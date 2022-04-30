  • Oops!
NFL draft order 2022: How to watch Rounds 4-7, live stream, time, TV info

Cydney Henderson, USA TODAY
·6 min read
In this article:
The 2022 NFL draft will conclude Saturday with Rounds 4-7 in Las Vegas.

All the top picks may have been snatched off the board during the first three rounds, including the Jacksonville Jaguars taking Travon Walker with the No. 1 overall pick, but the last day of the NFL draft is just as important. Why? Some late-round steals have gone on to become NFL greats. Remember, the New England Patriots drafted Tom Brady with the 199th overall pick during the sixth round of the 2000 draft.

USA TODAY Sports will have live updates and analysis of all of the news from the event, including an up-to-the-minute tracker breaking down every pick in real time.

DRAFT TRACKER: Round 1 | Rounds 2-3

NFL DRAFT PICKS: Team-by-team look at all 262 selections

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell looks on during the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell looks on during the first round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Here's everything you need to know about the final four rounds of the 2022 NFL draft:

What time does the 2022 NFL draft start Saturday?

The third and final day of the 2022 NFL draft kicks off Saturday at noon ET.

Where is the 2022 NFL draft take place?

The 2022 NFL draft is being held in Las Vegas, home of the Raiders.

The 2020 draft was originally scheduled to take place in Las Vegas, but the event was held virtually that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine restrictions in place. The 2021 was held in Cleveland as scheduled and the 2022 draft was awarded back to Las Vegas.

What TV channel is the 2022 NFL draft on?

The 2022 NFL draft can will be broadcast nationally on NFL Network, ABC and ESPN.

How can I live stream the 2022 NFL draft?

The 2022 NFL draft can be livestreamed on the ESPN app, ESPN+ or the NFL app. Streaming is also available on FuboTV.

What's the order for 2022 NFL draft Rounds 4-7?

Round 4

106. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Jacksonville Jaguars)

107. Houston Texans (from Detroit Lions through Cleveland Browns)

108. Cleveland Browns (from Houston Texans)

109. Seattle Seahawks (from New York Jets)

110. Baltimore Ravens (from New York Giants)

111. New York Jets (from Carolina Panthers)

112. New York Giants (from Chicago Bears)

113. Washington Commanders

114. New York Giants (from Atlanta Falcons)

115. Denver Broncos

116. Denver Broncos (from Seattle Seahawks)

117. New York Jets (from Minnesota Vikings)

118. Cleveland Browns

119. Baltimore Ravens

120. Washington Commanders (from New Orleans Saints)

121. New England Patriots (from Miami Dolphins through Kansas City Chiefs)

122. Minnesota Vikings (from Indianapolis Colts)

123. Los Angeles Chargers

124. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles through Houston Texans)

125. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

126. Las Vegas Raiders

127. New England Patriots

128. Baltimore Ravens (from Arizona Cardinals)

129. Dallas Cowboys

130. Baltimore Ravens (from Buffalo Bills)

131. Tennessee Titans

132. Green Bay Packers

133. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

134. San Francisco 49ers

135. Kansas City Chiefs

136. Cincinnati Bengals

137. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams through Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers)

138. Pittsburgh Steelers (compensatory selection)

139. Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection)

140. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)

141. Baltimore Ravens (compensatory selection)

142. Los Angles Rams (compensatory selection)

143. Tennessee Titans (compensatory selection)

Round 5

144. Carolina Panthers (from Jacksonville Jaguars)

145. Seattle Seahawks (from Detroit Lions through Denver Broncos)

146. New York Giants (from New York Jets)

147. New York Giants

148. Chicago Bears (from Houston Texans)

149. Carolina Panthers

150. Chicago Bears

151. Atlanta Falcons

152. Denver Broncos

153. Seattle Seahawks

154. Philadelphia Eagles (from Washington Commanders)

155. Dallas Cowboys (from Cleveland Browns)

156. Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore Ravens)

157. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Minnesota Vikings)

158. Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami Dolphins through New England Patriots)

