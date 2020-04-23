NFL Draft trade tracker 2020: Live details on every deal to move up, down in Round 1

A year ago, the first round of the NFL Draft featured six trades between teams. How many can we expect Thursday?

Teams have already shown a willingness to trade assets ahead of the draft, whether for players currently under contract or for more draft capital. Just Tuesday, the Patriots traded Rob Gronkowski and a seventh-round pick to the Buccaneers for a fourth-round pick in return.

Other trade rumors include the Patriots moving up for Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa; the Lions moving up two spots to draft a tackle; and the 49ers using one of their two first-round draft picks to secure future selections later on.

2020 NFL DRAFT:

Those are just rumors, though — we won't know if they have any substance until the trades are made. With that, follow along as Sporting News provides live updates for every first-round trade of the 2020 NFL Draft.

2020 NFL Draft Round 1 trade tracker

