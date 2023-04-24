NFL draft order 2023: Where every team will make picks over seven rounds, 259 picks

Here is the round-by-round order for the 2023 NFL draft, which is scheduled to be held in Kansas City from April 27-29.

The 88th NFL Annual Player Selection Meeting will take place in Kansas City's iconic area around Union Station and the National WWI Museum and Memorial.

The first round will be held on Thursday, April 27. Rounds 2-3 will take place on Friday, April 28. Rounds 4-7 will be held Saturday, April 29. The draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and NFL Network.

The Carolina Panthers, after a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears, own the No. 1 overall selection. Here's our latest NFL mock draft.

NFL DRAFT:: Seven college football stars who could face long wait

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get football news delivered to your inbox

Round 1 of NFL draft

1. Carolina Panthers (from Chicago Bears)

2. Houston Texans

3. Arizona Cardinals

4. Indianapolis Colts

5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)

6. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams)

7. Las Vegas Raiders

8. Atlanta Falcons

9. Chicago Bears (from Carolina Panthers)

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)

11. Tennessee Titans

12. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)

13. Green Bay Packers (from New York Jets)

14. New England Patriots

15. New York Jets (from Green Bay Packers)

16. Washington Commanders

17. Pittsburgh Steelers

18. Detroit Lions

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

20. Seattle Seahawks

XX. Miami Dolphins (pick forfeited)

21. Los Angeles Chargers

22. Baltimore Ravens

23. Minnesota Vikings

24. Jacksonville Jaguars

25. New York Giants

26. Dallas Cowboys

27. Buffalo Bills

28. Cincinnati Bengals

29. New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco 49ers through Miami Dolphins and Denver Broncos)

30. Philadelphia Eagles

31. Kansas City Chiefs

Round 2 of NFL draft

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Chicago Bears)

33. Houston Texans

34. Arizona Cardinals

35. Indianapolis Colts

36. Los Angeles Rams

37. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos)

38. Las Vegas Raiders

39. Carolina Panthers

40. New Orleans Saints

Story continues

41. Tennessee Titans

42. Green Bay Packers (from Cleveland Browns through New York Jets)

43. New York Jets

44. Atlanta Falcons

45. Green Bay Packers

46. New England Patriots

47. Washington Commanders

48. Detroit Lions

49. Pittsburgh Steelers

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

51. Miami Dolphins

52. Seattle Seahawks

53. Chicago Bears (from Baltimore Ravens)

54. Los Angeles Chargers

55. Detroit Lions (from Minnesota Vikings)

56. Jacksonville Jaguars

57. New York Giants

58. Dallas Cowboys

59. Buffalo Bills

60. Cincinnati Bengals

61. Chicago Bears (from San Francisco 49ers through Carolina Panthers)

62. Philadelphia Eagles

63. Kansas City Chiefs

Round 3 of NFL draft

64. Chicago Bears

65. Houston Texans

66. Arizona Cardinals

67. Denver Broncos (from Indianapolis Colts)

68. Denver Broncos

69. Los Angeles Rams

70. Las Vegas Raiders

71. New Orleans Saints

72. Tennessee Titans

73. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns)

74. Cleveland Browns (from New York Jets)

75. Atlanta Falcons

76. New England Patriots (from Carolina Panthers)

77. Los Angeles Rams (from New England Patriots through Miami Dolphins)

78. Green Bay Packers

79. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Commanders)

80. Pittsburgh Steelers

81. Detroit Lions

82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

83. Seattle Seahawks

84. Miami Dolphins

85. Los Angeles Chargers

86. Baltimore Ravens

87. Minnesota Vikings

88. Jacksonville Jaguars

89. New York Giants

90. Dallas Cowboys

91. Buffalo Bills

92. Cincinnati Bengals

93. Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco 49ers)

94. Philadelphia Eagles

95. Kansas City Chiefs

96. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection)

97. Washington Commanders (compensatory selection)

98. Cleveland Browns (special compensatory selection)

99. San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection)

100. Las Vegas Raiders (from Kansas City Chiefs through New York Giants; special compensatory selection)

101. San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection)

102. San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection)

Round 4 of NFL draft

103. Chicago Bears

104. Houston Texans

105. Arizona Cardinals

106. Indianapolis Colts

107. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)

108. Denver Broncos

109. Las Vegas Raiders

110. Atlanta Falcons (from Tennessee Titans)

111. Cleveland Browns

112. New York Jets

113. Atlanta Falcons

114. Carolina Panthers

115. New Orleans Saints

116. Green Bay Packers

117. New England Patriots

118. Washington Commanders

119. Minnesota Vikings (from Detroit Lions)

120. Pittsburgh Steelers

121. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

122. Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami Dolphins)

