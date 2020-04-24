NFL Draft picks 2020: Live results, complete list of selections from Round 1
In terms of the process of making picks, the 2020 NFL Draft is unprecedented. We'll find out in the coming years whether the results of this draft were tainted by the coronavirus pandemic and the logisitcal changes it forced upon the draft process. But for now, all 32 teams are focused on the 255 picks they wil submit to the NFL virtually Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The results of the 2020 NFL Draft are particularly interesting considering the impact the COVID-19 outbreak had on the scouting process. Surprise NFL Draft picks are expected, because due to travel bans over the last month, opposing team officials were not able to attend as many pro days and workouts as usual. There were far fewer ways for teams to gauge other teams' interest in draft prospects.
Which means all NFL Draft picks in 2020 will arrive to meet an amplified sense of anticipation. This also happens to be an NFL Draft that features a handful of intriguing quarterbacks, a potentially historic group of wide receivers and countless high-profile defenders waiting to become forces in the league.
Combine those factors with the fact that the sports world is itching for a "live" event amid the pandemic, and the 2020 NFL Draft will be one we never forget.
As the 2020 NFL Draft plays out, we're tracking all picks and keeping up with the results in real time. Follow along below.
NFL Draft picks 2020: Live results from Rounds 1-7
Round 1 results
Round
Pick
Overall
Team
Pick
1
1
1
Cincinnati Bengals
-
1
2
2
Washington Redskins
-
1
3
3
Detroit Lions
-
1
4
4
New York Giants
-
1
5
5
Miami Dolphins
-
1
6
6
Los Angeles Chargers
-
1
7
7
Carolina Panthers
-
1
8
8
Arizona Cardinals
-
1
9
9
Jacksonville Jaguars
-
1
10
10
Cleveland Browns
-
1
11
11
New York Jets
-
1
12
12
Las Vegas Raiders
-
1
13
13
San Francisco 49ers from Colts
-
1
14
14
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
-
1
15
15
Denver Broncos
-
1
16
16
Atlanta Falcons
-
1
17
17
Dallas Cowboys
-
1
18
18
Miami Dolphins from Steelers
-
1
19
19
Las Vegas Raiders from Bears
-
1
20
20
Jacksonville Jaguars from Rams
-
1
21
21
Philadelphia Eagles
-
1
22
22
Minnesota Vikings from Bills
-
1
23
23
New England Patriots
-
1
24
24
New Orleans Saints
-
1
25
25
Minnesota Vikings
-
1
26
26
Miami Dolphins from Texans
-
1
27
27
Seattle Seahawks
-
1
28
28
Baltimore Ravens
-
1
29
29
Tennessee Titans
-
1
30
30
Green Bay Packers
-
1
31
31
San Francisco 49ers
-
1
32
32
Kansas City Chiefs
-
2
1
33
Cincinnati Bengals
-
2
2
34
Indianapolis Colts from Redskins
-
2
3
35
Detroit Lions
-
2
4
36
New York Giants
-
2
5
37
Los Angeles Chargers
-
2
6
38
Carolina Panthers
-
2
7
39
Miami Dolphins
-
2
8
40
Houston Texans from Cardinals
-
2
9
41
Cleveland Browns
-
2
10
42
Jacksonville Jaguars
-
2
11
43
Chicago Bears from Raiders
-
2
12
44
Indianapolis Colts
-
2
13
45
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
-
2
14
46
Denver Broncos
-
2
15
47
Atlanta Falcons
-
2
16
48
New York Jets
-
2
17
49
Pittsburgh Steelers
