NFL draft: Nevada QB Carson Strong, Round 1? One big concern might stand in the way

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eric Edholm
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Carson Strong
    American football quarterback

MOBILE, Ala. — Day 1 at the Senior Bowl is Adjustment Day, and it's not uncommon for talented quarterback prospects to struggle early while getting their feet wet. They're learning a new system they crammed for the day before and are familiarizing themselves with almost all new teammates.

Josh Allen comes to mind when he attended the game, throwing some wild passes on his first day. Dak Prescott was fairly unremarkable in his maiden practice. Even Russell Wilson struggled here in his Tuesday practice years ago. The list goes on.

There were ups and downs will all six of the QB prospects at the Senior Bowl on Tuesday, the first day for practices leading up to Saturday's game, but that doesn't mean there weren't valuable takeaways either.

One thing became clear early on during the two breezy practices at Hancock Whitney Stadium: The arm talent of Nevada's Carson Strong (National Team) and Liberty's Malik Willis (American Team) trumped the others on this day.

Yes, even better than Pitt's Kenny Pickett, who might be the early, though hardly overwhelming, favorite for QB1 honors in the 2022 NFL draft.

“Everyone out here is very talented,” Strong said after practice. “What I bring to the table is I’m a good decision maker with a strong arm. I’m very confident in my arm. I can make all the throws.”

That he can — even if his first practice was hardly perfect. The 6-3, 226-pound Strong uncorked the farthest pass of the day, a 50-plus yard throw to North Dakota State WR Christian Watson on a pretty go route. Another similarly long pass, aimed at Rutgers' Bo Melton, was just out of reach.

Chemistry and timing are big issues that must be worked out on the fly. But it's not something Strong has to worry about with Romeo Doubs, his leading receiver with the Wolf Pack. Strong and Doubs connected on a number of pretty balls in individual work. Strong also had a few nice connections with his other Nevada teammate at the game, TE Cole Turner.

"Those are two guys I've been living with since I was a freshman," Strong said. "We moved from the dorm together to an apartment and then a house. None of us were highly recruited. We had to develop to get here. All of us are all ball, and that's why we're here.

"We're just taking it one day at a time here. We still have a lot to improve upon."

Nevada quarterback Carson Strong believes his knee is much better one year removed from surgery. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)
Nevada quarterback Carson Strong believes his knee is much better one year removed from surgery. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Even so, Strong also misfired on an underthrown deep route in Doubs' direction, a ball that could have been intercepted. Strong also airmailed a checkdown throw to the flat in the team portion of practice. It was a beauty-in-the-eye-of-the-beholder kind of day overall.

"It was definitely a challenge out here today," Strong said, "but that's why I am here: to get better. There are definitely a lot of things I can look at from today and improve upon. I definitely didn't have my best showing here today."

Strong also noted that some of the plays, he had his eyes "backwards" and flipped a few plays around because of the new terminology.

But overall, in the tricky conditions, Strong acquitted himself fairly well. He has plenty to gain this week, competing against a moderately talented sextet all held in fairly similar regard by NFL people, albeit in different order.

Strong is a wild card in that mix. Talent really isn't the question with him. 

Strong noted that his two favorite quarterbacks growing up were Peyton Manning and Brett Favre. Stylistically, they're polar opposites, but Strong said he wants to be the kind of quarterback who can "take care of the ball like Peyton Manning but I also want to let it rip a little bit like Brett Favre." He's got the arm talent and the confidence to match.

Health questions will linger for Carson Strong until NFL scouting combine

The biggest concern with Strong might be his chronic knee injury, which appeared to slow him down early last season at Nevada — even while he threw the ball effectively during that spell. 

He underwent knee surgery one year ago this month for an injury that was supposed to be a yearlong recovery, although he did not miss any games last season. Strong was out there for the opener against Cal, despite limited practice time leading up to the game, which was six months post-surgery.

On Tuesday, Strong was not wearing the knee brace he wore for the bulk of last season. And he moved well Tuesday when he had to, which also matters for his evaluation. 

Strong admitted that he's "talked a lot about the knee" with NFL scouts in interviews. But he said he feels healthy and confident in it now, knowing that the biggest test to that end will be the medical evaluations to come at the NFL scouting combine in early March.

"I was dealing with some inflammation problems, and my leg was getting swollen; it just wasn't quite ready," Strong said. "But there was no way I wasn't going to play the season. As the year went on, I got better. I played the last game without the knee brace. I feel comfortable now without it.

"I'm getting my feet underneath me now, and I am still getting better. But I feel good."

Still, athleticism isn't really a hallmark of Strong's game. He's a pocket passer in a league with fewer of them populating the NFL with each passing season, especially following the retirement of Tom Brady, whom Strong referred to as "the legend."

"I'm definitely not Lamar Jackson by any means," he said. "I definitely have to beat teams with my mind. What I put on tape this season, I was a statue — especially in the first half of the year because of my surgery and not being all the way ready. But I did get better, and I do feel I can step up in the pocket and extend plays and keep my eyes downfield.

"No, I'm never going to be the guy who hurdles somebody or stiff arm and go run it and score it. That's not really my style, but I do believe I can extend plays and keep my eyes downfield."

The results of Strong's combine testing could determine his ultimate draft landing spot. Positive results could land him in Round 1. Concerning findings could drop him as far as Day 3. 

