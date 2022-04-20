  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NFL Draft: Is Jameson Williams the heir-apparent to Tyreek Hill in Kansas City?

Liz Loza
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Miami Dolphins
    Miami Dolphins
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jameson Williams
    American football player

Welcome to the 2022 edition of the Fantasy Football Rookie Snapshot NFL draft series! In this space, fantasy football expert Liz Loza will analyze the incoming class of first-year stars and gauge their impact — be it immediate or latent — on our fake football game.

Next up, the wide receivers. Liz covered Treylon Burks here. Then, Ohio State standout, Garrett Wilson. She also profiled Drake London and the elite Buckeye, Chris Olave. Finally, we have Alabama's very own Jameson Williams!

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Size: 6-foot-2 and 179 pounds

Age: 21-years-old (3/26/2001)

Bio: Williams was off to a fast start long before he arrived in Tuscaloosa. A track-and-field star at Cardinal Ritter Prep, Williams holds the state record for the 300-meter hurdles (previously set by Ezekiel Elliott). While the track and field titles were gratifying, football remained Williams’ primary passion. He exited high school a four-star prospect and Missouri’s No. 2-rated player at the position (per 247Sports). After being heavily recruited by top schools (including Alabama) and receiving 46 offers, Williams enrolled at Ohio State.

Williams contributed on special teams as a true freshman but was minimally involved. The following year he started six of eight games and flashed with a TD grab in the 2021 Sugar Bowl. However, given the Buckeyes’ stacked receiving corps, Williams’ opportunities were limited. As such, he entered the transfer portal and suited up for the Tide in the fall of 2021.

With Jaylen Waddle and Devonta Smith in the NFL, the St. Louis native filled an obvious void. Williams closed out his college career as a Biletnikoff Award finalist (79-1,572-15) and was named a first-team Associated Press All-American. Unfortunately, all of the good juju came to an abrupt halt when he tore his ACL in the National Championship loss to Georgia.

Pros: Elite athlete with game-breaking speed, footwork is next level, added value on special teams (2 TDs on 10 returns in 2021)

Cons: Ultra-lean build with below-average play strength, spotty hands technique, only one year of starting quality ball, tore his ACL in January of 2022

The Big Picture

Watching Williams play is like listening to jazz (or 90’s country, if you’re me). There are no wasted movements in his play. Everything is executed with fluidity and purpose. From the stutter steps to the head-fakes and the cut-backs, Williams' footwork is a masterclass on smooth transitions. His routes have tempo and his acceleration is swift (without being herky-jerky).

Undoubtedly, his deep speed is the hallmark of his game, making him one of the most accomplished deep threats (20.7 YPR) in the 2022 class.

Jameson Williams #1 of the Alabama Crimson Tide is one of the top WR prospects in the NFL Draft
The NFL draft is replete with talented WR prospects, and Jameson Williams is one of them. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

There is a question, however, of whether or not that speed would be hindered by an increase in mass. Given Williams’ wiry frame and thin legs it’s not surprising to discover that he lacks play strength. That lack of physical brute might prevent him from consistently winning on the outside at the next level. Obviously, smaller receivers have learned to adjust their game accordingly but there is concern Williams could struggle to make that adjustment in the pros.

NFL Comp: I see a lot of Robby Anderson (those potential TDs!) ... #DraftTwitter is feeling the Will Fuller comp, though.

The Fantasy Fit

Unfortunately, we don’t have an exact 40 time for Williams because of that torn ACL and he wasn’t able to participate in drills at the Combine or Alabama’s Pro Day. The tape, however, clearly illustrates his long speed and prowess as a vertical threat. I think he’ll get there eventually, but the transition won’t be seamless or fast.

From a fantasy point of view, the slowed maturation process figures to depress his immediate value in redraft.

[Vote for ‘Yahoo Fantasy Football Live’ in the 2022 Webby Awards!]

That is, unless Williams were to join a prolific offense helmed by one of the most gifted young signal callers in the league. A prolific offense that just lost their No. 1 WR and will need to keep pace in what’s shaping up to be the most competitive division in the AFC.

So, yeah, if the Chiefs tap Williams to eventually fill the hole left by Tyreek Hill (calm down, Hardman truthers) then I’d anticipate using a fifth-round fantasy draft pick to acquire his virtual services.

Engage with Liz on social @LizLoza_FF

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blue Jays hold off Athletics after strong showings from Manoah, Gurriel Jr.

