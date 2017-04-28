NFL Draft: Thumbnail scouting reports of 1st-round picks

FILE - In this Dec. 28, 2016, file photo, Texas A&M's Myles Garrett (15) tries to get around Kansas State offensive lineman Scott Frantz during the second half of the Texas Bowl NCAA college football game in Houston.The NFL Draft will be held April 27-29, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith, File)

A thumbnail scouting report of the players picked in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday night.

1. Cleveland

Myles Garrett, 6-foot--4, 272 pounds, Texas A&M

Notable: All-American last season and one of the best pass rushers in the country, despite some nagging injuries.

Sum-it-up-in-a-sentence scouting report: Elite speed, quickness and strength add up to a potentially dominant pass rusher with only the need to stay on the field more.

In conclusion: Garrett is the 10th SEC player taken first overall in the common draft era.

2. Chicago (from San Francisco)

Mitchell Trubisky, 6-2, 222, North Carolina

Notable: In his lone season as the Tar Heels' No. 1 quarterback, Trubisky completed 68 percent of his passes with 30 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Sum-it-up-in-a-sentence scouting report: Trubisky has the arm, athleticism, and quick delivery NFL teams love, but one year as a starter in spread offense means he has a lot to learn.

In conclusion: After 13 career college starts, Trubisky matches Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor as the highest selected North Carolina player.

3. San Francisco

Solomon Thomas, 6-3, 273, Stanford

Notable: Pac-12 defensive player of the year in 2016 and has been gaining steam in the postseason draft process.

Sum-it-up-in-a-sentence scouting report: Gets rid of blockers with strength and quickness, though he might need to add some bulk and power to handle massive NFL linemen.

In conclusion: Highest selected Stanford player since Andrew Luck went No. 1 in 2012.

4. Jacksonville

Leonard Fournette, 6-0, 240, LSU

Notable: An ankle injury limited him to seven games in 2016 and he ran for over 100 yards in five of them. Ran for 1,953 yards and 22 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Sum-it-up-in-a-sentence scouting report: With power and speed to spare, the only nit to pick is elusiveness.

In conclusion: Second straight year a running back was drafted No. 4 (Ezekiel Elliott to the Dallas Cowboys).

5. Tennessee (from L.A. Rams)

Corey Davis, 6-3, 208, Western Michigan

Notable: Four-year starter and FBS career leader in receiving yards with 5,285.

Sum-it-up-in-a-sentence scouting report: Polished playmaker who has to prove he can consistently deal with cornerbacks getting into his body.

In conclusion: The highest-drafted player ever from Western Michigan.

6. N.Y. Jets

Jamal Adams, 6-0, 214, LSU

Notable: Son of former Kentucky running back George Adams, who played for the New York Giants.

Sum-it-up-in-a-sentence scouting report: Adams gets high marks for leadership, on top of elite athletic ability, and makes it difficult to find flaws here.

In conclusion: Adams is the fourth defensive back from LSU to go in the first round since 2011.

7. L.A. Chargers

Mike Williams, 6-4, 218, Clemson

Notable: Serious neck injury cost Williams almost all of the 2015 season, but he returned in 2016 to make 98 catches for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Sum-it-up-in-a-sentence scouting report: Big, strong and fast enough, with the ability to come down with passes in close coverage - and drop a few easy ones.

In conclusion: Third wide receiver from Clemson taken in the first round since 2013.

8. Carolina

Christian McCaffrey, 5-11, 202, Stanford

Notable: Set an NCAA record with 3,864 all-purpose yards in 2015, then was slowed by injuries in 2016 - and still ran for 1,639 yards.

Sum-it-up-in-a-sentence scouting report: What he lacks in size and power, McCaffrey makes up for with speed, quickness and versatility.

In conclusion: Father Ed McCaffrey was a third-round pick out of Stanford by the Giants in 1991.

9. Cincinnati

John Ross, 5-11, 188, Washington

Notable: Tore a ligament in his left knee in 2015, but it does not seem to have had any effect on his 4.2 speed.

Sum-it-up-in-a-sentence scouting report: Sure, Ross is a bit undersized, but he will be the fastest player on just about any field on which he steps.

In conclusion: Ross is the first Washington receiver taken in the first round since 2004, when Reggie Williams went No. 9 overall.

10. Kansas City (from Buffalo)

Patrick Mahomes II, 6-2, 225, Texas Tech

Notable: Running the Red Raiders' Air Raid offense, Mahomes passed for 5,052 yards and 41 touchdowns last season, with 10 interceptions and a 65.7 completion percentage.

Sum-it-in-a-sentence scouting report: Dynamic playmaker and athlete, who needs to be reined in a bit.

