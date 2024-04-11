2023 record: 11-6, lost in wild-card round

Draft picks per round

1st Round: No. 21

2nd Round: No. 55

5th Round: No. 158

6th Round: No. 184 (Bears)

6th Round: No. 198

7th Round: No. 241

Top needs

Offensive line

Tight end

Cornerback

Defensive line

The Dolphins need a major upgrade to their offensive line if they want to maximize Tua Tagovailoa and their speedy wide receivers. They have a great one-two punch at cornerback with Jalen Ramsey and Kendall Fuller, who they signed in free agency, but getting younger there isn't a bad idea. They also need reinforcements on the defensive line after losing DT Christian Wilkins to the Raiders.

Best first-round fits

Graham Barton, OL, Duke OL

Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia

Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama

Best Day 2 fits

Ja’Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas

Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, Missouri

Zach Frazier, OL, West Virginia

How they did last draft

The Dolphins drafted only four players last year and earned a B. They hit a home run in running back De’Von Achane. They’ll get a few more swings at the bat during this draft, which is pivotal for them.

Dream fantasy draft pick

Miami is unlikely to make major adjustments to its offensive skill talent; the draft focus figures to be on the offensive and defensive lines. The offense could still go to the moon, it's just going to require better health than we saw in 2023. A receiver in the second half of the draft makes sense, but a tight end is less likely after the team added Jonnu Smith. Our fantasy prospectus of the Dolphins is unlikely to change after three days in Detroit. — Scott Pianowski