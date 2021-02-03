NFL draft surprise: How L'Jarius Sneed went from fourth-round afterthought to Chiefs rookie standout

Eric Edholm
Updated ·7 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs have taken the NFL by storm with one of the greatest offenses assembled in league history. But it would be a crime not to recognize what they’ve done in assembling a more than competent defense as well.

It might be how they’ve done it that’s most interesting. The Chiefs have not spent a first-round pick on a defensive player since the 2015 NFL draft. They’ve instead had success in free agency and via trades to acquire defensive standouts and also found bargains in later rounds on that side of the ball.

And no recent Chiefs draft pick on defense in recent years — perhaps since the choice of 2016 second-rounder Chris Jones — has had as big or as surprising a contribution to that group than their 2020 fourth-rounder, cornerback L’Jarius Sneed.

Despite his season shortened to a collarbone injury he suffered in Kansas City’s Week 3 win over the Baltimore Ravens, Sneed has been a massive contributor to a defense that ranked in the top 10 this past season in points allowed and interception percentage.

How this surprising rookie made his mark

In Week 1, Sneed had earned a starting job at cornerback — after spending his final season at Louisiana Tech at safety — despite no preseason games and a limited training camp.

The Chiefs’ opening-game opponents, the Houston Texans, went after what they assumed was fresh meat in the converted safety playing corner. Bad decision.

Sneed picked off Deshaun Watson early in the fourth quarter to thwart any chance of a comeback and deflected two other passes in the game, holding up well despite having a target on his back. In Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sneed hauled in another huge interception, this time in the red zone when the Chargers led, 17-9, late in the third quarter. Kansas City would claw back to win in OT.

After missing just under two months of time rehabbing the collarbone injury, Sneed returned to the lineup to start in the Week 11 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, taking over the team’s nickel role then. His third INT of the season came against Drew Brees in the Chiefs’ Week 15 win in New Orleans, adding a sack of Brees in that game.

Not a bad trio of quarterbacks — Watson, Herbert and Brees — for a rookie corner who played a mere nine regular-season games to pick off.

Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed recorded his second interception in as many weeks in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)
Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed recorded his second interception in as many weeks in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

It’s hard enough finding quality cornerbacks in the upper reaches of the draft, but for the Chiefs to snag one this impactful late in Round 4, it meets the criteria for grand theft.

Pro Football Focus graded Sneed as the NFL’s No. 1 rookie corner this past season, allowing only 214 yards in coverage on 45 targets, with a passer rating of allowed of a mere 53.4, one of the best marks in the entire league. Brees was the only quarterback to beat Sneed for a touchdown in the regular season, and it took a virtually perfect throw for that to happen.

Sneed also has a surprising streak heading into Sunday’s Super Bowl against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers: He now has had a sack in four straight games in which he’s played. In his final two regular-season games (he missed the Week 17 contest), plus the Chiefs’ two playoff contests, Sneed has been used as a blitzer and has been very effective at taking down quarterbacks when asked.

He’s done just about everything he’s been asked and outperformed even the wildest expectations during his rookie season. All while rookies around the NFL were at a disadvantage during the pandemic-shortened offseason like never before.

“Even in meetings we could tell he was a cerebral guy,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said Wednesday. “(He) played a lot of positions in college, which led us to believe he could handle things mentally.

“He's out there playing nickel, still learning on the run. He didn't have any of the luxury of any training camp snaps at nickel, and he's done a really good job.”

And after leaving the AFC title game against the Buffalo Bills with a concussion, Sneed has been given the green light to play Sunday by Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

“Sneed is good to go,” Reid said Tuesday. “He’s been cleared.”

The Chiefs will need all the help defending a Bucs offense that threw for 342 yards against Kansas City back in Week 12 and feature one of the best receiver groups in the league.

The scouting book on L’Jarius Sneed coming out

When the Chiefs made Sneed the 138th overall pick this spring, it was right about where many NFL scouts thought he might go — and perhaps just a tad higher even.

