  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NFL Draft: The running backs all fantasy players need to know

Liz Loza
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Miami Dolphins
    Miami Dolphins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Breece Hall
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

This offseason, fantasy football expert Liz Loza delivered the 2022 edition of her Rookie Snapshot series, introducing you to the top NFL draft prospects at each position who could make a fantasy impact sooner than later.

We've gathered all her running back Snapshots to get you ready for the Draft on Thursday — check them out below!

Breece Hall, Iowa State

A top-25 fantasy fit isn’t wholly lost for Hall. Instead of settling in Central Florida with the Buccaneers, the rookie could head south to Miami. The threat of Chase Edmonds (along with Tua Tagovailoa’s shortcomings) certainly caps Breece’s potential volume, but working in Mike McDaniel’s run-friendly offense while also calling dibs at the goal line would pay dividends. Now that the Phins have traded their top two picks to acquire Tyreek Hill, however, the situation is less likely.

The Texans and the Falcons (both teams have five picks over the first three rounds) remain in play, but with so many holes to fill it’s hard to confidently project him to either squad.

Still, Hall’s talent will command respect and volume — eventually. Be sure to keep tabs on his landing spot ...

Click here for Liz's full snapshot on Breece Hall!

Iowa State running back Breece Hall is a top NFL Draft prospect
Breece Hall is widely considered to be the top running back in the 2022 NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

The Spartan’s superpower is his unpredictability.

Whether it’s hypnotizing defenders with a somewhat frantic — but not frenetic — running style, or inspiring a scratch-and-shrug reaction from coaches and scouts struggling to pigeonhole the enigmatic talent …

Walker III knows how to keep ‘em guessing ...

Click here for Liz's full snapshot on Kenneth Walker III!

[So many reasons to play Yahoo DFS: Learn more now and get in on the fun]

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

Spiller is matter-of-fact when describing his playing style, saying simply, “I see the hole, and then I hit it.”

He’s right.

Spiller’s vision is next-level. Whether he’s running inside or outside, the 20-year-old can spot an opening, keep his sturdy legs churning, and power his way through the gap. There’s more to his game than physical aggression, though ...

Click here for Liz's full snapshot on Isaiah Spiller!

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Rookie Snapshot Forecast

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Heinen starts Penguins' late surge in 7-4 win over Rangers

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Danton Heinen’s first playoff goal in three years just past the midway point of the third period broke a tie to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 7-4 victory over the New York Rangers on Saturday night to take a 2-1 lead in their first-round Eastern Conference series. Pittsburgh blew a three-goal first-period lead but recovered behind the play of third-string goaltender Louis Domingue and Heinen, who jumped on a loose puck near the New York goal line and flicked a shot by Alexa

  • North Carolina Courage claim NWSL Challenge Cup with close win over Washington Spirit

    The North Carolina Courage completed their undefeated run through pre-season competition with a 2-1 victory over the Washington Spirit to win the NWSL Challenge Cup on Saturday in Cary, N.C. In what was a back-and-forth match, with both sides missing their share of scoring opportunities, it was the Courage who benefitted from a Spirit own goal in the 70th minute to take the lead and eventually emerge victorious. Just a minute after Washington's Ashley Hatch missed a chance to open the scoring, C

  • Scottie Barnes' most impressive performance in rookie season

    It's hard to pick just one game from Scottie Barnes' rookie of the year campaign, but these ones certainly showed us the growth and potential of the 20-year-old. Listen to the full 'Raptors Awards' episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Lightning strike early, beat Maple Leafs 7-3 to even series

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Talk about resilience. The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning haven't lost consecutive playoff games in nearly three years, rattling off 17 consecutive victories following a postseason loss since the start of their 2020 title run. “Usually a good recipe come playoff time is to not lose two in a row,” captain Steven Stamkos said after a 7-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night that evened the first-round series between the Atlantic Divis

  • Maple Leafs make significant lineup changes ahead of Game 3 vs. Lightning

    Sheldon Keefe has mixed up his lines and pairings with a chance to take back the series lead.