-
2
18
50
Chicago Bears
-
2
20
52
Los Angeles Rams
-
2
21
53
Philadelphia Eagles
-
2
22
54
Buffalo Bills
-
2
23
55
Baltimore Ravens from Patriots through Falcons
-
2
24
56
Miami Dolphins from Saints
-
2
25
57
Los Angeles Rams from Houston Texans
-
2
26
58
Minnesota Vikings
-
2
27
59
Seattle Seahawks
-
2
28
60
Baltimore Ravens
-
2
29
61
Tennessee Titans
-
2
30
62
Green Bay Packers
-
2
31
63
Kansas City Chiefs from 49ers
-
2
32
64
Seattle Seahawks from Chiefs
-
3
1
65
Cincinnati Bengals
-
3
2
66
Washington Redskins
-
3
3
67
Detroit Lions
-
3
4
68
New York Jets from Giants
-
3
5
69
Carolina Panthers
-
3
6
70
Miami Dolphins
-
3
7
71
Los Angeles Chargers
-
3
8
72
Arizona Cardinals
-
3
9
73
Jacksonville Jaguars
-
3
10
74
Cleveland Browns
-
3
11
75
Indianapolis Colts
-
3
12
76
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
-
3
13
77
Denver Broncos
-
3
14
78
Atlanta Falcons
-
3
15
79
New York Jets
-
3
16
80
Las Vegas Raiders
-
3
17
81
Las Vegas Raiders Bears
-
3
18
82
Dallas Cowboys
-
3
20
84
Los Angeles Rams
-
3
21
85
Detroit Lions from Eagles
-
3
22
86
Buffalo Bills
-
3
23
87
New England Patriots
-
3
24
88
New Orleans Saints
-
3
25
89
Minnesota Vikings
-
3
26
90
Houston Texans
-
3
27
91
Las Vegas Raiders from Seahawks through Texans
-
3
28
92
Baltimore Ravens
-
3
29
93
Tennessee Titans
-
3
30
94
Green Bay Packers
-
3
31
95
Denver Broncos from 49ers
-
3
32
96
Kansas City Chiefs
-
3
33
97
Cleveland Browns from Texans (compensatory pick)
-
3
34
98
New England Patriots (compensatory pick)
-
3
35
99
New York Giants (compensatory pick)
-
3
36
100
New England Patriots (compensatory pick)
-
3
37
101
Seattle Seahawks (compensatory pick)
-
3
38
102
Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory pick)
-
3
39
103
Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory pick)
-
3
40
104
Los Angeles Rams (compensatory pick)
-
3
41
105
Minnesota Vikings (compensatory pick)
-
3
42
106
Baltimore Ravens (compensatory pick)
-
4
1
107
Cincinnati Bengals
-
4
2
108
Washington Redskins
-
4
3
109
Detroit Lions
-
4
4
110
New York Giants
-
4
5
111
Houston Texans from Dolphins
-
4
6
112
Los Angeles Chargers
-
4
7
113
Carolina Panthers
-
4
8
114
Arizona Cardinals
-
4
9
115
Cleveland Browns
-
4
10
116
Jacksonville Jaguars
-
4
11
117
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
-
4
12
118
Jacksonville Jaguars from Broncos
-
4
13
119
Atlanta Falcons
-
4
14
120
New York Jets
-
4
15
121
Las Vegas Raiders
-
4
16
122
Indianapolis Colts
-
4
17
123
Dallas Cowboys
-
4
18
124
Pittsburgh Steelers
-
4
20
126
Los Angeles Rams
-
4
21
127
Philadelphia Eagles
-
4
22
128
Buffalo Bills
-
4
23
129
Baltimore Ravens from Patriots
-
4
24
130
New Orleans Saints
-
4
25
131
Arizona Cardinals from Texans
-
4
26
132
Minnesota Vikings
-
4
27
133
Seattle Seahawks
-
4
28
134
Baltimore Ravens
-
4
29
135
Pittsburgh Steelers from Titans through Dolphins
-
4
30
136
Green Bay Packers
-
4
31
137
Denver Broncos from 49ers
-
4
32
138
Kansas City Chiefs
-
4
33
139
New England Patriots from Buccaneers (compensatory pick)
-
4
34
140
Jacksonville Jaguars from Bears (compensatory pick)
-
4
35
141
Miami Dolphins (compensatory pick)
-
4
36
142
