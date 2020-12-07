NFL draft winners and losers: What to make of so-so games from Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson?

On Saturday, as I flipped back and forth between the end of the BYU-Coastal Carolina and the early parts of Clemson-Virginia Tech, it occurred to me.

The possible first and second quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL draft were not having terrific performances.

And that’s OK.

BYU’s Zach Wilson ended up stringing some nice runs and throws together, and Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence certainly wasn’t bad by normal-human standards. It’s just that neither quarterback had a commanding, earth-shattering performance this past weekend.

A few weeks ago, Ohio State’s Justin Fields had a really tough outing overall in the win over Indiana. It was the same sort of feeling — and it was natural to ask whether we have overrated the assumed top three quarterbacks (in whatever order) in next year’s draft picture.

The answer, I think, is no.

The odds suggest that at least one of them will fail to meet expectations in the NFL, and we could say two or more if you include North Dakota State’s Trey Lance. (Or three or more, if we count Alabama’s Mac Jones, Florida’s Kyle Trask, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder, and so on and so forth …)

But we can’t cloud our views following an average to disappointing performance along the way.

Does anyone now remember Patrick Mahomes slogging through a horrible game up in Ames, Iowa? Or Deshaun Watson throwing arm punts against Pitt and losing to … Nathan Peterman? Justin Herbert last year against Arizona State?

The point is: Great QB prospects have tough college games. So do overrated prospects. And underrated ones. This is why many scouts believe in the traits-over-production axiom.

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson was up and down against Coastal Carolina. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

After Fields’ rough outing against Indiana, I asked a scouting director — who played some quarterback — how we should weigh these types of performances.

“It’s a good question,” he said. “There are a lot of things you should ask. Were the mistakes correctable? Were they (common mistakes) that they get away with other games? Also, what factors are they dealing with?

“Not every single complete pass is a win. And not every sack or interception is a quarterback’s fault. You have to go through the process of each good play and each bad one and ask what just happened and how does it reflect on them (as an NFL prospect)?”

Plus, there’s the context element of it.

Wilson (19 of 30 passing, 240 yards, one TD, one INT; 10 rushes, 55 yards) wasn’t bad, mind you. He made some tremendous runs and decisions on read-option keepers. Wilson had a 91-yard TD wiped out on the first play from scrimmage. His interception came on the end-of-half Hail Mary. Wilson had what should have been a 4-yard gain turn into a 16-yard loss because of a boneheaded wide receiver’s decision.

There were at least two drops, including a well-placed 4th-and-1 play fake that would have gained 25 yards. Don’t forget, too, that BYU scheduled this game midweek and had — at most — 72 hours to prepare for the Chanticleers’ defense, which ranked 14th nationally coming in. That must be factored into his performance.

Wilson showed some terrific toughness, too. He took five hits in the pocket and more as a runner. On the interception, two Coastal defenders took out a bounty on him.

He also made some special throws, most of them coming at the ends of both halves. Backed up at his own 10-yard line with 35 seconds remaining, Wilson steamrolled 72 yards down the field and put his team in a position to pull out a stunner. They came up a few yards short.

Lawrence, who completed 12 of 22 for 195 yards, one TD and one pick against Virginia Tech. His mid-third quarter interception in the end zone was regrettable — he just stared down his target, and the Hokies’ Divine Deablo (one of our favorite safeties in the 2021 crop) read it the whole way.

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence was more effective with his legs than his arm against Virginia Tech. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)

But Lawrence took some shots and kept grinding; like Wilson, his read-option decisions were mostly smart ones, picking up 41 yards and two scores on seven carries. The 65-yard TD pass to Cornell Powell early in the fourth was exactly what you want from a QB: Lawrence knew he’d have ideal coverage on that side of the field, froze the linebackers with the play-action fake and threw a perfect lob for the score.

This is why we can’t succumb to box-score scouting. Why we can’t let one or two games — good or bad — hijack our evaluation of a QB prospect. Why there’s so much more nuance involved in dissecting players at that position.

Wilson and Lawrence will be fine. They’ve proven that all season. Fields showed it Saturday in his bounce-back dissection of Michigan State.

Now let’s bounce around the rest of the weekend’s action to look at some winners and losers from other NFL draft prospects …

Winners

Alabama QB Mac Jones and WR DeVonta Smith

I’m ready to have two conversations now.

Is Jones a potential first-round pick?

Is Smith WR1 in the 2021 class?