  • P.E.I. runner breaks record at Fredericton Marathon

    Runners went head-to-head this weekend at the 44th annual Stewart McKelvey Fredericton Marathon, back on the Mother's Day weekend after three years. The event featured five races, including a marathon, half marathon, 10-kilometre run and five-kilometre run. "It was good to see an event come together and set the tone for the running season," said co-race director Bruce Macfarlane. "It was just a perfect day for running." Stanley Chiasson of Prince Edward Island, who won in 2021, finished first in

  • Precious Achiuwa was the Raptors' most improved player

    It was unknown what Precious Achiuwa's role would be coming into his first season with the Raptors. Fast forward to the end of the season and the sophomore is now one of Toronto's most exciting up and coming players. Listen to the full 'Raptors Awards' episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Kane has hat trick, Oilers roll to 8-2 rout of Kings

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Evander Kane picked up his first hat trick in a Stanley Cup playoff game, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman each had two goals, and the Edmonton Oilers dominated the Los Angeles Kings for the second straight game, posting a 8-2 victory in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series Friday night. Kane is the 12th different player to score a playoff hat trick with the Oilers and the first since Connor McDavid in 2020. He was part of an Edmonton offense that put up eight goals in

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of their first-round series at 7 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 4 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports a

  • Panthers rally, beat Capitals in OT, even first-round series

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Sam Reinhart tied it late in regulation, Carter Verhaeghe scored his second of the game in overtime and the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Florida Panthers beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 in Game 4 on Monday night, tying the first-round series. Verhaeghe scored 4:57 into overtime to keep the NHL’s best regular-season team from getting pushed to the brink of elimination. It’s a best-of-three series now with Game 5 on Wednesday night at Florida. The Panthers were just over two minut

  • Five Things To Know about the NHL playoffs

    Friday night in the Stanley Cup playoffs saw the Leafs abuse Vasilevskiy again, the Oilers drown the Kings in a deluge of goals once again and a modern NHL legend add to his legacy. Here are five things to know as we head into Saturday's post-season action: VASILEVSKIY SHAKY ONCE AGAIN Andrei Vasilevskiy surrendered three goals as the Tampa Bay Lightning fell to the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 Friday and went down 2-1 in their first-round series. That now brings his goals-against average in this ser

  • Fred VanVleet was Raptors' leader on and off the court

    With Kyle Lowry in Miami, Fred VanVleet was tasked with taking on a heavier leadership role on-and-off the court and at various points this past season, the All-Star guard showed he was up to the challenge. Listen to the full 'Raptors Awards' episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman relishes post-season homecoming

    DALLAS — Add suiting up for NHL playoff games in his home state for the first time in his career to an eventful few years for Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman. The 30-year-old winger from Plano, Texas may wear enemy colours at American Airlines Center in Dallas during the Flames' first-round series against the Stars, but the moment was nonetheless special for him. After winning back-to-back Stanley Cup rings with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Coleman signed a six-year contract with Calgary last s

  • Lou Lamoriello, Islanders turn back on Barry Trotz, fire coach after 4 seasons

    The New York Islanders were in good hands, but moved on from Barry Trotz on Monday.

  • What Raptors, Chris Boucher said during exit interview

    Chris Boucher reveals what conversations took place during his exit interview with Toronto Raptors management following the season.&nbsp; Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Olympic champion sprinter Bruny Surin chosen as Canada's chef de mission for Paris 2024

    He's an Olympic champion, world champion, an Order of Canada member and now Bruny Surin can add Team Canada chef de mission for the Paris 2024 Olympics to his long list of accomplishments. The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) made it official on Friday morning more than two years ahead of the Summer Games. "I received a call from the COC board to tell me I was the chosen one for Paris and I was just jumping up and down," Surin told CBC Sports. "Even as I'm talking to you now I am at a loss for w

  • 46 winning moments with Raptors' Masai Ujiri

    At his end-of-season media availability, Masai Ujiri referenced winning 46 times. As shown in the video, a culture centered around pursuing championships is what the Toronto Raptors are all about.

  • Senators contingent headlines Canada roster for world championship

    CALGARY — The Ottawa Senators will be well-represented when Canada competes at the upcoming 2022 World Hockey Championship. Senators forward Drake Batherson and defencemen Thomas Chabot and Nick Holden were named to the team's 24-player roster released Monday by Hockey Canada. The Ottawa trio will join Senators head coach D.J. Smith, who is an assistant on Claude Julien's staff for the tournament that kicks off Friday in Tampere and Helsinki, Finland. The New Jersey Devils also have three player

  • Our favourite Nick Nurse, Masai Ujiri moments with media

    The Toronto Raptors have one of the best front offices in the NBA and not just because of their basketball expertise, but also because of their wit and personalities. Here are some memorable moments from Nick Nurse and Masai Ujiri's availabilities with the media. Listen to the full 'Raptors Awards' episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Joy Drop: Some home-run moments gave this week a real lift

    Hello, friends! The month of May is upon us. Our tires have been changed, our gardening gloves are coming out. OK, fine. Neither of those things has actually happened in my life. But they will be! I celebrated a wonderful Eid holiday with my family and friends on Monday. I am thrilled to say that this week brought me a beautiful amount of joy through coffee in the morning, something I really missed while fasting. No, this online notebook is not sponsored by Nespresso but it ought to be. I enjoy