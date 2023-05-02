The NFL Draft is over, but some KC roads are still closed. How long will cleanup take?

Local crews are working around the clock to clean up the area around Union Station and the National WWI Museum and Memorial after the NFL Draft. In the meantime, some roads are still closed.

Rocco Mazzella, the CEO of Venuesmart, the group tasked with cleaning up trash during and after the draft, said he anticipates that cleanup will take until the end of the week.

Mazzella said more than 20 dumpsters were filled every day of the draft, along with hundreds of trash and recycle cans.

In total, the festivities created more than 100 tons of trash.

Mazzella said about 200 people were staffed to clean up during the draft. In the days after, a crew of about 40 people is working to get the area back into shape, picking up any litter left behind.

Other crews are working on dismantling the giant stage that is still towering nearly as tall as Union Station.

The businesses inside Union Station are back open, and the West Yards Garage is accessible from West Pennway Street and Broadway Boulevard, to East Pershing Road.

While crews dismantle the NFL Draft Theater and Experience and Mazaella’s group picks up the rest of the trash, these roads will be closed.

CLOSED UNTIL MAY 7

Main Street, between 20th Street and Grand Boulevard

East and West Pershing Roads between Broadway and Grand Boulevard

Kessler Road between Pershing Road and Wyandotte Street

Memorial Drive

OK Street by Washington Square Park

Please note: National WWI Museum and Memorial employees and guests will have access to Kessler Road and Memorial Drive to reach parking lots while road closures are in effect.

ONE-WAY TRAFFIC UNTIL MAY 7

Broadway Boulevard to East Pershing Road

South Kessler Road to Wyandotte Street

North Main Street to East Pershing Road

CLOSED UNTIL MAY 13

Front and Triangle Parking Lots outside Union Station

West Pershing Road between Broadway Street and Main Street

(Helpful tip: Broadway Street and Broadway Boulevard are two different roads. Broadway Street is the ramp used to access Union Station’s parking structure.)