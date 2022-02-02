NFL draft: Nevada QB Carson Strong, Round 1? One big concern might stand in the way

MOBILE, Ala. — Day 1 at the Senior Bowl is Adjustment Day, and it's not uncommon for talented quarterback prospects to struggle early while getting their feet wet. They're learning a new system they crammed for the day before and are familiarizing themselves with almost all new teammates.

Josh Allen comes to mind when he attended the game, throwing some wild passes on his first day. Dak Prescott was fairly unremarkable in his maiden practice. Even Russell Wilson struggled here in his Tuesday practice years ago. The list goes on.

There were ups and downs will all six of the QB prospects at the Senior Bowl on Tuesday, the first day for practices leading up to Saturday's game, but that doesn't mean there weren't valuable takeaways either.

One thing became clear early on during the two breezy practices at Hancock Whitney Stadium: The arm talent of Nevada's Carson Strong (National Team) and Liberty's Malik Willis (American Team) trumped the others on this day.

Yes, even better than Pitt's Kenny Pickett, who might be the early, though hardly overwhelming, favorite for QB1 honors in the 2022 NFL draft.

“Everyone out here is very talented,” Strong said after practice. “What I bring to the table is I’m a good decision maker with a strong arm. I’m very confident in my arm. I can make all the throws.”

That he can — even if his first practice was hardly perfect. The 6-3, 226-pound Strong uncorked the farthest pass of the day, a 50-plus yard throw to North Dakota State WR Christian Watson on a pretty go route. Another similarly long pass, aimed at Rutgers' Bo Melton, was just out of reach.

Chemistry and timing are big issues that must be worked out on the fly. But it's not something Strong has to worry about with Romeo Doubs, his leading receiver with the Wolf Pack. Strong and Doubs connected on a number of pretty balls in individual work. Strong also had a few nice connections with his other Nevada teammate at the game, TE Cole Turner.

"Those are two guys I've been living with since I was a freshman," Strong said. "We moved from the dorm together to an apartment and then a house. None of us were highly recruited. We had to develop to get here. All of us are all ball, and that's why we're here.

"We're just taking it one day at a time here. We still have a lot to improve upon."

Nevada quarterback Carson Strong believes his knee is much better one year removed from surgery. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Even so, Strong also misfired on an underthrown deep route in Doubs' direction, a ball that could have been intercepted. Strong also airmailed a checkdown throw to the flat in the team portion of practice. It was a beauty-in-the-eye-of-the-beholder kind of day overall.

"It was definitely a challenge out here today," Strong said, "but that's why I am here: to get better. There are definitely a lot of things I can look at from today and improve upon. I definitely didn't have my best showing here today."

Strong also noted that some of the plays, he had his eyes "backwards" and flipped a few plays around because of the new terminology.

But overall, in the tricky conditions, Strong acquitted himself fairly well. He has plenty to gain this week, competing against a moderately talented sextet all held in fairly similar regard by NFL people, albeit in different order.

Strong is a wild card in that mix. Talent really isn't the question with him.

Strong noted that his two favorite quarterbacks growing up were Peyton Manning and Brett Favre. Stylistically, they're polar opposites, but Strong said he wants to be the kind of quarterback who can "take care of the ball like Peyton Manning but I also want to let it rip a little bit like Brett Favre." He's got the arm talent and the confidence to match.

Health questions will linger for Carson Strong until NFL scouting combine

The biggest concern with Strong might be his chronic knee injury, which appeared to slow him down early last season at Nevada — even while he threw the ball effectively during that spell.

He underwent knee surgery one year ago this month for an injury that was supposed to be a yearlong recovery, although he did not miss any games last season. Strong was out there for the opener against Cal, despite limited practice time leading up to the game, which was six months post-surgery.

On Tuesday, Strong was not wearing the knee brace he wore for the bulk of last season. And he moved well Tuesday when he had to, which also matters for his evaluation.

Strong admitted that he's "talked a lot about the knee" with NFL scouts in interviews. But he said he feels healthy and confident in it now, knowing that the biggest test to that end will be the medical evaluations to come at the NFL scouting combine in early March.

"I was dealing with some inflammation problems, and my leg was getting swollen; it just wasn't quite ready," Strong said. "But there was no way I wasn't going to play the season. As the year went on, I got better. I played the last game without the knee brace. I feel comfortable now without it.

"I'm getting my feet underneath me now, and I am still getting better. But I feel good."

Still, athleticism isn't really a hallmark of Strong's game. He's a pocket passer in a league with fewer of them populating the NFL with each passing season, especially following the retirement of Tom Brady, whom Strong referred to as "the legend."

"I'm definitely not Lamar Jackson by any means," he said. "I definitely have to beat teams with my mind. What I put on tape this season, I was a statue — especially in the first half of the year because of my surgery and not being all the way ready. But I did get better, and I do feel I can step up in the pocket and extend plays and keep my eyes downfield.

"No, I'm never going to be the guy who hurdles somebody or stiff arm and go run it and score it. That's not really my style, but I do believe I can extend plays and keep my eyes downfield."

The results of Strong's combine testing could determine his ultimate draft landing spot. Positive results could land him in Round 1. Concerning findings could drop him as far as Day 3.

But Strong believes he could be in the mix for a starting job early in his NFL career, if given the opportunity, and has no designs on blowing it whenever that chance comes.

"One thing I know about the NFL is that it stands for 'Not For Long,'" Strong said. "If you don't come ready for your opportunity, you may only get one chance. I want to make sure I'm damned ready for my one chance when I get it.

"I am the type of guy who learns better when he gets thrown into the fire. I learn best by making mistakes and then not making the same mistake twice."

If Strong can fix his Day 1 mistakes in the rest of the week of practice, the biggest thing standing in his way could be his combine medical evaluation.