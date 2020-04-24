NFL Draft picks 2020: Live results, complete list of selections from Round 1

In terms of the process of making picks, the 2020 NFL Draft is unprecedented. We'll find out in the coming years whether the results of this draft were tainted by the coronavirus pandemic and the logisitcal changes it forced upon the draft process. But for now, all 32 teams are focused on the 255 picks they wil submit to the NFL virtually Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The results of the 2020 NFL Draft are particularly interesting considering the impact the COVID-19 outbreak had on the scouting process. Surprise NFL Draft picks are expected, because due to travel bans over the last month, opposing team officials were not able to attend as many pro days and workouts as usual. There were far fewer ways for teams to gauge other teams' interest in draft prospects.

Which means all NFL Draft picks in 2020 will arrive to meet an amplified sense of anticipation. This also happens to be an NFL Draft that features a handful of intriguing quarterbacks, a potentially historic group of wide receivers and countless high-profile defenders waiting to become forces in the league.

Combine those factors with the fact that the sports world is itching for a "live" event amid the pandemic, and the 2020 NFL Draft will be one we never forget.

As the 2020 NFL Draft plays out, we're tracking all picks and keeping up with the results in real time. Follow along below.

NFL Draft picks 2020: Live results from Rounds 1-7

  • Round 1 results

Round

Pick

Overall

Team

Pick

1

1

1

Cincinnati Bengals

-

1

2

2

Washington Redskins

-

1

3

3

Detroit Lions

-

1

4

4

New York Giants

-

1

5

5

Miami Dolphins

-

1

6

6

Los Angeles Chargers

-

1

7

7

Carolina Panthers

-

1

8

8

Arizona Cardinals

-

1

9

9

Jacksonville Jaguars

-

1

10

10

Cleveland Browns

-

1

11

11

New York Jets

-

1

12

12

Las Vegas Raiders

-

1

13

13

San Francisco 49ers from Colts

-

1

14

14

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

-

1

15

15

Denver Broncos

-

1

16

16

Atlanta Falcons

-

1

17

17

Dallas Cowboys

-

1

18

18

Miami Dolphins from Steelers

-

1

19

19

Las Vegas Raiders from Bears

-

  • Round 2 results

Round

Pick

Overall

Team

Pick

2

1

33

Cincinnati Bengals

-

2

2

34

Indianapolis Colts from Redskins

-

2

3

35

Detroit Lions

-

2

4

36

New York Giants

-

2

5

37

Los Angeles Chargers

-

2

6

38

Carolina Panthers

-

2

7

39

Miami Dolphins

-

2

8

40

Houston Texans from Cardinals

-

2

9

41

Cleveland Browns

-

2

10

42

Jacksonville Jaguars

-

2

11

43

Chicago Bears from Raiders

-

2

12

44

Indianapolis Colts

-

2

13

45

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

-

2

14

46

Denver Broncos

-

2

15

47

Atlanta Falcons

-

2

16

48

New York Jets

-

2

17

49

Pittsburgh Steelers

-

2

18

50

Chicago Bears

-

2

20

52

Los Angeles Rams

-

2

21

53

Philadelphia Eagles

-

2

22

54

Buffalo Bills

-

2

23

55

Baltimore Ravens from Patriots through Falcons

-

2

24

56

Miami Dolphins from Saints

-

2

25

57

Los Angeles Rams from Houston Texans

-

2

26

58

Minnesota Vikings

-

2

27

59

Seattle Seahawks

-

2

28

60

Baltimore Ravens

-

2

29

61

Tennessee Titans

-

2

30

62

Green Bay Packers

-

2

31

63

Kansas City Chiefs from 49ers

-

2

32

64

Seattle Seahawks from Chiefs

-

  • Round 3 results

Round

Pick

Overall

Team

Pick

3

1

65

Cincinnati Bengals

-

3

2

66

Washington Redskins

-

3

3

67

Detroit Lions

-

3

4

68

New York Jets from Giants

-

3

5

69

Carolina Panthers

-

3

6

70

Miami Dolphins

-

3

7

71

Los Angeles Chargers

-

3

8

72

Arizona Cardinals

-

3

9

73

Jacksonville Jaguars

-

3

10

74

Cleveland Browns

-

3

11

75

Indianapolis Colts

-

3

12

76

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

-

3

13

77

Denver Broncos

-

3

14

78

Atlanta Falcons

-

3

15

79

New York Jets

-

3

16

80

Las Vegas Raiders

-

3

17

81

Las Vegas Raiders Bears

-

3

18

82

Dallas Cowboys

-

3

20

84