“I fell in love with LJ just watching his college tape,” Spagnuolo said. “I was a little shocked — you ask around to scouts and other people, they didn't have him (high). I thought I was missing something.”

Most scouts we spoke with felt Sneed was a Day 3 pick (Rounds 4 through 7), although a substandard senior season likely had a lot to do with that.

After starting 20 games at cornerback over his first three seasons at Louisiana Tech, Sneed was moved to safety by former defensive coordinator Bob Diaco. The move likely didn’t help Sneed’s draft cause, as he looked out of place in his new home at times.

Sneed logged three interceptions as a senior and earned second-team All-Conference-USA. But early in the season, he was plagued by missed tackles, a lack of big plays, penalties (five in his first eight games) and missteps.

It really wasn’t until late in the season that he made his presence felt, with three picks in his final five contests, including a 68-yard pick-six in a blowout over North Texas. That was Sneed’s third pick-six in four years for the Bulldogs.

Sneed turned in some terrific testing at the 2020 NFL combine, with a 4.37-second 40-yard dash (the fourth-best time by any prospect at the event), a 41-inch high jump (tied for sixth-best) and a broad jump of 10-foot-11 (tied for 14th).

Louisiana Tech DB L'Jarius Sneed ran the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash at the 2020 NFL scouting combine but still slipped to Round 4. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Louisiana Tech DB L'Jarius Sneed ran the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash at the 2020 NFL scouting combine but still slipped to Round 4. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Sneed’s size (6-foot, 192 pounds, 31 3/8-inch arms, 8 7/8-inch hands) registered as middling to below-average for a DB, and he chose not to run the shuttle drills or the 3-cone drill at the combine. Sneed also stood out at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl practices, but despite that he was not afforded a call-up to either the East-West Shrine Game or the Senior Bowl.

Most NFL teams evaluated Sneed last year more as a press corner than as a safety. He’d also garnered significant time as a slot corner, giving Sneed some nice versatility and appeal as a prospect.

But the step back as an out-of-position senior appeared to have an effect on his draft status. Sneed ended up being the 28th defensive back drafted, behind five DBs who did not start a single game as rookies for their respective teams.

There were even some scouts who liked Sneed’s college teammate, Amik Robertson, better as an NFL corner prospect. Robertson ended up being picked one selection after Sneed, at No. 139 overall to the Raiders, playing a mere 35 defensive snaps in his rookie season for the Chiefs’ AFC West rivals.

But Sneed has shown how flawed the NFL draft process can be — and how one disappointing final college season can throw off a player’s evaluation. Looking back, we all should have paid more attention to how Sneed had performed in his earlier seasons at cornerback to forecast his NFL outlook.

Then again, perhaps Sneed is just another example of what seemingly happens every year: a prospect who has big game but just slips through the cracks, despite possessing some elite physical traits and enough college production to warrant a higher pick.

And the Chiefs are more than happy to be the beneficiaries of one of the 2020 NFL draft’s most pleasant surprises.

More from Yahoo Sports:

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • Hockey Canada names executive team for 2022 Olympics in Beijing

    Doug Armstrong will lead the Hockey Canada executive team tasked with re-capturing Olympic gold.

  • Jared Goff thanks Rams, fans in farewell note to Los Angeles: 'It's been an honor'

    Jared Goff thanked the fans for supporting him "through all the ups and downs."

  • COVID case at Australian Open hotel cancels play at tuneups

    Players preparing for the year's first Grand Slam tournament, which is supposed to begin Monday, must isolate at their hotels until they test negative for the illness.

  • Tokyo Olympics organizers release first 'playbook' of COVID-19 guidelines

    Tokyo Olympics organizers have released the first of four playbooks to help participants enter and exit Japan safely.

  • Francisco Liriano returns to Blue Jays on minor league deal

    The veteran left-hander has agreed to a minor league contract that includes an invitation to spring training, according to a person familiar with the deal.

  • VanVleet topples DeRozan's single-game franchise points record

    Fred VanVleet grabbed several major accolades in a 54-point night versus Orlando, including the Raptors single-game scoring record.

