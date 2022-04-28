NFL draft tracker 2022: LIVE updates, analysis on every pick in the first round

Nate Davis, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The 2022 NFL draft, i.e. the league's 87th annual "Player Selection Meeting," and its myriad mysteries are finally here.

Perhaps appropriate that an event that leads so many teams to hit blackjack and comes up snake eyes for quite a few others is being staged for the first time in Las Vegas, which was originally supposed to host the draft in 2020 until the COVID-19 pandemic scrapped those plans. The backdrop should make the visuals uniquely spectacular this year.

The intrigue should also be rampant given the number of trades that have already impacted the draft with more sure to follow. Make sure to follow the instant analysis here starting at 8 p.m. ET Thursday night, when the players start coming off the board.

The 2022 NFL draft will take place in Las Vegas.
No QB at No. 1?

The Jaguars, who selected Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence first overall last year, obviously won't be taking another passer. Barring an unlikely trade of the selection, the 2022 draft will be the first since 2017, when the Browns took DE Myles Garrett, what won't have a quarterback off the top. Ten of the past 13 drafts have been christened with a quarterback at No. 1.

Mock, mock

USA TODAY Sports' Nate Davis and Mike Middlehurst-Schwartz both released their final mock drafts this week ... Davis good-naturedly complaining about the quality of Middlehurst-Schwartz's Thursday mock as compared to his Wednesday version. Both agree Georgia DE Travon Walker will go No. 1 overall to the Jags, followed by Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson to the Lions. Middlehurst-Schwartz then goes off the rails ... as most mock drafts anywhere tend to within the top five.

Haves and have nots

If the current order holds, a record eight teams would make multiple selections in Round 1. Eight others wouldn't pick at all on Thursday night. Quite the indicator of how trades have pervaded the roster-building process when it seemed it wasn't that long ago that teams were highly reluctant top part with prime draft capital, especially first-rounders.

Advice for every NFL team

Though not every club will play in the draft sandbox Thursday night, that doesn't mean each franchise doesn't have objectives to achieve over the draft's full three days and seven rounds. Here is our friendly advice for all 32 NFL teams, pertinent both to the draft and beyond, as they continue shaping their rosters ahead of the 2022 season.

2022 NFL draft tracker: First-round picks

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. Detroit Lions

3. Houston Texans

4. New York Jets

5. New York Giants

6. Carolina Panthers

7. Giants (from Chicago Bears) –

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos) –

10. Jets (from Seahawks) –

11. Washington Commanders

12. Minnesota Vikings

13. Texans (from Cleveland Browns) –

14. Baltimore Ravens

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami Dolphins) –

16. New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts via Eagles) –

17. Los Angeles Chargers –

18. Eagles (from Saints) –

19. Saints (from Eagles) –

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

21. New England Patriots

22. Green Bay Packers (from Las Vegas Raiders) –

23. Arizona Cardinals

24. Dallas Cowboys

25. Buffalo Bills

26. Tennessee Titans

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

28. Packers –

29. Kansas City Chiefs (from San Francisco 49ers via Dolphins) –

30. Chiefs –

31. Cincinnati Bengals

32. Lions (from Los Angeles Rams) –

***

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Nate Davis on Twitter @ByNateDavis.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL draft 2022: Live news, analysis on picks throughout first round