Los Angeles Rams

-

3

21

85

Detroit Lions from Eagles

-

3

22

86

Buffalo Bills

-

3

23

87

New England Patriots

-

3

24

88

New Orleans Saints

-

3

25

89

Minnesota Vikings

-

3

26

90

Houston Texans

-

3

27

91

Las Vegas Raiders from Seahawks through Texans

-

3

28

92

Baltimore Ravens

-

3

29

93

Tennessee Titans

-

3

30

94

Green Bay Packers

-

3

31

95

Denver Broncos from 49ers

-

3

32

96

Kansas City Chiefs

-

3

33

97

Cleveland Browns from Texans (compensatory pick)

-

3

34

98

New England Patriots (compensatory pick)

-

3

35

99

New York Giants (compensatory pick)

-

3

36

100

New England Patriots (compensatory pick)

-

3

37

101

Seattle Seahawks (compensatory pick)

-

3

38

102

Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory pick)

-

3

39

103

Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory pick)

-

3

40

104

Los Angeles Rams (compensatory pick)

-

3

41

105

Minnesota Vikings (compensatory pick)

-

3

42

106

Baltimore Ravens (compensatory pick)

-

  • Round 4 results

Round

Pick

Overall

Team

Pick

4

1

107

Cincinnati Bengals

-

4

2

108

Washington Redskins

-

4

3

109

Detroit Lions

-

4

4

110

New York Giants

-

4

5

111

Houston Texans from Dolphins

-

4

6

112

Los Angeles Chargers

-

4

7

113

Carolina Panthers

-

4

8

114

Arizona Cardinals

-

4

9

115

Cleveland Browns

-

4

10

116

Jacksonville Jaguars

-

4

11

117

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

-

4

12

118

Jacksonville Jaguars from Broncos

-

4

13

119

Atlanta Falcons

-

4

14

120

New York Jets

-

4

15

121

Las Vegas Raiders

-

4

16

122

Indianapolis Colts

-

4

17

123

Dallas Cowboys

-

4

18

124

Pittsburgh Steelers

-

4

20

126

Los Angeles Rams

-

4

21

127

Philadelphia Eagles

-

4

22

128

Buffalo Bills

-

4

23

129

Baltimore Ravens from Patriots

-

4

24

130

New Orleans Saints

-

4

25

131

Arizona Cardinals from Texans

-

4

26

132

Minnesota Vikings

-

4

27

133

Seattle Seahawks

-

4

28

134

Baltimore Ravens

-

4

29

135

Pittsburgh Steelers from Titans through Dolphins

-

4

30

136

Green Bay Packers

-

4

31

137

Denver Broncos from 49ers

-

4

32

138

Kansas City Chiefs

-

4

33

139

New England Patriots from Buccaneers (compensatory pick)

-

4

34

140

Jacksonville Jaguars from Bears (compensatory pick)

-

4

35

141

Miami Dolphins (compensatory pick)

-

4

36

142

Washington Redskins (compensatory pick)

-

4

37

143

Atlanta Falcons from Ravens (compensatory pick)

-

4

38

144

Seattle Seahawks (compensatory pick)

-

4

39

145

Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory pick)

-

4

40

146

Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory pick)

-

  • Round 5 results

Round

Pick

Overall

Team

Pick

5

1

147

Cincinnati Bengals

-

5

2

148

Carolina Panthers from Redskins

-

5

3

149

Detroit Lions

-

5

4

150

New York Giants

-

5

5

151

Los Angeles Chargers

-

5

6

152

Carolina Panthers

-

5

7

153

Miami Dolphins

-

5

-

-

Arizona Cardinals (pick forfeited in supplemental draft)

5

8

154

Miami Dolphins from Jaguars through Steelers

-

5

9

155

Minnesota Vikings from Browns through Bills

-

5

10

156

San Francisco 49ers from Broncos

-

5

11

157

Baltimore Ravens from Falcons

-

5

12

158

New York Jets

-

5

13

159

Las Vegas Raiders

-

5

14

160

Indianapolis Colts

-

5

15

161

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

-

5

16

162

Washington Redskins from Steelers through Seahawks

-

5

17

163

Chicago Bears

-

5

19

165

Jacksonville Jaguars from Rams

-

5

20

166

Detroit Lions from Eagles

-

5

21

167

Buffalo Bills

-

5

22

168

Philadelphia Eagles from Patriots

-

5

23

169

New Orleans Saints

-

5

24

170

Jacksonville Jaguars from Vikings through Ravens

-

5

25

171

Houston Texans

-

5

26

172

New England Patriots from Seahawks through Lions

-

5

27

173

Miami Dolphins from Ravens through Rams

-

5

28

174

Tennessee Titans

-

5

29

175

Green Bay Packers

-

5

30

176

San Francisco 49ers

-

5

31

177

Kansas City Chiefs

-

5

32

178

Denver Broncos (compensatory pick)