  • Tom Brady Gets Hit With Question About Donald Trump And Racism

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback talked to reporters on Zoom before the Super Bowl.

  • Podcast: Making the leap to the NHL and the Stanley Cup favourite Avalanche

    It should be a long debut season on an NHL beat for Peter Baugh — even in a pandemic-shortened schedule.

  • Fred VanVleet: 'I wanted to win more than score 50 points'

    Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet spoke to media after his franchise record 54 points against the Magic. He's explains why he knew it would be a good shooting night and what DeMar DeRozan said to him after the game.

  • Longtime NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer moved into hospice care

    Schottenheimer is one of the winningest coaches in NFL history and the most successful coach without a Super Bowl or NFL championship.

  • Lavonte David says Tom Brady told a teammate to stop crying about reaching the Super Bowl

    The GOAT has apparently forgotten how it feels to reach the Super Bowl for the first time. And probably the second and third, too.

  • George Kittle explains how Iowa has become an NFL tight end factory

    Yahoo Sports NFL writer Andy Behrens spoke with San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle about his return from injury this season and how the Iowa Hawkeyes program has become a breeding ground for NFL tight ends. George Kittle joins Yahoo Sports on behalf of Gatorade Bolt24.

  • Favre, Chesney, Saban taking part in Super Bowl town hall

    Brett Favre knows something about Super Bowls. Nick Saban knows a bit about winning championships. Kenny Chesney knows all about topping the charts. All three and SiriusXM NFL Radio host Bruce Murray will conduct a Super Bowl town hall Friday that will be repeated on various channels of the satellite radio outlet through the weekend. There will be plenty of football talk, lots of music references, and probably some down-home stories shared with the audience. “There is only a handful that can perform in front of 70,000 and he did that on his stadium tour,” Favre says of his friend Chesney. “Most are playing to 5,000, 2,500. We are talking about present acts and great acts who have been in their later years ... but also current popular people. But they are not filling Carolina Panthers or University of Tennessee stadium. Only a few handful can do that." Favre recalled Chesney picking up his family with his jet for a trip to perform at Superfest in Baton Rouge, even though it was a short drive from Mississippi. “He was adamant about picking us up," Favre said. "And we just kind of hung on the side and back of the stage. I was like, we were in the football stadium and there had to be 50,000 — 80,000 if you count on the turf and in the stands. It was incredible.” The town hall will be immediately followed by a No Shoes Radio special featuring Chesney and DJ sessions from some of his friends including Favre, Peyton Manning and Eli Manning. “It is hard to stay popular and current,” Favre says. “Maybe in football it is a little easier; obviously you do not have the longevity so to speak, you can’t be playing QB at 70. Like Jimmy Buffett is as popular now as he has ever been. That is not just because he sings songs, you have got a lot more that goes into it. “Jimmy probably goes to his team: `Hey we have got to stay popular. A lot of my early fans are dead and gone. I got to stay current.' “Now how to you do that? Some have been able to do that and others have not. Kenny is one of those who definitely has figured it out.” HEY TOM! Kicker Ryan Succop didn’t sign with Tampa Bay until September, limiting his chances to get to know his new teammates, especially during a pandemic. That includes his quarterback, Tom Brady. “It’s been awesome to get a chance to play with the greatest player that’s ever played this game, and to be able to call him a teammate is something that I think we are all really really thankful for,” Succop said. The COVID-19 protocols put in place by the NFL made sure the season was played, but those rules also kept players