Washington Redskins (compensatory pick)
-
4
37
143
Atlanta Falcons from Ravens (compensatory pick)
-
4
38
144
Seattle Seahawks (compensatory pick)
-
4
39
145
Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory pick)
-
4
40
146
Philadelphia Eagles (compensatory pick)
-
5
1
147
Cincinnati Bengals
-
5
2
148
Carolina Panthers from Redskins
-
5
3
149
Detroit Lions
-
5
4
150
New York Giants
-
5
5
151
Los Angeles Chargers
-
5
6
152
Carolina Panthers
-
5
7
153
Miami Dolphins
-
5
-
-
Arizona Cardinals (pick forfeited in supplemental draft)
5
8
154
Miami Dolphins from Jaguars through Steelers
-
5
9
155
Minnesota Vikings from Browns through Bills
-
5
10
156
San Francisco 49ers from Broncos
-
5
11
157
Baltimore Ravens from Falcons
-
5
12
158
New York Jets
-
5
13
159
Las Vegas Raiders
-
5
14
160
Indianapolis Colts
-
5
15
161
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
-
5
16
162
Washington Redskins from Steelers through Seahawks
-
5
17
163
Chicago Bears
-
5
19
165
Jacksonville Jaguars from Rams
-
5
20
166
Detroit Lions from Eagles
-
5
21
167
Buffalo Bills
-
5
22
168
Philadelphia Eagles from Patriots
-
5
23
169
New Orleans Saints
-
5
24
170
Jacksonville Jaguars from Vikings through Ravens
-
5
25
171
Houston Texans
-
5
26
172
New England Patriots from Seahawks through Lions
-
5
27
173
Miami Dolphins from Ravens through Rams
-
5
28
174
Tennessee Titans
-
5
29
175
Green Bay Packers
-
5
30
176
San Francisco 49ers
-
5
31
177
Kansas City Chiefs
-
5
32
178
Denver Broncos (compensatory pick)
-
5
33
179
Dallas Cowboys (compensatory pick)
-
7
1
215
Cincinnati Bengals
-
7
2
216
Washington Redskins
-
7
3
217
San Francisco 49ers from Lions
-
7
4
218
New York Giants
-
7
5
219
Minnesota Vikings from Dolphins
-
7
6
220
Los Angeles Chargers
-
7
7
221
Carolina Panthers
-
7
8
222
Arizona Cardinals
-
7
9
223
Jacksonville Jaguars
-
7
10
224
Tennessee Titans from Browns
-
7
11
225
Baltimore Ravens from Jets
-
7
12
226
Chicago Bears from Raiders
-
7
13
227
Miami Dolphins from Colts
-
7
14
228
Atlanta Falcons from Buccaneers through Eagles
-
7
15
229
Washington Redskins from Broncos
-
7
16
230
New England Patriots from Falcons
-
7
17
231
Dallas Cowboys
-
7
18
232
Pittsburgh Steelers
-
7
20
234
Los Angeles Rams
-
7
21
235
New England Patriots from Eagles
-
7
22
236
Green Bay Packers from Bills through Browns
-
7
23
237
Tennessee Titans from Patriots through Broncos
-
7
24
238
New York Giants from Saints
-
7
25
239
Buffalo Bills from Vikings
-
7
26
240
Houston Texans
-
7
27
241
Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Seahawks through Patriots
-
7
28
242
Green Bay Packers from Ravens
-
7
29
243
Tennessee Titans
-
7
30
244
Cleveland Browns from Packers
-
7
31
245
San Francisco 49ers
-
7
32
246
Miami Dolphins from Chiefs
-
7
33
247
New York Giants (compensatory pick)
-
7
34
248
Houston Texans (compensatory pick)
-
7
35
249
Minnesota Vikings (compensatory pick)
-
7
36
250
Houston Texans (compensatory pick)
-
7
37
251
Miami Dolphins (compensatory pick)
-
7
38
252
Denver Broncos (compensatory pick)
-
7
39
253
Minnesota Vikings (compensatory pick)
-
7
40
254
Denver Broncos (compensatory pick)
-
7
41
255
New York Giants (compensatory pick)
-