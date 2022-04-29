  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NFL Draft First-Round Reactions: Fantasy winners, losers and in-betweens

Andy Behrens
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Baltimore Ravens
    Baltimore Ravens
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Philadelphia Eagles
    Philadelphia Eagles
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Arizona Cardinals
    Arizona Cardinals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Green Bay Packers
    Green Bay Packers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Marquise Brown
    Marquise Brown
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jalen Hurts
    Jalen Hurts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Up to this point, the NFL offseason has been pretty much the wildest ride anyone can remember, featuring weekly league-altering trades, releases, retirements and un-retirements. There was never any way the draft's opening night was going to be bland, not this year. We saw A.J. Brown flipped to the Eagles, Marquise Brown dealt to the Cardinals, multiple trade-ups for non-quarterbacks, plus we had that wild Giants kid firing up absolutely everyone.

Good show, NFL. Let's talk fantasy football winners, losers and other things...

The Winners

1. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

First of all, the Eagles landed a superstar receiver in Brown, who they immediately locked up with a four-year deal. He's an uncoverable player who makes life so much easier for Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert and ... well, everyone. Hurts was more than a little messy as a passer last season, so any and all upgrades to his receiving corps are welcome.

The trade for A.J. Brown adds a new dimension to the Eagles&#39; offense and boosts Jalen Hurts&#39; fantasy stock. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)
The trade for A.J. Brown adds a new dimension to the Eagles' offense and boosts Jalen Hurts' fantasy stock. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The other big reason Hurts is a first-round winner is because of what the Eagles didn't do. That is, they didn't draft a quarterback, which certainly could have happened (and may still). Philly was linked to a few in the pre-draft process. Hurts is the only consensus top-12 fantasy QB who seems to be under constant threat of job loss, so we have to take seriously any rumors involving the Eagles and other passers. If he plays all 17 games, he's definitely gonna make a run at overall QB1 status.

2. Rashod Bateman, WR, Baltimore Ravens

The departures of Hollywood Brown and Sammy Watkins leave nearly 200 targets up for grabs and there's only so much more that Mark Andrews can do for this offense. Bateman is headed for a huge spike in workload, even if the Ravens add a second-day wideout. As a rookie, Bateman certainly had his moments...

He's a clear candidate to finish as a top-25 fantasy receiver.

3. Allen Lazard, WR, Green Bay Packers

On an unpredictable night for the NFL, perhaps the wildest development is that Green Bay failed to address its receiving corps in any way. This is a team with well over 200 vacated receiver targets, perhaps being a bit too patient at the position. Lazard plainly stands to benefit. He's certainly not Davante Adams, but he has size (6-foot-5), experience and the full confidence of an elite quarterback. Unless the Packers manage to pull off a deal for Deebo Samuel or one of the Seahawks receivers, we need to think of Lazard as a clear fantasy starter.

4. Treylon Burks, WR, Tennessee Titans

To be perfectly honest, Burks wasn't near the top of my list of favorite receivers in this draft class. I'm not entirely sure he's ready for the workload he's stepping into in Tennessee. But he and A.J. Brown also aren't totally dissimilar and there's little doubt that Burks is going to be peppered with targets. He's a playmaker in an offense that desperately needs them.

The Not-Yet-Winners but also Not-Yet-Losers

1. Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills

Well, he's dodged the Breece Hall bullet so far, but obviously every running back prospect is still on the board. Singletary's depth chart status remains at risk. Let's remember how relentlessly productive he was down the stretch for Buffalo last season, from December through the playoffs. Over his last seven games, postseason included, this man averaged 18 touches and 90 total yards per game while crossing the goal-line nine times. He didn't exactly struggle between the tackles.

If Buffalo enters the season with Singletary in a featured role, that's hardly a problem. He answered every question late last year.

2. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens

Yeah, some of us are still hung up on the fact that the Ravens were flirting with Melvin Gordon before he ultimately re-signed with Denver. Baltimore has been plenty cautious with expectations for both Dobbins and Gus Edwards, both of whom are recovering from ACL repairs. Until Hall, Kenneth Walker, Pierre Strong and the rest of the buzzy RBs are all gone, we have to sweat the possibility that one of 'em will join this team's backfield.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

3. Albert Okwuegbunam, TE, Denver Broncos

Fantasy experts are all-in on the Albert O breakout in 2022, and, as of this moment, it remains on schedule. Just please recognize that Colorado State do-it-all tight end Trey McBride is still available and he's been tied to the Broncos via various rumors (and/or wishful thinking from Denver fans). Team beat writers seem to view tight end as a position likely to be addressed. If McBride stays in Colorado, it's not a complete value-crushing event for Albert O, but it's also not what the fantasy community wants to see.

The Losers

1. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers

Does this require further explanation or can we simply move on? Rodgers is a ridiculous talent coming off two of his more ridiculous seasons, so no one's saying he's undraftable. But he's gonna need help and it hasn't yet arrived. As of this writing, the Packers won't pick again until No. 53 overall and the next tier of receivers could be empty at that point.

2. Every sauce that isn't this Sauce

Sorry, Siracha and Worcestershire and mayo and honey BBQ, but there's a new Alpha Sauce in town.