from spending much time with teammates. So no talks over breakfast or lunch. Succop said the times he has talked with Brady at practice or other times have been really positive. “He does a great job of making everyone feel important,” Succop said. “He’s really, really nice to everybody, really kind. And I just I really respect how he treats people with so much respect.” ONE FOR THE THUMB? Chiefs defensive line coach Brendan Daly, who also carries the title of running game co-ordinator, will coach in the Super Bowl for the fifth consecutive time — and sixth in seven years. He’s in his second season with Kansas City after five seasons with New England. The only Super Bowl defeat Daly has experienced was three years ago in Minnesota, when the Patriots were beaten by Philadelphia. So a win Sunday would give him five championship rings. Yes, Daly says he kind of pinches himself on a regular basis over this opportunity to still be coaching this time of year. “There’s not many people that get to do it,” Daly said. "It’s a fun game to be a part of. Every one of them is unique. It does not get old. I can promise you that. You work extremely hard to get to this point. It’s an honour and a privilege to get this opportunity.” FLAG FOOTBALL TIME Nike and the NFL are committing $5 million in equipment to help expand girls' flag football in high schools. Troy Vincent, NFL executive vice-president of football operations, said expanding girls' flag football is essential to growing the game. “Girls flag demonstrates that football is for all, and the greater the participation, the stronger the game, and the more young women can build the transferrable skills football provides for achieving success in life,” Vincent said. This investment is a multi-year plan starting with a one-time donation up to $100,000 in gear to state athletic associations offering girls flag football as a high school sport or making progress with a pilot program this year. Gear being donated includes uniforms, socks and accessories like sports bras. Florida is the first state to get a grant and has been promoting girls flag football for more than a decade. Only five other states sanction high school flag football for girls: Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and New York. This initiative aims for providing financial support that removes barriers for other states. Nike also is expanding its 11-Online football training series to include flag football. Nike also plans a film highlighting women and young girls in football in its Stronger Than One Series, which includes Tampa Bay assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust and assistant strength and conditioning coach Maral Javadifar. PATRIOTS AT THE SUPER BOWL The New England Patriots will be at the Super Bowl. At least heir team plane. The Kraft family is using the Patriots’ plane to fly 76 healthcare workers to Tampa, Florida, for the Super Bowl, the same plane used 10 months ago to bring PPE back from China. This trip is a thank you to healthcare workers that also hopefully encourages people to get vaccinated when possible. “Ten months later, it’s an honour for us to celebrate these healthcare workers by giving them a well-deserved break for a day and an opportunity to enjoy the Super Bowl, a reality that is only made possible because of the vaccines,” said Robert Kraft, Patriots’ chairman and CEO. Governors from Connecticut, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont were given four tickets each for healthcare workers, with the other tickets going to workers at not-for-profit hospitals in Massachusetts caring for COVID-19 patients. All had to be vaccinated at least 14 days before travelling. The healthcare workers will get a police escort from Gillette Stadium to Logan Airport on Sunday; tickets to the NFL TikTok Tailgate concert featuring Miley Cyrus for vaccinated healthcare workers; two nights at a hotel; and a gift card to spend at Raymond James Stadium. ___ AP Pro Football Writers Barry Wilner, Dave Campbell and Teresa M. Walker contributed to this report. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL The Associated Press

