NFL Draft order 2025: New England Patriots lead race for No. 1 pick going into Week 18

There was a shakeup in the NFL Draft order after Week 17.

The New York Giants played their way out of the top overall pick with a surprising victory Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, an outcome that benefitted the New England Patriots who moved into the draft's top position.

Here are some of the ramifications of that Giants victory, which eliminated the Colts from the postseason race, per Yahoo Sports' Frank Schwab:

There can be a reasonable argument to be made that the first pick isn't worth it anyway. Miami's Cam Ward and [Shedeur] Sanders are the top quarterback draft prospects, and there's skepticism about them both. Neither is a sure franchise quarterback. But the Giants were at least going to have their pick of the two if they secured No. 1. Now, they'll likely need to wait and see what falls to them, or if anyone leaps over them in a trade to get Ward or Sanders.

The Raiders' victory against the New Orleans Saints also benefitted the Patriots. Las Vegas and New York could use a new quarterback, and both Miami star Cam Ward and Colorado star Shedeur Sanders are available and expected to go early in the draft. It would've been an easy move for the Giants and Raiders to scoop either quarterback had they lost on Sunday. Now it's unclear if either player will still be around by the time they are on the clock.

Here's a look at the current NFL Draft order heading into Week 18 of the regular season:

1. New England Patriots (3-13)

2. Tennessee Titans (3-13)

3. Cleveland Browns (3-13)

4. New York Giants (3-13)

5. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-12)

6. Carolina Panthers (4-12)

7. New York Jets (4-12)

8. Las Vegas Raiders (4-12)

9. Chicago Bears (4-12)

10. New Orleans Saints (5-11)

11. San Francisco 49ers (6-10)

12. Indianapolis Colts (7-9)

13. Dallas Cowboys (7-9)

14. Arizona Cardinals (7-9)

15. Miami Dolphins (8-8)

16. Cincinnati Bengals (8-8)

17. Atlanta Falcons (8-8)

18. Seattle Seahawks (9-7)

—

19. Houston Texans (9-7)

20. Denver Broncos (9-7)

21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-7)

22. Los Angeles Chargers (10-6)

23. Los Angeles Rams (10-6)

24. Green Bay Packers (11-5)

25. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-6)

26. Washington Commanders (11-5)

27. Baltimore Ravens (11-5)

28. Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)

29. Buffalo Bills (13-3)

30. Minnesota Vikings (14-2)

31. Detroit Lions (14-2)

32. Kansas City Chiefs (15-1)