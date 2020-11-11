NFL draft top 5 snapshot: Three quarterbacks off the board early in our debut mock

Every week until the final 2021 NFL draft order is set, we’ll take a look at how the top five picks are shaping up — and provide a mini-mock draft. Think of it as a quick snapshot of how the top of the draft is looking.

This week saw a shakeup in the top five with the Giants beating Washington, causing New York to slide from No. 2 to No. 4. The Jets did their best to win their first game, but the Patriots once more had their number.

And despite the Cowboys — the subject of this week’s “Draft Makeover” — nearly knocking off the unbeaten Steelers, they lost and slid up to the No. 3 slot. They haven’t picked that high since 1991, when they made DT Russell Maryland the first overall pick that year.

Just missing the top five: the 2-6 Los Angeles Chargers, the Dolphins (who own the 2-7 Houston Texans’ first-round pick in 2021) and the 2-5-1 Cincinnati Bengals.

A quick look at how the top five picks of the 2021 NFL draft are shaping up entering Week 10.

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

This one’s for you, 12th man on the field-goal team. Take care of your boy.

Ohio State QB Justin Fields

Fields easily could be a No. 1 overall pick in a more typical draft year. He’s off to a fantastic start this season. This would be no consolation prize for the also-ran Jags.

Oregon OT Penei Sewell

Ducks coach Mario Cristobal said on Yahoo Sports’ 2020 NFL draft show he thinks Sewell “could really play comfortably at 375” pounds. That’s not a misprint. Sewell is 20 years old, still growing and has a chance to be a special tackle.

Penn State LB Micah Parsons

Tell us, who is making this pick? You’ll see off-the-ball linebackers go in the top 10 now and then, but seldom in the top five. Then again, if it’s Dave Gettleman, historical precedent gets defenestrated.

BYU QB Zach Wilson

Ron Rivera knows a thing or two about BYU QBs from his Chicago Bears days. But seriously, it feels like the Football Team is moving on from Dwayne Haskins and ready for a new face at the position.

