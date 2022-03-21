NFL draft: QB Kenny Pickett's small hands actually grew at Pitt's crowded pro day

Eric Edholm
·4 min read

NFL evaluators will tell you that pro days are not to be overlooked, and Pitt QB Kenny Pickett offered scouts something to think about before he even began throwing on Monday.

A slightly larger hand.

Pickett has been dinged for his hand size during the NFL draft process. First he declined to have it measured at the Senior Bowl, which was odd. The reason given: Pickett is double-jointed.

Then once that silliness was over, Pickett's hands — after he underwent weeks of stretching exercises in the run-up — measured 8 1/2 inches at the NFL scouting combine. (NFL scouts had measured them at 8 1/4 inches last spring, and nine inches is generally considered the floor for some teams at quarterback.)

And now? Pickett was even bigger at the pro day, coming in at a whopping 8 5/8.

Like the old Brady Bunch episode where Bobby Brady thinks he can get taller by hanging from his swing set for extended period, we're a bit skeptical of Pickett's hand-size growth.

If he succeeds in the NFL, will that eighth of an inch really make the difference? Likely not.

It's true that smaller hands typically leads to more fumbles, especially with an NFL ball that's larger than its college cousin. And we can't overlook the fact that Pickett did fumble 38 times in his five college seasons, with six coming in his breakout 2021 season.

But Pickett, who also plays with gloves on both hands, appears to be fatigued by the subject.

Thankfully, Pickett has done enough throwing with his shrimp digits — 4,319 yards, 42 TDs, seven INTs as a Heisman Trophy finalist — to be considered one of the best QB prospects in the 2022 NFL draft. The number of big-name evaluators attending his pro day suggests he'll have several teams consider him in Round 1 this April.

Officials from every team reportedly attended the event, but it's notable to see who from which teams attended — especially those clubs still in need of QB help.

It's quite notable that four GMs attended: the Steelers' Kevin Colbert, the Panthers' Scott Fitterer, the Falcons' Terry Fontenot and the Commanders' Martin Mayhew. The Panthers also were supported by head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo, and they and Fitterer each got an up-close look at the magic growing hand.

By most accounts, Pickett's 56-throw script went off without a hitch, save for a few overthrows.

It feels like the quartet of teams that sent their GMs and offensive coordinators — the Falcons, Panthers, Steelers and Commanders — have to be at or near the top of the list of the ones that could consider drafting him in Round 1. Another team with reported interest in Pickett, the Saints, sent only its QB coach.

The quarterback with whom Pickett likely is dueling for QB1 honors, Liberty's Malik Willis, has his pro day on Tuesday. Many of the same folks likely will attend that event, too.

So how much do these pro days mean in terms of splitting hairs? And will that eighth of an inch change any minds?

Let's hope not, but this is a league where strange factors can have outsized impacts. Especially when it comes to something as frivolous as the hand-size debate that few want to engage in but many feel compelled to.

The true measurement will come on April 28, when Round 1 kicks off. It can't come fast enough.

Kenny Pickett&#39;s hands actually measured bigger at his pro day than they did at the NF scouting combine. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Kenny Pickett's hands actually measured bigger at his pro day than they did at the NF scouting combine. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Jets' Harkins scores twice in 6-4 win over Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Jansen Harkins scored twice, Kyle Connor got his 39th goal of the season and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 Sunday night. Nikolaj Ehlers, Josh Morrissey and Blake Wheeler also scored, and Connor added two assists for the Jets. Andrew Copp added three assists, and Winnipeg won for the third time in four games to get within five points of the Western Conference's final wild-card spot. Jonathan Toews, Dylan Strome, Taylor Raddysh and Philipp Kurashev each scored fo

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Chicago Red Stars grab comeback win over Houston Dash in NWSL Challenge Cup

    Mallory Pugh scored two goals to lift the Chicago Red Stars a 3-1 win over the Houston Dash in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action on Sunday in Houston. Katie Naughton put Houston up 1-0 in the 19th minute, but the home team wasn't able to keep its lead for long as Pugh tied the game in the 27th minute. Arin Wright converted a penalty to give Chicago the lead in the 58th minute. Pugh scored her second of the night from outside the box to make it 3-1. An attendance of 4,087 at PNC

  • Penguins add some firepower with Rickard Rakell acquisition

    The Penguins have acquired one more weapon as the team gears up for another Cup run.

  • Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci details recovery from testicular cancer

    CALGARY — Cavalry FC goalkeeper Marco Carducci has revealed he is recovering from testicular cancer. In a statement, the 25-year-old from Calgary said he was diagnosed Feb. 16. "Following the guidance of our team physician, I sought immediate treatment at Rockyview General Hospital. Within 48 hours I had been admitted, undergone a radical inguinal orchiectomy, and was discharged to recover at home," he said. "Thankfully, all initial testing indicates that the cancer was caught early and was cont

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Lightning were the only team that could trade for Brandon Hagel

    The price on Brandon Hagel was astronomical, but the Lightning players have earned the asset dump after back-to-back championships.

  • Bruins bolster blue line by acquiring Hampus Lindholm from Ducks: Reports

    The Bruins traded for defenceman Hampus Lindholm with the Ducks shortly before Monday’s trade deadline.

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • Nick Nurse highlights learning points for Raptors in OT loss to Lakers

    In a tough and physical matchup, the Raptors allowed one turnover too many to give the Lakers an OT win on Friday night. Toronto coach Nick Nurse discussed what can be learned from a back-and-forth game that didn’t go his team’s way. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Will Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year?

    Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?

  • Overwatch beta 2 is coming!

    Overwatch's beta 2 testing is coming in late April and will be open to the public to sign up and test out.

  • Maple Leafs acquire veteran defenceman Mark Giordano from Kraken

    TORONTO — Mark Giordano is coming home. The Maple Leafs acquired the veteran defenceman and Toronto native along with centre Colin Blackwell from the Seattle Kraken on Sunday for two second-round draft picks and a third-round selection. Giordano should provide grit, responsibility in his own zone and leadership to a blue line that also recently added the hard-nosed Ilya Lyubushkin in a trade with the Arizona Coyotes, and is hoping to get Jake Muzzin back from a concussion before the end of the r

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Nelson's third-period hat trick leads Isles past Stars 4-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson scored three times in the third period for his fourth career hat trick, Semyon Varlamov made 37 saves and the New York Islanders topped the Dallas Stars 4-2 on Saturday. Ryan Pulock also scored for New York, which extended its point streak to six games and won for the fifth time in six games. Denis Gurianov and Jacob Peterson each had a goal and an assist, but the Stars lost for the fourth time in five games. Jake Oettinger made 21 saves in his 33rd appearance this s

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Canucks acquire defenceman Travis Dermott from Maple Leafs

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenceman Travis Dermott from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft. The 25-year-old has one goal and four assists in 43 games this season. He fell behind Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren on the Leafs' depth chart in recent weeks. A native of Newmarket, Ont., Dermott was taken 34th overall by Toronto at the 2015 draft. The third-round selection the Leafs received in the trade with Vancouver originally belonge

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Avalanche acquire Artturi Lehkonen from Canadiens

    Colorado has made another major move ahead of the NHL trade deadline.