159. Indianapolis Colts

160. Los Angeles Chargers

161. New Orleans Saints

162. Denver Broncos (from Philadelphia Eagles through Houston Texans)

163. Tennessee Titans (from Pittsburgh Steelers through New York Jets)

164. Las Vegas Raiders (from New England Patriots)

165. Las Vegas Raiders

166. Houston Texans (from Arizona Cardinals through Philadelphia Eagles)

167. Dallas Cowboys

168. Buffalo Bills

169. Las Vegas Raiders (from Tennessee Titans)

170. Houston Texans (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers through New England Patriots)

171. Green Bay Packers

172. San Francisco 49ers

173. New York Giants (from Kansas City Chiefs through Baltimore Ravens)

174. Cincinnati Bengals

175. Los Angeles Rams

176. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)

177. Detroit Lions (compensatory selection)

178. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection)

179. Denver Broncos (compensatory selection, from Indianapolis Colts)

Round 6

180. Buffalo Bills (from Jacksonville Jaguars through Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

181. Detroit Lions

182. New York Giants

183. New England Patriots (from Houston Texans)

184. Minnesota Vikings (from New York Jets)

185. Buffalo Bills (from Carolina Panthers; conditional)

186. Chicago Bears

187. San Francisco 49ers (from Denver Broncos)

188. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Seattle Seahawks)

189. Washington Commanders

190. Atlanta Falcons

191. Minnesota Vikings (from Baltimore Ravens through Kansas City Chiefs)

192. Indianapolis Colts (from Minnesota Vikings)

193. Dallas Cowboys (from Cleveland Browns)

194. New Orleans Saints (from Indianapolis Colts through Philadelphia Eagles)

195. Los Angeles Chargers

x Choice forfeited (New Orleans Saints)

196. Baltimore Ravens (from Miami Dolphins)

197. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Philadelphia Eagles)

198. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Pittsburgh Steelers)

199. Carolina Panthers (from Las Vegas Raiders)

200. New England Patriots

201. Arizona Cardinals

202. Cleveland Browns (from Dallas Cowboys)

203. Buffalo Bills

204. Tennessee Titans

205. Houston Texans (from Green Bay Packers)

206. Denver Broncos (from Tampa Bay Buccaneers through New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles)

207. Houston Texans (from San Francisco 49ers through New York Jets)

208. Pittsburgh Steelers (from Kansas City Chiefs)

209. Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati Bengals)

210. New England Patriots (from Los Angeles Rams)

211. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)

212. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)

213. Atlanta Falcons (compensatory selection)

214. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)

215. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory selection)

216. Indianapolis Colts (compensatory selection)

217. Detroit Lions (compensatory selection)

218. Los Angeles Rams (compensatory selection)

219. Tennessee Titans (compensatory selection)

220. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection)

221. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection)

Round 7

222. Jacksonville Jaguars

223. Cleveland Browns (from Detroit Lions)

224. Miami Dolphins (from Houston Texans through New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens)

225. Pittsburgh Steelers (from New York Jets)

226. Cincinnati Bengals (from New York Giants)

227. Las Vegas Raiders (from Carolina Panthers)

228. Green Bay Packers (from Chicago Bears through Houston Texans)

229. Seattle Seahawks

230. Washington Commanders

231. Buffalo Bills (from Atlanta Falcons)

232. Denver Broncos

233. Kansas City Chiefs (from Minnesota Vikings)

234. Denver Broncos (from Cleveland Browns through Detroit Lions)

235. Jacksonville Jaguars (from Baltimore Ravens)

236. Los Angeles Chargers

237. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints)

238. Los Angeles Rams (from Miami Dolphins)

239. Indianapolis Colts

240. Washington Commanders (from Philadelphia Eagles through Indianapolis Colts)

241. Pittsburgh Steelers

242. Carolina Panthers (from New England Patriots through Miami Dolphins)

243. Kansas City Chiefs (from Las Vegas Raiders through New England Patriots)

244. Arizona Cardinals

245. New England Patriots (from Dallas Cowboys through Houston Texans)

246. Cleveland Browns (from Buffalo Bills)

247. Miami Dolphins (from Tennessee Titans)

248. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

249. Green Bay Packers

250. Minnesota Vikings (from San Francisco 49ers through Denver Broncos)

251. Kansas City Chiefs

252. Cincinnati Bengals

253. Los Angeles Rams

254. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)

255. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)

256. Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory selection)

257. Arizona Cardinals (compensatory Selection)

258. Green Bay Packers (compensatory selection)

259. Kansas City Chiefs (compensatory selection)

260. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection)

261. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (compensatory selection)

262. San Francisco 49ers (compensatory selection)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL draft 2022: How to watch, live stream the final rounds on Saturday

