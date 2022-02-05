NFL draft: QB Malik Willis headlines winners and losers from the 2022 Senior Bowl

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eric Edholm
·13 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kenny Pickett
    American football quarterback
  • Malik Willis
    American football quarterback

The Reese’s Senior Bowl has come and gone, and we’re now in full swing in the 2022 NFL draft season. The National Team (coached by New York Jets) beat the American Team (coached by the Detroit Lions), 20-10.

However, the week of practice leading up to the game yielded the bulk of the evaluations that scouts will fold into their evaluations for April's draft.

This year’s event had its share of challenges, starting with a few unfortunate opt-outs, a handful of injuries that occurred during the week and rain that marred Wednesday’s practice and moved Thursday’s session to the indoor facility at University of South Alabama.

But overall, it was a strong group of talent at the Senior Bowl — especially including a group of defensive lineman that put its best feet forward.

Here are some of the big winners and unfortunate losers from the event. Thankfully for all parties, there is plenty of time to change decision makers’ minds. Next up: the 2022 NFL scouting combine at the start of March.

Winners

Liberty QB Malik Willis

We won’t spill too much more ink on Willis, whom we profiled on Wednesday following a strong showing that day — in spite of the rain.

Truthfully, Willis, like all of the quarterbacks at the event, was up and down throughout the week. But strong buzz in NFL circles indicates what we presumed coming into the week: that if teams are going to gamble on a quarterback in this class, they might as well do so on the one with the most physical upside.

A first-round landing spot now feels likely, even if the team that drafts Willis must have a clear plan for his development. He has alluring traits but is hardly a polished product. Whoever drafts him could end up with a star in time; it’s the Trey Lance debate all over again, in a sense.

American Team quarterback Malik Willis, of Liberty, throws a pass during the first half of the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
American Team quarterback Malik Willis, of Liberty, throws a pass during the first half of the NCAA Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Pitt QB Kenny Pickett

Very little flash this week, but overall it was a reinforcement of the kind of quarterback Pickett might end up becoming. He profiles as a quarterback somewhere on the Jimmy Garoppolo-Tua Tagovailoa spectrum — the solid middle class of starters, we believe. And for QB-needy teams, Pickett likely could be a Day 1 starter considering his vast college experience and solid showing in unfamiliar surroundings in Mobile.

Yes, the hand size (8 1/4 inches unofficially; he opted not to measure this week, waiting for the scouting combine) remains a storyline. But Pickett handled the ball pretty well in Wednesday's rain, helping his cause after fumbling 38 times in 52 college games.

Teams that met with Pickett were impressed with his poise, temperament and preparedness, and Pickett's teammates appeared to respond favorably to his on-field communication between plays during practice. He tacked on a nice first-quarter showing in the game (6-for-6 passing, 89 yards, TD, only one off-target pass) and did nothing at all to change the fact he’s a likely first-rounder.

Florida RB Dameon Pierce

The question I came away with from this week: Why didn’t Dan Mullen and the Gators feature Pierce more? The Senior Bowl is seldom a place where backs can impress significantly, but Pierce bucked that trend.

All week long, he looked assertive as a runner and pass blocker and facile as a receiver. Watching his burst, vision and yards-after-contact ability, Pierce looked more like a big fish in a small pond rather than someone who averaged fewer than 100 touches over his four seasons in Gainesville.

How the 5-9, 220-pound back never received more than 17 touches in his 48 college games feels like coaching malpractice.

Two other backs who stood out: Missouri’s Tyler Badie and Arizona State’s Rachaad White.

North Dakota State WR Christian Watson

Trey Lance’s deep threat in 2019 came in with relatively high expectations — or at the very least, some fascination.

Watson impressed in the weigh-in by measuring in at 6-foot-4 and 211 pounds with good arm length (32 3/4 inches) and big hands (10 inches). Then he went out and stacked three impressive practices and set himself up as a possible top-50 selection.

What impressed us were his strong releases off the line and his body control. He toyed with most cornerbacks he faced in practice and looked far more developed than you’d expect from an FCS receiver coming from a school that features the run game.

Watson also made a nice diving snag in Saturday’s game and showed some recognition, getting up and gaining yards after the catch. The game uses NFL rules, and the cornerback appeared to give up on the play. Coaches and scouts will notice that stuff.

Other receivers who impressed included Memphis’ Calvin Austin III, Rutgers’ Bo Melton and South Alabama’s Jalen Tolbert.

UCLA TE Greg Dulcich

A Day 3 prospect coming in, Dulcich created some momentum with a strong week of practice. His blocking effort was impressive, and he showed some real burst after the catch and more fluid athleticism than I noticed in his limited receiving opportunities with the Bruins.

Dulcich appeared to be a favorite target for both Willis and Sam Howell and helped himself. It was a nice group of tight ends at this year's event, and Dulcich looked the part among them.

San Diego State’s Daniel Bellinger was another eye-opener who made the most of his opportunity this week.

Boston College OL Zion Johnson

It’s not a shock Johnson did well. He finished an impressive college career with very respectable grades, and those won’t go down after this week.

Johnson took some time to adjust to center, a position he’s learning on the fly after spending most of his time at BC (and Davidson before that) at tackle. But after a few balky snaps on Tuesday, Johnson settled in nicely. He also won some scouts over by continuing to work on his snapping and footwork after practice on a rain-soaked Wednesday session that had most players quickly headed for the locker room.

UConn’s Travis Jones taxed Johnson with some power rushes, but Johnson also earned some wins vs. Jones — and handled nearly every other assignment beautifully. If he’s not a late first-rounder, Johnson shouldn’t last too long into Day 2 and profiles as an immediate starter at guard or center.

Connecticut DT Travis Jones

A straight up bully who owned most one-on-one battles this week. Most players had no idea what to do with Jones’ power and tenacity, and it backed up what we saw on his college film, consistently gobbling up double teams and collapsing lines.

He’s a likely Day 2 pick who could crack the top 60 for a defense looking to add some real beef up front. Don’t want to use a first-rounder on Georgia’s Jordan Davis? Perhaps Jones is the better value in a similar package.

Oklahoma DT Perrion Winfrey, Arkansas’ John Ridgeway and Missouri State’s Eric Johnson also made strong impressions up front.

Houston DL Logan Hall

We came in fairly high on Hall, and his week wasn’t perfect. But he struck us as a multi-positional front-liner who made sure to back up any poor rep he had with a strong one on his next attempt. Hall took to hard coaching from the Jets’ staff and gave consistently good effort and mostly positive results. His length and athleticism could make Hall a dark-horse Round 1 candidate, a la Saints 2021 first-rounder Payton Turner, Hall’s former Cougars teammate.

Florida State EDGE Jermaine Johnson II

As predicted, Johnson dominated the first two days of practice and then tapped out on Thursday — a wise move. Why? He had nothing more to prove. Johnson was the best player in Mobile we saw this week.

We wrote about Johnson’s Tuesday post-practice showdown with Kentucky’s Darian Kinnard, and though Johnson technically lost two of those three reps, his dominant traits were on full display both days he was out there, both in one-on-one pass-rush drills and in full team work.

Our guess: Johnson has moved firmly into the top-20 picture.

American Team defensive lineman Jermaine Johnson II of Florida State had a dominant week at the Senior Bowl. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
American Team defensive lineman Jermaine Johnson II of Florida State had a dominant week at the Senior Bowl. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

LSU LB Damone Clark

We polled a few evaluators for players who stood out the most, and Clark’s name came up twice. He’s a tremendous athlete who should shine in combine testing, but his on-field performance this week was strong to very strong.

Clark led the way in run stops during practices, showed better-than-expected coverage ability and was effective as a blitzer. He might be LB3 in this class and a possible top-40 overall selection.

Another off-the-ball linebacker who quietly impressed: Oklahoma’s Brian Asamoah. He's undersized but polished, competitive and well-rounded.

Montana State LB Troy Andersen

There was some real fascination with how Andersen might perform at the event, and some evaluators came in thinking that the converted receiver might be a candidate to move back to offense in the NFL.

That still could happen, but the way Andersen performed on defense opened eyes. He showed a lot more comfort moving in reverse after mainly being used as a pass rusher in college. Andersen suddenly has a lot of evaluators going back to the tape to see how best to unlock his fascinating skill set.

Kansas LB Kyron Johnson

What in the world do you do with a 6-foot, 230-pounder who won a ton of pass-rush reps during the week? That’s the fascinating question I left Mobile with after watching Johnson beat some burly blockers with shocking quickness, impressive pop and excellent leverage.

His fit remains a real wonder, but Johnson absolutely opened some eyes this week. Maybe he’s a Haason Reddick type of rush linebacker in the NFL in time.

Western Kentucky's Deangelo Malone is slightly bigger but cut from a similar cloth, and he steadily impressed as the week went on.

UTSA CB Tariq Woolen

Woolen had some ups and downs in practice, but he came away from the week with a ton of buzz and excitement.

First, he measured in at an eye-popping 6-foot-3 3/8 and 205 pounds, with a 79-inch wingspan — excellent numbers across the board. Then Woolen moved extremely well, registering the highest mph (22.45) of any player all week.

If Woolen can translate that on-field speed to a 40-yard dash in the 4.3 range ... at that size? Well, the late first round wouldn’t be stunning if that's the case, even if he’s still quite raw. Still, for a player who only transitioned from receiver to corner two years ago, there is a ton to get hyped about.

At his best, Woolen might end up as a James Bradberry or Carlton Davis type of player in time. We also heard some Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie comparisons, and Woolen reportedly has a chance to work out with the former NFL corner prior to the combine if he wants. We hope he takes it.

Baylor S Jalen Pitre

Pitre came in with questions about his pro position, but he exited the week having impressed many onlookers with his nose for the ball, coverage ability and tenacity. The coverage was the biggest crowd pleaser, giving the idea that Pitre might be successful in a Budda Baker or Tyrann Mathieu type of role. His intensity and hitting ability were well known coming in, but Pitre displayed a more well-rounded game than some anticipated.

Illinois’ Kerby Joseph also had a good week at safety, building off a breakout final season for the Illini.

Georgia P Jake Camardia

Love for a punter? Why not? After booming multiple 70-yarders in Tuesday's practice, a few NFL evaluators we sat close to couldn't help but notice. Camardia has a big-time leg and should be a draft pick, perhaps as early as Round 4. Penn State's Jordan Stout also fared well with his attempts.

Losers

Penn State WR Jahan Dotson

Dotson opted out of the week and, we believe, missed an opportunity to set himself apart. A strong 40-yard dash is expected at the scouting combine, and he’s flashed plenty on tape. But Dotson’s absence surprised us considering he’s not considered a first-round given. Meanwhile, other receivers used the week to gain some momentum.

Ole Miss WR Dontario Drummond

He improved markedly by Thursday’s practice, but inconsistencies catching the ball early in the week and separating were a bit concerning. Drummond has some ability that can be developed, but he looked like a bit of a project in need of refinement.

Cincinnati WR Alec Pierce

Pierce looked like a small tight end and moved like one in practices. His quickness is below-average, it appears, and he had some drops we didn’t see as much for the Bearcats. This week did little to boost his stock, we suspect.

Washington State OT Abraham Lucas

It wasn’t a poor week, per se, but Lucas did get too high and leave his chest exposed more than once in pass-blocking drills. His athletic traits are nice for a player who stands 6-6 and 322 pounds, and his arm length (34 5/8 inches) will help. But there were just enough so-so moments for us to come away fairly ambivalent about his NFL projection.

Fordham OL Nick Zakelj

Many smaller-school linemen have been able to show they belong in Mobile, but it was an occasionally tough week for Zakelj. He looked solid in terms of run blocking but was exposed on a number of snaps in pass pro. Zakelj looked off balance at times when on an island and couldn’t summon the power or anchoring ability to hold off rushers consistently, knocked well back into the backfield more than once. He also had two false starts in the first half of the game itself.