But Strong believes he could be in the mix for a starting job early in his NFL career, if given the opportunity, and has no designs on blowing it whenever that chance comes.

"One thing I know about the NFL is that it stands for 'Not For Long,'" Strong said. "If you don't come ready for your opportunity, you may only get one chance. I want to make sure I'm damned ready for my one chance when I get it. 

"I am the type of guy who learns better when he gets thrown into the fire. I learn best by making mistakes and then not making the same mistake twice."

If Strong can fix his Day 1 mistakes in the rest of the week of practice, the biggest thing standing in his way could be his combine medical evaluation.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Lightning coach Jon Cooper on Tom Brady

    ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

  • Eli Manning Congratulates Tom Brady on Retirement – and Casually Mentions His Own Super Bowl Wins

    Eli Manning took a playful jab at Tom Brady in his Twitter video congratulating the seven-time Super Bowl champ on his decision to retire

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • Robot bartenders and hazmat suits: Welcome to the 2022 Beijing Olympics

    BEIJING — The opening ceremony may be days away, but it's already clear that covering the 2022 Beijing Olympics will be unlike anything even the most seasoned sports reporter has experienced. Robots mixing drinks and serving up wontons, cabins the size of large closets in the press centre offering hour-long power naps and airport staff in hazmat suits are some of the unique sights at the Beijing Games, which has athletes, staff and media separated from the public in a "closed loop" to prevent th

  • AP source: Vikings talk with Jim Harbaugh about coaching job

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jim Harbaugh has taken a step toward a potential return to the NFL. Harbaugh and the Minnesota Vikings had an exploratory conversation about the team's head coaching vacancy Saturday, a person with knowledge of the process told The Associated Press. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team was not publicizing the interview, said both sides were gauging interest. The Vikings made the formal request earlier this week to speak with him. A message seeking c

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury seeks another Olympic crown

    Mikael Kingsbury's Winter Olympics will be quick, short and perhaps very sweet. The reigning men's moguls champion chases a second straight gold medal the day after the opening ceremonies in Beijing. The International Olympic Committee and China strongly recommending athletes leave within 48 hours of completing their event means Kingsbury will be back in Canada when the Winter Games are just getting underway. "I think it's fun when you're at the beginning," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press. "Yo

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, with Connor Hellebuyck making 13 straight starts. Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his first loss in seven starts since returning from a lower bod

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Goodwin's 21 help Cavs beat Pelicans 93-90 without Garland

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers made sure things didn't go from bad to worse. Reserve guard Brandon Goodwin matched his career-high with 21 points, Jarrett Allen added 16 and Cleveland shook off an ugly road loss — and being without point guard Darius Garland — by rallying to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 93-90 on Monday night. The Cavs, who played poorly in a 10-point loss at Detroit on Sunday, were without Garland due to a sore lower back. Cedi Osman started for Garland and finished with a care

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • Landeskog, Avalanche beat Blackhawks for 9th straight win

    CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored two power-play goals, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Western Conference-leading Colorado extended its point streak to 15 games (14-0-1), surviving a wild finish. J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook also scored, and Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar added empty-netters. Pavel Francouz made 39 saves. The Avalanche played without center Nathan MacKinnon, who missed the first of at least three game

  • Stone scores winner, Golden Knights beat Lightning 3-2 in SO

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mark Stone scored the winner in the seventh round of a shootout and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 after blowing a two-goal lead in the third period Saturday night. Robin Lehner stopped 27 shots for the Golden Knights, including 18 combined in the third period and overtime. Brett Howden and William Carrier both had a goal and an assist. Vegas won the shootout 4-3 and finished 2-1-1 on a challenging road trip. Before the game, coach Pete DeBoer said “

  • Saints GM Loomis: Allen among candidates to replace Payton

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Even as Saints general manager Mickey Loomis spoke highly of defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Friday as a candidate to replace retired coach Sean Payton, he also emphasized his desire to thoroughly consider candidates from outside the club. Allen is “qualified. He has experience. He understands our culture here. We just know a lot about him. He’s an excellent candidate," Loomis said. The Saints GM did not mention other coaches he intends to consider, but under NFL rules,

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 28 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. “It wasn't too fun losing those games,” Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois said. “For us to come in here against a good team and play the right way, I think it could really be a good thing for us.” Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since D

  • ‘I’d be a lot more tired if we’d lost,’ says VanVleet after Raptors’ triple-OT win

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet logged 53:31 of playing time on Saturday, posting 19 points and eight assists in the team’s resilient win. He talked about stepping up in a big way from behind the three-point arc to help his team get the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future plans

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future and the seven-time Super Bowl champion isn't ready to make a decision about retirement. Speaking on his SiriusXM podcast, Brady said: “I think when the time is right, I’ll be ready to make a decision, one way or the other." The 44-year-old quarterback has already stated a desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children. He's under contract for 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is comin

  • On to Super Bowl: Bengals versus Rams, who will host game

    Two years ago, the Cincinnati Bengals were the NFL's worst team. Now they're headed to the Super Bowl to play the Los Angeles Rams — in the Rams' home stadium. Matching the biggest comeback in an AFC championship game, the Bengals rallied from an 18-point hole to stun Kansas City 27-24 in overtime Sunday for their first trip to the big game since the 1988 season. The team that won only two games in 2019, earning them the top overall draft pick that they used on quarterback Joe Burrow, pretty muc

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev