NFL Draft: Jaren Hall sets NFL record as 12th quarterback off the board as teams try to find their Brock Purdy

It's easy, and perhaps lazy, to suggest the NFL is a copycat league. Sometimes, however, that comparison is apt. After seeing the success the San Francisco 49ers experienced with seventh-round quarterback Brock Purdy last season, NFL teams appear desperate to hit on their own version of Purdy in the 2023 NFL Draft.

That might explain why a record number of quarterbacks have already been selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. With the 164th pick in the draft, the Minnesota Vikings selected BYU quarterback Jaren Hall. That selection made Hall the 12th quarterback to be taken in the draft, setting an NFL record in the Common Draft era, which began in 1967.

Hall is considered a talented player who fell in the draft due to injuries. When healthy, Hall has shown strong upside. Over the past two seasons, Hall has 51 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. He added 657 rushing yards and 6 rushing scores in 22 games.

With Hall setting the record, here's the full list of all the quarterbacks taken in the 2023 NFL Draft.

First round

• Alabama QB Bryce Young to the Carolina Panthers at No. 1 overall

• Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud to the Houston Texans at No. 2 overall

• Florida QB Anthony Richardson to the Indianapolis Colts at No. 4 overall

Second round

• Kentucky QB Will Levis to the Tennessee Titans at No. 33 overall

Third round

• Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker to the Detroit Lions at No. 68 overall

Fourth round

• Fresno State QB Jake Haener to the New Orleans Saints at No. 127 overall

• Georgia QB Stetson Bennett to the Los Angeles Rams at No. 128 overall

• Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell to the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 135 overall

Fifth round

• Houston QB Clayton Tune to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 138 overall

• UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson to the Cleveland Browns at No. 140 overall

• Penn St. QB Sean Clifford to the Green Bay Packers at No. 149 overall

• BYU QB Jaren Hall to the Vikings at No. 164 overall

With two rounds to go, it seems likely Hall won't be the final quarterback off the board in the 2023 NFL Draft.

NFL teams looking for a late-round star at quarterback

The emergence of Purdy likely contributed to teams taking shots on more quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft. After being the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Purdy was pushed into action after the 49ers were hit with a number of injuries.

That may prove to be a franchise-altering moment for the 49ers. Purdy played well in five regular-season starts, throwing 13 touchdowns agains 4 interceptions. He took that momentum into the playoffs, where he threw 3 touchdowns and no interceptions in a win over the Seattle Seahawks in the wild-card round. Purdy also led the team to a win over the Dallas Cowboys before getting injured against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game. With Purdy unable to throw passes, the 49ers failed to mount a comeback against Philadelphia and lost the contest 31-7.

Purdy underwent surgery to repair his UCL in his right elbow in the offseason. If healthy, the 49ers have indicated Purdy would be the team's starter going into the 2023 season. That's quite the development for literally the last player taken in last year's draft.