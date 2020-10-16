NFL draft matchups: Bama-Georgia is a prospect smorgasbord, plus a possible first-round QB rising

We’re a week away from the Big Ten (Illinois at Wisconsin, Oct. 23) kicking off and about three weeks away from the MAC (six games on Nov. 4) and Pac-12 (six games on Nov. 7) taking the field for the first time in 2020.

But in the meantime, we still have plenty of prospects to feast on elsewhere. Here are some 2021 NFL draft talents we’ll be eying in this weekend’s action.

Alabama receivers vs. Georgia secondary

There is no better matchup on the docket this weekend in college football (fingers crossed), and there probably is no better prospect-viewing game than this one.

There will be future NFL players all over the Bryant-Denny Stadium field on Saturday, but it will be hard for us to take our eyes off Bama’s receivers matching up against the Bulldogs’ tremendous secondary. It matches Georgia’s physicality against Bama’s athletic explosion.

WRs Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith figure to follow in the footsteps of Alabama’s Henry Ruggs III and Jerry Jeudy as first-rounders next year. (Sophomore John Metchie III, with the way he’s started the season, might follow suit in the 2022 NFL draft.)

View photos Once again Alabama is loaded at wide receiver with DeVonta Smith (left), Jaylen Waddle (center) and John Metchie III (right). (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) More

Waddle is compactly built at 5-foot-10 and 182 pounds, but he wins consistently with explosive separation speed. There has been a renewed interest in the smaller, more dynamic receiver — think Ruggs, Tyreek Hill and Marquise Brown — for NFL offenses looking to add juice, so Waddle is peaking at the right time.

He’s been terrific so far this season in a crowded offense, catching 19 passes on 22 targets (zero drops) for 396 yards and three scores. Waddle quickly developed a rapport last season with QB Mac Jones after he replaced an injured Tua Tagovailoa, catching four TDs in the final three games from him in 2019, and they’ve kept it going this season.

The comp I keep coming back to for Smith is Brandon Lloyd — remember him? Smith’s lean frame and lack of elite straight-line speed will worry some. He also will face some character questions from some NFL teams, although Smith has said to have matured over the course of his Bama career.

But Smith also is a dangerous playmaker in the Lloyd mold, able to catch passes outside his frame and keep his stride. He can rev up to top speed vertically and also contort his body to make some circus grabs, flashing very good hands and concentration.

He’s been almost as efficient as Waddle this season, as Smith has 27 catches on 33 targets (zero drops) for 316 yards and two scores. The one knock so far is his lack of plays downfield; he’s 0 for 4 catching targets 20-plus yards downfield in 2020 and has a long reception of 36 yards.

But standing in their way is a Georgia secondary that features, we believe, five eventual NFL prospects. Depending on who you ask, their top DB prospect is either CB Tyson Campbell or Eric Stokes.

View photos Georgia defensive back Eric Stokes is no sleeper among NFL scouts. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) More

Campbell — who picked the Dawgs over Bama as a five-star recruit — checks off all the boxes for athleticism, length and raw ability. He’s come back strong after missing a big chunk of last season with a turf toe and has a pass breakup in each of Georgia’s first three contests, although he was beaten for a score against Tennessee.

This actually will be Campbell’s first extensive action in his career against Bama, as he was benched a few weeks prior to facing them in the SEC title game his freshman season. How he handles the speed of the Crimson Tide receivers will be telling.

Story continues