  • Madrid's Hazard out with thigh injury in latest setback

    MADRID — Real Madrid midfielder Eden Hazard is facing another spell on the sidelines, this time with a thigh problem that could keep him out for a month. Madrid said Wednesday that Hazard had injured his left thigh and that his “recovery will continue to be assessed.” Spanish media said the Belgian was injured during training on Wednesday — a day after being diagnosed with muscle fatigue — and was expected to miss four weeks. That would rule him out of the Champions League meeting against Atalanta on Feb. 24 when Europe's top club competition returns with the round of 16. Madrid has four Spanish league games before that. Hazard has been marred by injuries since joining Madrid from Chelsea last season and also missed action after testing positive for COVID-19 recently. The 30-year-old Hazard has made 13 appearances for Madrid this season, scoring three goals. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Arkansas and Arkansas State will play each other for the first time in 2025

    The two teams have never met on the football field as Arkansas has had a longstanding policy against playing in-state opponents.

  • Nationals add backup catcher Avila on $1.5M, 1-year deal

    WASHINGTON — Alex Avila finalized a $1.5 million, one-year contract Wednesday with the Washington Nationals, who are expected to use him as the primary backup to starting catcher Yan Gomes. Avila, who turned 34 last week, was a free agent after playing in 2020 for the Minnesota Twins, batting .184 in 49 at-bats during the coronavirus-shortened season. He has played 12 years in the majors for five clubs and has a .235 career batting average with a .348 on-base percentage, 104 homers and 388 RBIs. Avila has thrown out 14 of 32 runners trying to steal over the past two seasons. His father, Al, is general manager of the Detroit Tigers. Alex Avila's addition is the latest in a flurry of moves by Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo after the team tied for last place in the NL East. Washington has brought in lefty starter Jon Lester, lefty reliever Brad Hand, first baseman Josh Bell and left fielder Kyle Schwarber, and re-signed first baseman Ryan Zimmerman after he sat out 2020. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Toronto Arrows move south of the border to start MLR season in Atlanta area

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows are moving south to start the 2021 Major League Rugby season. MLR announced Wednesday that Arrows will share facilities with Rugby ATL in Marietta, Ga., because of pandemic-related border restrictions. The Atlanta franchise plays at Life University's Lupo Field, some 35 kilometres northwest of the city. The San Diego Legion had previously announced they will play their home games in Las Vegas because of the COVID-19 situation in California. The Arrows said they do not know how long they will have to play south of the border. MLR also released a revised schedule Wednesday, due to the decision by the expansion Dallas Jackals to put off play until 2022. Opening day for the league's fourth season remains March 20. The Arrows won't have far to go — they open against Rugby ATL. The season will feature 12 teams competing over 18 weeks in a two-conference balanced schedule. The top two seeds from each conference will qualify for the post-season with the championship game scheduled for Aug. 1. --- Follow @NeilMDavidson on Twitter This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2021 Neil Davidson, The Canadian Press

  • NLL scraps plans for abbreviated 2020-21 season, wants to begin full campaign in fall

    PHILADELPHIA — The National Lacrosse League has cancelled plans for an abbreviated 2020-21 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The league said in a statement it will now focus on starting a full season this fall. The NLL had said in October it was targeting the weekend of April 9-11 to begin a 2020-21 campaign. The season has traditionally started in December or January. The NLL suspended its 2019-20 in March due to the global pandemic. It was eventually cancelled. The NLL has five Canadian teams — the Halifax Thunderbirds, Toronto Rock, Saskatchewan Rush, Calgary Roughnecks and Vancouver Warriors — and eight American teams. A new team, Panther City Lacrosse Club in Fort Worth, Texas, is expected to join the league when it resumes. “We have gone through many scenarios, including playing a bubble season in Canada in April, but the logistical challenges, including the recently announced tighter travel and quarantine restrictions across the Canadian border have required us to pivot," NLL commissioner Nick Sakiewicz said in a release. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Here are our favorite Air Force 1 sneakers currently on sale for up to 40% off at Nike

    Gear up for warmer at a discount.

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign receiver Kenny Lawler, team's top rookie in 2019

    WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American receiver Kenny Lawler to a one-year extension. Lawler was named the Bombers' top rookie in 2019 after leading the club with 637 receiving yards on 41 receptions. He also scored four touchdowns. Lawler added eight receptions for 126 yards in three playoff games as the Bombers won the Grey Cup. B.C. cut Lawler in training camp in 2018, opening the door for Winnipeg to sign the California Golden Bears product to their practice roster. Lawler was a seventh-round NFL draft pick of Seattle in 2016. LINEBACKER RETURNS TO REDBLACKS OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks have re-signed American linebacker Avery Williams. The Temple University product had 69 defensive tackles with Ottawa in 2019, his second year with the team. In 28 games over two seasons, Williams has 112 defensive tackles, seven special-teams tackles and two sacks. LEMON RETURNS TO EDMONTON EDMONTON — The Edmonton Football Team has signed American defensive end Shawn Lemon to a one-year deal. The nine-year CFL veteran previously played for Edmonton in 2012. Lemon played for B.C. in 2019 and has been a member of seven of the CFL's nine teams. He has registered at least eight sacks each of the past four years. For his career, Lemon has 70 sacks and 22 forced fumbles, This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2021. The Canadian Press