Nebraska LB JoJo Domann

Domann was probably the Huskers’ MVP last season, wearing a lot of hats on that defense and seldom coming off the field. But his versatility wasn’t able to be showcased fully at the event, and Domann looked a step slow in coverage on more than one rep. As an undersized linebacker at a shade under 6-foot-1 and 226 pounds with 30-inch arms, his fit at the next level remains a bit of a worry.

San Diego State EDGE Cameron Thomas

On Tuesday, Thomas was in uniform, stretching and getting ready to practice. Then all of a sudden, he was off the field in street clothes. A hamstring injury was the culprit, and it knocked him out of action all week.

Tough luck. We were very excited to see Thomas perform, with a real chance to at least enter the first-round discussion. Maybe that happens at some point, but that’s now contingent on strong showings at the combine and his pro day after mostly receiving Day 2 grades prior to this week.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ted Cruz blasts 'Dem Karens' after Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin was told by a customer to wear a mask at a Virginia grocery store

    "Dem Karens want to tell you how to live your life," Cruz tweeted on Friday. "And they'll fire you, cancel you, or scream at you if you don't obey."

  • Raptors' Chris Boucher opens up about when he was homeless

    Chris Boucher opened up about his past in the debut episode of Hustle Play.

  • EXPLAINER: Why India won't send diplomat to China Olympics

    NEW DELHI (AP) — India won’t be sending its top diplomat in Beijing to the Winter Olympics after the honor of carrying the Olympic torch went to a Chinese soldier wounded in a deadly border clash between the countries two years ago. What is this border dispute, and why has it riled up the Indian government? THE DIPLOMATIC BOYCOTT Until this week, India was considering having its top diplomat at its embassy in Beijing attend the games even as several countries like the U.S., Australia, Britain an

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • Michaels to call 12th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and tie the late Pat Summerall for the most called on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he does relish becoming

  • Canada's Olympic men's hockey team hits the ice in Beijing: 'A dream come true'

    BEIJING — Eric Staal didn't march in the opening ceremony of the Vancouver Olympics. Canada's star-studded team of NHLers skipped the pomp and circumstance 12 years ago, preferring to focus on final preparations ahead of that pressure-packed tournament on home soil. Staal probably thought the chance to partake in a procession of red-clad, selfie-taking athletes trailing the fluttering Maple Leaf had long passed him by. When the NHL backed out of the Beijing Games, however, the door once again sw

  • AP source: Jaguars interview Bisaccia, line up Pederson next

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are rebooting their coaching search. And they're broadening its scope. The Jaguars interviewed former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday and lined up a second interview Tuesday with former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private. The 61-year-old Bisaccia, a long

  • Super Bowl Matchup: Veteran Rams versus upstart Bengals

    Across both Super Bowl rosters, there is a great divide. The Rams are the team loaded with veterans and the Bengals are the new kids on the block. Los Angeles has the star power, which figures with Hollywood next door. Cincinnati has a bunch of relative no names outside of Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase. Bengals coach Zac Taylor worked for Rams boss Sean McVay — even though Taylor is more than two years older. Both teams were No. 4 seeds after winning their divisions, so there are some similaritie

  • New Raiders coach McDaniels hopes for success in 2nd stint

    When Josh McDaniels was hired for his first head coaching job in Denver as a precocious 32-year-old, he flamed out almost immediately because he realizes now that he didn't really know what the job entailed. The experience with the Broncos that ended with his firing before the end of his second season humbled McDaniels, who then went back and spent another decade as a coordinator. Now 13 years later, he's ready for his next shot as a head coach with the Las Vegas Raiders and hopes the lessons he

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Together for a shared future, apart