123. Seattle Seahawks

124. Baltimore Ravens

125. Los Angeles Chargers

126. Cleveland Browns (from Minnesota Vikings)

127. Jacksonville Jaguars

128. New York Giants

129. Dallas Cowboys

130. Buffalo Bills

131. Cincinnati Bengals

132. Carolina Panthers (from San Francisco 49ers)

133. Chicago Bears (from Philadelphia Eagles)

134. Kansas City Chiefs

135. New England Patriots (compensatory selection)

Round 5 of NFL draft

136. Chicago Bears

XX. Houston Texans (pick forfeited)

137. Buffalo Bills (from Arizona Cardinals)

138. Indianapolis Colts

139. Denver Broncos

140. Cleveland Browns (from Los Angeles Rams)

141. Las Vegas Raiders

142. Cleveland Browns

143. New York Jets

144. Las Vegas Raiders (from Atlanta Falcons)

145. Carolina Panthers

146. New Orleans Saints

147. Tennessee Titans

148. Chicago Bears (from New England Patriots through Baltimore Ravens)

149. Green Bay Packers

150. Washington Commanders

151. Seattle Seahawks (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

152. Detroit Lions

153. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

154. Seattle Seahawks

155. San Francisco 49ers (from Miami Dolphins)

156. Los Angeles Chargers

157. Baltimore Ravens

158. Minnesota Vikings

159. Detroit Lions (from Jacksonville Jaguars through Atlanta Falcons)

160. New York Giants

161. Houston Texans (from Dallas Cowboys)

162. Indianapolis Colts (from Buffalo Bills)

163. Cincinnati Bengals

164. San Francisco 49ers

165. New Orleans Saints (from Philadelphia Eagles)

166. Kansas City Chiefs

167. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)

168. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection)

169. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)

170. New York Jets (from Green Bay Packers; compensatory selection)

171. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)

172. New York Giants (compensatory selection)

173. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection)

174. Las Vegas Raiders (compensatory selection)

175. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (compensatory selection)

176. Indianapolis Colts (from Dallas Cowboys; compensatory selection)

177. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)

Round 6 of NFL draft

178. Kansas City Chiefs (from Chicago Bears through Miami Dolphins)

179. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Houston Texans)

180. Arizona Cardinals

181. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Indianapolis Colts)

182. Los Angeles Rams

183. Detroit Lions (from Denver Broncos)

184. New England Patriots (from Las Vegas Raiders)

185. Jacksonville Jaguars (from New York Jets)

186. Tennessee Titans (from Atlanta Falcons)

187. New England Patriots (from Carolina Panthers)

188. Houston Texans (from New Orleans Saints)

189. Los Angeles Rams (from Tennessee Titans)

190. Cleveland Browns

191. Los Angeles Rams (from Green Bay Packers)

192. New England Patriots

193. Washington Commanders

194. Detroit Lions

195. Denver Broncos (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

196. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

197. Miami Dolphins

198. Seattle Seahawks

199. Baltimore Ravens

200. Los Angeles Chargers

201. Houston Texans (from Minnesota Vikings)

202. Jacksonville Jaguars

203. Houston Texans (from New York Giants)

204. Las Vegas Raiders (from Dallas Cowboys)

205. Buffalo Bills

206. Cincinnati Bengals

207. Green Bay Packers (from San Francisco 49ers through Houston Texans and New York Jets)

208. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Philadelphia Eagles)

209. New York Giants (from Kansas City Chiefs)

210. New England Patriots (compensatory selection)

211. Minnesota Vikings (compensatory selection)

212. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)

213. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection)

214. Las Vegas Raiders (compensatory selection)

215. Washington Commanders (compensatory selection)

216. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection)

217. Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory selection)

Round 7 of NFL draft

218. Chicago Bears

219. Philadelphia Eagles (from Houston Texans through Minnesota Vikings)

220. Las Vegas Raiders (from Arizona Cardinals)

221. Indianapolis Colts

222. San Francisco 49ers (from Denver Broncos)

223. Los Angeles Rams

224. Atlanta Falcons (from Las Vegas Raiders)

225. Atlanta Falcons

226. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Carolina Panthers)

227. New Orleans Saints

228. Tennessee Titans

229. Cleveland Browns

230. Houston Texans (from New York Jets through Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

231. Las Vegas Raiders (from New England Patriots)

232. Green Bay Packers

233. Washington Commanders

234. Los Angeles Rams (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

235. Green Bay Packers (from Detroit Lions through Los Angeles Rams)

236. Indianapolis Colts (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

237. Seattle Seahawks

238. Miami Dolphins

239. Los Angeles Chargers

240. New York Giants (from Baltimore Ravens)

241. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Minnesota Vikings through Denver Broncos)

242. Green Bay Packers (from Jacksonville Jaguars)

243. New York Giants

244. Dallas Cowboys

245. New England Patriots (from Buffalo Bills through Atlanta Falcons)

246. Cincinnati Bengals

247. San Francisco 49ers

248. Philadelphia Eagles

249. Kansas City Chiefs

250. Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory selection)

251. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Los Angeles Rams; compensatory selection)

252. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (compensatory selection)

253. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection)

254. New York Giants (compensatory selection)

255. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection)

256. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)

257. New Orleans Saints (compensatory selection)

258. Chicago Bears (compensatory selection)

259. Houston Texans (compensatory selection)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL draft order 2023: Full list of picks for all seven rounds