    Lourdes Gurriel Jr. drilled a single and double, scored two runs and knocked in another in the Toronto Blue Jays scored 4-3 win in the rubber match against the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Vancouver urban Indigenous hoops teams win big at All Native Basketball Tournament

    Kobe McKnight was living his dream of playing a championship game in the All Native Basketball tournament when he realized the Burnaby Chiefs were about to win it. With only a minute and 43 seconds left in the game against the Prince Rupert Cubs, the shooting guard sensed victory. With his cousin — playing for the Cubs — checking him, McKnight faked going right, crossed the ball to the left, and launched a three-point shot, the ball arcing in the air then sliding into the net. "That's where I th

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Blue Jays analyst Buck Martinez leaving TV booth for cancer treatment

    Sunday's series finale between the Blue Jays and visiting Oakland Athletics will be the last game for Toronto broadcaster Buck Martinez "for a little while" as he prepares for cancer treatment. The 73-year-old analyst for Sportsnet announced his diagnosis through a statement Sunday morning. "I've been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans, colleagues, staff and players since I arrived here in 1981, and that continued support through this next challenge means the world

  • Why Matt Chapman’s leadership is a shining example for Blue Jays

    The Blue Jays have been spoiled with Marcus Semien and Matt Chapman joining the club in back-to-back seasons.

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • Donald Fehr doesn't deserve to name NHLPA successor

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie react to the findings of the independent report on the NHLPA's role in the Kyle Beach investigation, and whether Donald Fehr should shoulder responsibility.

  • Moncton runner Geneviève Lalonde taking a break from competition

    Olympic runner Geneviève Lalonde of Moncton has announced she is taking a break from competition. But she isn't retiring. The 30-year-old who reclaimed the Canadian record in the women's 3,000-metre steeplechase at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics said she hasn't stopped training or competing since she began her athletics career nearly two decades ago. Lalonde said she is opting out of competing this summer season, which is the most strenuous time for track athletes as they train and compete between Apri

  • East-leading Panthers beat Jets 6-1, win streak at 9 games

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves, Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling each scored twice and the Florida Panthers won their ninth straight game, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1 on Friday night. Huberdeau, who also picked up an assist, had two goals in the first five minutes. He has 30 goals this season, and extended his career-best points streak to 13 games, joining Mike Hoffman (17 in 2018-19) and Pavel Bure (13 in 1999-2000) as the only Panthers to have point streaks of 13 o

  • New Glasgow coach ready to step behind bench for Team Canada U-18 men's team

    When Hockey Canada recently announced its coaching staff for the men's under-18 team set to play in the world championship, the reaction surprised assistant coach Kori Cheverie. Cheverie, who is from New Glasgow, N.S., didn't imagine being the first woman selected to coach a national men's hockey team would get the attention it did. "I didn't expect it to kind of blow up all over social media, by any means," Cheverie said from Germany, where the team is preparing for its tournament opener agains

  • Pascal Siakam: Raptors could have been ‘way more physical’ in Game 1

    Pascal Siakam felt everything seemed to be going well for the 76ers in Game 1, and thinks the Raptors need to stay aggressive and physical throughout the entire 48 minutes. He also praised Scottie Barnes for his performance in his playoff debut before he left with an injury in the second half. Follow our Raptors playoff coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • LA Kings close in on playoff spot with 2-1 win over Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Phillip Danault scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period, and the Los Angeles Kings solidified their grasp on a playoff spot with a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night. Jonathan Quick made 29 saves in a frequently spectacular performance, and Adrian Kempe scored the first goal in the Kings' third victory in four games. Los Angeles is closing in on the end of its three-season playoff drought, moving five points clear of Vegas for third place in

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.

  • Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

    DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91 points apiece as both clubs extended their lead to four points over Vegas, a 4-0 loser at Edmonton. The Stars and Predators, who beat Chicago 4-3, have seven games remaining, one more than the Golden Knights.

  • Leafs offensive production makes them legitimate Stanley Cup threat

    In a season where offensive numbers are up across the league, the Leafs still stand out with seven players already hitting the 60-point mark, two of whom could be past 100 by the end of regular-season play, and four players performing at a point-per-game.

  • Why the Raptors will bounce back in Game 2

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at reasons for optimism ahead of Game 2 and where Toronto has to tighten up in order to even their best-of-seven series with Philadelphia.

  • Spurgeon scores in OT, Wild beat Sharks to take playoff spot

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon scored his second goal of the game 1:05 into overtime to send the Minnesota Wild to the playoffs with a 5-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday. Kevin Fiala, Dmitry Kulikov and Matt Boldy also scored and Marc-Andre Fleury made 26 saves to help Minnesota wrap up its 12th playoff berth. The Wild have 101 points, one behind St. Louis for second place in the Central Division after the Blues beat Nashville on Sunday. The Predators and idle Dallas have 91 p

  • Legal experts question conclusions of NHLPA report on Kyle Beach

    Despite inconsistent reports and mixed recollections, the independent investigation made clear conclusions.