Both likely will require some far deeper diving, which we’ll reserve for another time and place. Besides, we need to space out our Jones/Smith love pieces, lest you think we secretly work for Nick Saban’s underground army or that we’ve lied about where we attended college.

But once more, Jones was tremendous (20 of 28 passing, 385 yards, four TDs, no sacks or picks) and Smith was otherworldly (8-231-3 receiving) against LSU. Both should be Heisman Trophy finalists. And we don’t know how, but they’ve each been better since WR Jaylen Waddle got hurt.

Nothing against Waddle or LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase, but Smith has a legitimate claim to be the top wideout taken. Even if he doesn’t test through the roof and isn’t your ideal-sized specimen, Smith just consistently makes plays on a weekly basis.

If we use Justin Jefferson — the fifth wide receiver taken this spring — as our case study, receivers with good but hardly elite physical traits can still be dominant. Would you be surprised if I reminded you that neither Marvin Harrison nor Issac Bruce were that big or that fast? Smith has that same dog in his game, to go along with his elite body control, concentration and separation ability to get open and torch opponents week after week.

#Alabama WR DeVonta Smith in his last 14 games:



105 receptions



1,840 yards



20 TDs — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) December 6, 2020

To me, that’s certainly worthy of Smith landing in the top 20 picks and perhaps even the top 10 or 12 overall. As long as he doesn’t run a glacial 40 at the combine at roughly 180 pounds, I’ll be all in on him going very high.

Alabama DT Christian Barmore

Here we go again with the Bama guys. But in a year where there’s a shocking dearth of high-end DT talent for the 2021 NFL draft from our vantage point, Barmore stands as one of the few possible first-round picks in the picture — and his performance in Saturday’s trashing of the Tigers.

Barmore didn’t start and played only 27 of the 73 defensive snaps in the win. He also was only credited with a single tackle. But Barmore made a huge strip sack midway through the second quarter and registered a number of other clear pressures that led to hurried throws.

It’s not often we have an entire first round go by without a tackle taken — it’s happened exactly one time, back in the 2017 NFL draft, since the 1998 draft. And that still could be the case in 2021. Even Barmore’s resumé has some holes in it, and there just aren’t that many other worthy Round 1 DT candidates.

But his upside, his flash plays and his youth all make for attractive qualities that could push him into that range if he declares early. Games such as the one on Saturday are the ones that could get him there.

Cal LB Kouny Deng

Deng is a fascinating prospect — with a pretty terrific backstory.

The fifth of six children, Deng was born in San Diego (with later stops in Minnesota, Iowa and Virginia) but is the son of parents who escaped civil war in their home country of South Sudan. Three of his siblings were born in East Africa, and they were all raised by their mother after their father returned home after spending time in the United States.

Deng’s football journey is unusual, as well. He played for two years at Virginia Military Institute (where he also suited up for the basketball team), with a year spent at Independence CC in 2018 prior to landing with the Bears.

But in two seasons with Cal, Deng has emerged as an interesting and perhaps singular study. At roughly 6-foot-5, Deng is incredibly tall for an inside linebacker — the base position he plays for the Bears — and was closer to 220 pounds last year than the 250 he was listed at, prior to reportedly putting on some weight this offseason.

One of two forced fumbles forced by California LB Kuony Deng in the final nine minutes in the win over Oregon. (Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Saturday against Oregon, Deng was tremendous in the final nine minutes of the game, helping seal the upset. He registered two forced fumbles and was in on a sack — all three plays ending Ducks drives. Deng also finished the game with a team-high eight tackles, including two for losses.

So how does this somewhat spindly prospect factor into the NFL? Well, physically speaking he’s somewhere on the spectrum between, say, Arizona Cardinals LB De’Vondre Campbell and Los Angeles Rams pass rusher Leonard Floyd, but Cal’s initial plans to make Deng more of an edge-rush prospect appeared to veer at some point.

Still, there’s some real intrigue in his prospects, even if Deng has been victimized in coverage, perhaps not ideally suited to carry backs and tight ends vertically with a lack of elite speed and refined positional instincts. But his physical flashes are impressive, and his production has been noticeable.

Pronounced “Coin DANG,” Deng earned mostly fourth- and fifth-round grades over the summer and has done nothing this season to damage his stock at all. Wherever he ends up, we’ll be fascinated to see how his eventual NFL team plans to employ Deng.

TCU S Trevon Moehrig

It’s a strange year for safeties, too, and disappointing in that many of the players who initially returned to school at the position didn’t stand out all that much.

