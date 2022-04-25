NFL Draft: The running backs all fantasy players need to know

This offseason, fantasy football expert Liz Loza delivered the 2022 edition of her Rookie Snapshot series, introducing you to the top NFL draft prospects at each position who could make a fantasy impact sooner than later.

We've gathered all her running back Snapshots to get you ready for the Draft on Thursday — check them out below!

Breece Hall, Iowa State

A top-25 fantasy fit isn’t wholly lost for Hall. Instead of settling in Central Florida with the Buccaneers, the rookie could head south to Miami. The threat of Chase Edmonds (along with Tua Tagovailoa’s shortcomings) certainly caps Breece’s potential volume, but working in Mike McDaniel’s run-friendly offense while also calling dibs at the goal line would pay dividends. Now that the Phins have traded their top two picks to acquire Tyreek Hill, however, the situation is less likely.

The Texans and the Falcons (both teams have five picks over the first three rounds) remain in play, but with so many holes to fill it’s hard to confidently project him to either squad.

Still, Hall’s talent will command respect and volume — eventually. Be sure to keep tabs on his landing spot ...

Click here for Liz's full snapshot on Breece Hall!

Breece Hall is widely considered to be the top running back in the 2022 NFL Draft. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

The Spartan’s superpower is his unpredictability.

Whether it’s hypnotizing defenders with a somewhat frantic — but not frenetic — running style, or inspiring a scratch-and-shrug reaction from coaches and scouts struggling to pigeonhole the enigmatic talent …

Walker III knows how to keep ‘em guessing ...

Click here for Liz's full snapshot on Kenneth Walker III!

[So many reasons to play Yahoo DFS: Learn more now and get in on the fun]

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

Spiller is matter-of-fact when describing his playing style, saying simply, “I see the hole, and then I hit it.”

He’s right.

Spiller’s vision is next-level. Whether he’s running inside or outside, the 20-year-old can spot an opening, keep his sturdy legs churning, and power his way through the gap. There’s more to his game than physical aggression, though ...

Story continues

Click here for Liz's full snapshot on Isaiah Spiller!

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Rookie Snapshot Forecast