    BEIJING (AP) — The ever-present slogan that governs these Winter Olympics is meant to evoke the ideal of one world. In reality, it's two. Bus shelters, buildings and the walls that form the membrane of the Olympic bubble all exhort: “Together for a shared future." But the Chinese residents waiting in front of these hoardings, bundled up against the frigid temperatures, are solidly out of the loop. At the opening ceremony, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach declared that the mi

  • Pascal Siakam's 21-point first-quarter explosion extends Raptors win streak to five

    TORONTO — Pascal Siakam scored 21 points in the first quarter on way his way to 33 for the evening as the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to five with a 125-114 victory over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena Friday. Raptors all-star Fred VanVleet added 26 points, including 13 in the third quarter alone, and 13 assists in Toronto's sixth win in their last seven contests. Hawks point guard Trae Young followed up a 43-point performance in a 124-115 win over the league-leading Phoe

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • China primed to enter men's Olympic hockey fray for the first time

    BEIJING — Brandon Yip was growing up in Vancouver when his grandmother figured he also needed a Chinese name to honour the family's heritage. The matriarch decided "Jinguang" was a good fit, and the younger Yip continued on as a Canadian kid chasing his hockey dream. The new moniker, however, stuck. "I've just carried it with me," said the now-36-year-old winger. Yip has carried it further than he could have ever dreamed — to the Beijing Olympics as a key member of China's first-ever foray into

  • Jaguars tweaking power structure after hiring Doug Pederson

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson won’t have the power Urban Meyer had with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team and its fans can only hope that's a good thing. Owner Shad Khan introduced Pederson as the Jaguars' coach on Saturday and said the team has applied to the NFL to hire an executive vice president, a person who would report directly to Khan and oversee Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke. It’s a much different structure from what the Jaguars employed the last two years. Khan’s

  • New Pirates coach Callahan focused on her job, not history

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Caitlyn Callahan was standing in a Starbucks in the fall 2019 when she peered down at her phone and was met with a jolt that changed the course of her life. A couple of clicks told her the New York Yankees had just made Rachel Balkovec the first woman to be a full-time coach in the major leagues. Suddenly, a door that Callahan assumed was closed had swung wide open and her inner ballplayer. “If you’ve ever been in one of those playoff situations where you’re that batter up and

  • Olympic ski jumpers fearlessly fly with mental fortitude

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Anna Hoffmann sat on a metal bar perched about as high as a 40-story building, rolled her shoulders back, took a deep breath and exhaled. The American ski jumper left the safe place, went down the in-run and took flight the length of an football field with her bib flapping in the wind before landing smoothly in the machine-made snow. What would frighten almost anyone outside of the sport, Hoffmann handled with poise as she prepared to compete Saturday in the Olympics fo

  • Bulls hold off Magic's 4th quarter rally for 126-115 win

    CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points, and Zach LaVine added 24, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 126-115 on Tuesday night. DeRozan scored 20 of his points in the first half, and then the Bulls survived a frantic rally by the Magic midway through the fourth quarter. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 24 points to lead the Magic, including 11 in the first quarter. The Bulls, who were up 113-103 with 7:38 left in the game, failed to score a field goal in the next four minute

  • Column: Brady's goodbye leaves (almost) everyone smiling

    The smart ones get out while people are still lining up to see them play. Tom Brady was even smarter than that. He was so good for so long that it made the toughest decision of his own career easy for everybody else. Sure, it could have gone smoother. As things turned out, it resembled nothing so much as a broken play that runs for three days without end. But try and name another transcendent athlete who exited the stage to smiles on almost every side of him. We'll wait. Brady’s unparalleled acc

  • Olympic downhill favorite Kilde is skiing's muscle man

    BEIJING (AP) — A freak of nature. A beast. Ironman. The Arnold Schwarzenegger of skiing. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde has been called each of those names and more for his unusually high ability to withstand pain and set lifting records in the weight room. It’s a big part of what makes the Norwegian the favorite for gold in the Olympic downhill on Sunday. “He’s always been like that,” teammate Kjetil Jansrud said. “For all the years that he’s been on the team he’s been the leading star when it comes t