-

5

33

179

Dallas Cowboys (compensatory pick)

-

  • Round 6 results

Round

Pick

Overall

Team

Pick

6

1

180

Cincinnati Bengals

-

6

2

181

Denver Broncos from Redskins

-

6

3

182

Detroit Lions

-

6

4

183

New York Giants

-

6

5

184

Carolina Panthers

-

6

6

185

Miami Dolphins

-

6

7

186

Los Angeles Chargers

-

6

8

187

Cleveland Browns from Cardinals

-

6

9

188

Buffalo Bills from Browns

-

6

10

189

Jacksonville Jaguars

-

6

11

190

Philadelphia Eagles from Falcons

-

6

12

191

New York Jets

-

6

13

192

Green Bay Packers from Raiders

-

6

14

193

Indianapolis Colts

-

6

15

194

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

-

6

16

195

New England Patriots from Broncos

-

6

17

196

Chicago Bears

-

6

18

197

Indianapolis Colts from Cowboys through Dolphins

-

6

19

198

Pittsburgh Steelers

-

6

20

199

Los Angeles Rams

-

6

21

200

Chicago Bears from Eagles

-

6

22

201

Minnesota Vikings from Bills

-

6

23

202

Arizona Cardinals from Patriots

-

6

24

203

New Orleans Saints

-

6

25

204

New England Patriots from Texans

-

6

26

205

Minnesota Vikings

-

6

27

206

Jacksonville Jaguars from Seahawks

-

6

28

207

Buffalo Bills from Ravens through Patriots

-

6

29

208

Green Bay Packers from Titans

-

6

30

209

Green Bay Packers

-

6

31

210

San Francisco 49ers

-

6

32

211

New York Jets from Chiefs

-

6

33

212

New England Patriots (compensatory pick)

-

6

34

213

New England Patriots (compensatory pick)

-

6

36

214

Seattle Seahawks (compensatory pick)

-

  • Round 7 results

Round

Pick

Overall

Team

Pick

7

1

215

Cincinnati Bengals

-

7

2

216

Washington Redskins

-

7

3

217

San Francisco 49ers from Lions

-

7

4

218

New York Giants

-

7

5

219

Minnesota Vikings from Dolphins

-

7

6

220

Los Angeles Chargers

-

7

7

221

Carolina Panthers

-

7

8

222

Arizona Cardinals

-

7

9

223

Jacksonville Jaguars

-

7

10

224

Tennessee Titans from Browns

-

7

11

225

Baltimore Ravens from Jets

-

7

12

226

Chicago Bears from Raiders

-

7

13

227

Miami Dolphins from Colts

-

7

14

228

Atlanta Falcons from Buccaneers through Eagles

-

7

15

229

Washington Redskins from Broncos

-

7

16

230

New England Patriots from Falcons

-

7

17

231

Dallas Cowboys

-

7

18

232

Pittsburgh Steelers

-

7

20

234

Los Angeles Rams

-

7

21

235

New England Patriots from Eagles

-

7

22

236

Green Bay Packers from Bills through Browns

-

7

23

237

Tennessee Titans from Patriots through Broncos

-

7

24

238

New York Giants from Saints

-

7

25

239

Buffalo Bills from Vikings

-

7

26

240

Houston Texans

-

7

27

241

Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Seahawks through Patriots

-

7

28

242

Green Bay Packers from Ravens

-

7

29

243

Tennessee Titans

-

7

30

244

Cleveland Browns from Packers

-

7

31

245

San Francisco 49ers

-

7

32

246

Miami Dolphins from Chiefs

-

7

33

247

New York Giants (compensatory pick)

-

7

34

248

Houston Texans (compensatory pick)

-

7

35

249

Minnesota Vikings (compensatory pick)

-

7

36

250

Houston Texans (compensatory pick)

-

7

37

251

Miami Dolphins (compensatory pick)

-

7

38

252

Denver Broncos (compensatory pick)

-

7

39

253

Minnesota Vikings (compensatory pick)

-

7

40

254

Denver Broncos (compensatory pick)

-

7

41

255

New York Giants (compensatory pick)

-

