract through 2023. It was too soon to create that drama.

Winner: Broncos and Cowboys WRs

The Broncos were looking to trade up to grab a receiver, and GM John Elway didn't have to. Denver landed Jerry Jeudy, a Biletnikoff Award winner and game-breaking receiver from Alabama.

Jeudy was one of the best players in college football the last two seasons. He had 159 catches for 2,742 yards and 26 TDs while averaging 17.2 yards per catch for the Crimson Tide, and he fills a need for Denver. Jeudy should pair well with Courtland Sutton and gives Drew Lock another option in the receiving game.

This was well-executed at the No. 15 spot.

Two picks later, Dallas picked up a big-time receiver in CeeDee Lamb from Oklahoma. Lamb averaged 19.0 yards per catch with the Sooners for his career and is another vertical passing threat that should in well with Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup.

Loser: Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles needed an upgrade at receiver, and the board didn't fall in their favor with Henry Ruggs III, Lamb and Jeudy flying off the board first.

Philadelphia settled for Jalen Reagor, who proved himself as a playmaker at TCU, but the 5-11, 200-pound receiver wasn't quite as consistent in college as the names drafted ahead of him.

The fact the Eagles missed out on Lamb at Dallas' expense made it even worse.

Winners: Ohio State cornerbacks

The Buckeyes added to their cornerback line by sending two more cornerbacks to the NFL. Jeff Okudah to Detroit at No. 3 was a no-brainer, but the Raiders grabbed Damon Arnette at No. 19.

Ohio State now has sent 15 cornerbacks to the first round since 1991.

Losers: A.J. Epenesa and Big Ten edge rushers

The Iowa defensive end was considered a top-10 pick heading into last season, but a so-so performance at the NFL Combine led to a slide to Day 2. That’s surprising considering the hype around the prospect in mock drafts.

He wasn’t the only Big Ten edge rusher who slipped. Penn State’s Yetur Gross-Matos and Wisconsin’s Zack Baun also slipped out of the first round.

Winner: Tackles

This was a tackle-heavy first round starting with Georgia’s Andrew Thomas at the No. 4 pick to the New York Giants.

Cleveland took Alabama’s Jedrick Wills at No. 10, and the Jets grabbed Louisville’s Mekhi Becton with the next pick. Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs went to the Bucs at No. 13, USC’s Austin Jackson went to Miami at No. 18 and Georgia’s Isaiah Wilson went to Tennessee at No. 29.

That’s six quality tackles on what was a fantastic class at the position.

Losers: Safeties

Alabama’s Xavier McKinney and LSU’s Grant Delpit were two of the best safeties in the SEC the last few seasons, but both fell out of the first round.

They are sure to be among the high-priority Day 2 picks, but it was a bit of a surprise that neither player was taken in the first round. The draft instead was cornerback-heavy, with six players from that position group being selected.