But Moehrig isn’t one of those. He’s had a really good season in terms of coverage, tackling and diagnosing, and he’s one of the most athletic and best playmakers at the position in college football. Check out Moehrig’s one-handed interception of a deflected pass in the end zone late in Saturday’s win over Oklahoma State for a taste of what we’re talking about.

The 6-foot-2, 202-pound Moehrig also made six clean tackles and broke up two passes in the game — a big one late in the second quarter on a third-down stop and the other midway through the fourth quarter at the start of the drive he ended with that pick. That’s now 20 passes defended and six picks for him since the start of the 2019 season.

Come testing time, Moehrig could blow up the NFL combine, too. He’s a plus-plus athlete with speed, length, range and explosion. He’ll almost certainly end up as one of our top 40 or so prospects regardless of position and could work his way into the Round 1 picture.

Losers

Tulsa QB Zach Smith

It has been a tough few games for Smith, who suffered an upper-body injury on a sack he took a few weeks ago against Tulane. He left and didn’t return, and it’s not clear if Smith would have faced Houston the following week against Houston had the game not been canceled.

Smith did return Saturday against Navy and had two impressive throws: a 3rd-and-16 completion for a conversion and a 66-yard touchdown pass to help break open an eventual 19-6 victory against the Midshipmen.

But even that TD pass came with a serious caveat. Do we credit Smith for lacing a perfect pass that ended up as a long score? Or do we note that it came in between four (!) defenders within two yards of his target and could have been intercepted against a more talented defense?

Tulsa quarterback Zach Smith has had a tough few weeks. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Either way, it came in an otherwise lackluster performance in which Smith completed 10 of 25 passes for 168 yards and the one TD. Five drops helped drop his completion percentage a whopping 20 points. And the injury likely affected Smith’s performance; it’s hard to underrate his toughness, which can be well-documented back to his days at Baylor, too.

But we just can’t get too excited about the potential of Smith as an NFL prospect, despite entering the season with some mid-Day 3 grades. His ceiling appears to be as a pro backup, lacking the athleticism, size, deep-passing ability, pocket sense, ball handling or special NFL traits to be more than that.

Smith is far shorter than the 6-foot-4 at which he’s listed, likely closer to 6-1. He’s now had 17 fumbles over the past two seasons, taking 53 sacks in his past 701 dropbacks along the way. Smith’s arm strength really isn’t the issue, but his deep-passing touch and placement are pretty inconsistent. On throws 20-plus yards downfield this season, Smith has completed only 11 of 33 attempts with four interceptions.

Smith will have a chance to help himself at the College Gridiron Showcase, one of the few remaining postseason all-star draft events still scheduled for 2021, and his connections to Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule in their time at Baylor might give him at least one guaranteed shot to make it in the NFL.

But given that Tulsa’s offense didn’t fall off too much when sophomore Davis Brin took over a few weeks ago, we wonder how much Smith really adds to that passing game — and just how much he’d add to an NFL roster.

LSU OT Austin Deculus

It has been a tough season for LSU, so trying to compare their prospects’ 2019 performances versus what they’ve done in 2020 is really tricky business.

Deculus comes to mind as a prospect who has seen his stock slip a bit, and he had a tough go of it in the loss to Alabama. The 6-foot-6, 316-pound right tackle had his hands full all night as a pass blocker and wasn’t much better spurring a run game that netted one long gain all night.

Coming into the season, Deculus was earning some early-to-mid Day 3 grades. We’d say he probably factors in more as a sixth- or seventh-round prospect now, even if some of his struggles have been because of factors outside of his control.

Missouri LB Nick Bolton

Bolton was the victim of a horrible call — we promise this is not an angry alumni rant — on a targeting flag that held up after review, even though he very clearly led with his shoulder on a hit against an Arkansas receiver, knocking the ball loose.

That play might actually have earned Bolton even more praise in what has been a fantastic junior season. He’s been a monster in almost every game since an uneven performance vs. Bama in the opener. But missing the second half of Saturday’s game, plus the first half of Mizzou’s next game against Georgia because of the infraction, stings quite a bit.

And prior to the hit, Bolton might have been having his least impressive game since last season. It was by no means a poor effort, but Bolton was crossed up a few times in coverage, including on the Razorbacks’ first touchdown of the game.

We still view Bolton as a top-40 overall prospect. But losing the equivalent of a full game because of the penalty, along with some questions about his coverage shortcomings that might take him out of the first-round picture, could ultimately hurt his cause.