3. Corey Davis, WR, New York Jets

He and his young quarterback clearly had chemistry last season, no question. It was evident well before Davis' season was derailed by injury.

But he's now fighting for targets with Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson, two potential young stars. Zach Wilson is a developing talent with a big arm (evident above), but it sure seems unlikely that he's going to be able to support three useful fantasy receivers in 2022. Davis gets at least a small downgrade.

More NFL draft coverage from Yahoo Fantasy

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Patrick Marleau, NHL all-time leader in games played, announces retirement

    NHL veteran Patrick Marleau announced his retirement Tuesday, ending a career that saw him suit up for a record 1,779 career regular-season games over his 23-season career. The 42-year-old from Aneroid, Sask., made the announcement in an article on The Players' Tribune. Marleau last played in the 2020-21 season, when he had four goals and five assists over 56 games with the San Jose Sharks. During that season he passed hockey legend Gordie Howe's career games record of 1,767. Marleau finished wi

  • Married coaches Priestman, Humphries balance hectic work-life schedule in pursuit of World Cup

    Coaching is a family affair for Emma Humphries and Bev Priestman, who are both trying to guide their respective Canadian women's teams to World Cups. After winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Priestman's senior team will compete in this summer's CONCACAF championship in Mexico, which serves as the qualifiers for next year's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Not to be outdone is her wife, Humphries, who coaches Canada's under-17 side, which is a victory away from qualifying for the 202

  • 'They don't watch us': Chris Boucher on Barkley, O'Neal's Raptors comments

    Chris Boucher wasn't a fan of Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal's take that the Toronto Raptors are in 'no man's land' after losing their playoff series to the Philadelphia 76ers. Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.Photo credit: Louis Eng

  • 5 major concerns for Maple Leafs heading into Game 5 vs. Lightning

    The Maple Leafs must tackle the real issues in front of them, of which there are a few.

  • Embiid rips Raptors fans for cheering injury: 'It kind of changed my mind about them'

    Joel Embiid put Raptors fans on blast.

  • Toronto Arrows' playoff hopes take a blow with 41-17 loss to Rugby New York

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows' playoff hopes took a blow Sunday in a 41-17 loss to Rugby New York in Major League Rugby play. The Arrows trailed 24-7 after the first half on a sunny afternoon at York Lions Stadium with New York displaying some hard-nosed defence and free-flowing offence. Toronto scored 10 unanswered points after the break to cut into the lead but could not catch the New Yorkers. Chris Brown and Lolani Faleiva scored tries for Toronto. Sam Malcolm kicked a conversion and a penalty

  • Calgary Flames' Blake Coleman relishes post-season homecoming

    DALLAS — Add suiting up for NHL playoff games in his home state for the first time in his career to an eventful few years for Calgary Flames forward Blake Coleman. The 30-year-old winger from Plano, Texas may wear enemy colours at American Airlines Center in Dallas during the Flames' first-round series against the Stars, but the moment was nonetheless special for him. After winning back-to-back Stanley Cup rings with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Coleman signed a six-year contract with Calgary last s

  • What Raptors, Chris Boucher said during exit interview

    Chris Boucher reveals what conversations took place during his exit interview with Toronto Raptors management following the season.&nbsp; Listen to the full episode on the 'Hustle Play' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Campbell makes 32 saves, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 5-2 to take 2-1 series lead

    TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov put the puck on a tee for Steven Stamkos in a spot where the Lightning captain has made a living throughout his banner 14-year career. Nearly everyone inside Amalie Arena thought the one-timer off the slick cross-ice pass would find the back of the net — including Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe — and tie the score with under seven minutes left in regulation. "There was a bit of a sense on the bench that it was going in," he said. "Stamkos doesn't miss those ve

  • Boxing Canada high-performance director Daniel Trepanier resigns

    Four days after dozens of Canadian boxers wrote an open letter to Sport Canada calling for the resignation of Daniel Trepanier, the Boxing Canada high-performance director has stepped down. Boxing Canada's president Ryan Savage made the announcement on Sunday, saying the sport organization will engage with the provincial governing bodies to strike a search committee in the coming weeks to hire a new high-performance director. "It's a great day for boxing," said 11-time national flyweight champio

  • Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald scores quick submission win at PFL 3

    ARLINGTON, Texas — Canadian welterweight Rory (Red King) MacDonald made short work of American Brett (Fudoshin) Cooper on Friday, submitting the American veteran in the first round at PFL 3. The six-foot MacDonald, a former Bellator champion and UFC contender, had a five-inch reach advantage and was a 5-1 favourite. He had predicted a first-round finish. The Montreal-based fighter wasted little time landing a single-leg takedown, moving into side control and then mount position with more than th

  • Canada downs Puerto Rico to secure last CONCACAF berth at FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup

    SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Anna Hauer and Amanda Allen scored two minutes apart early in the second half Sunday as Canada qualified for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup with a 3-0 victory over Puerto Rico in the third-place game at the CONCACAF Women's Under-17 Championship. Rosa Maalouf padded the lead with a late goal on a hot afternoon at Estadio Olimpico Felix Sanchez. "I think all of us are just completely overjoyed," said Canada's Clare Logan. "We worked so hard to get here. We put

  • Canadian senior lacrosse leagues ask American pro league to relax player contracts

    Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. A new provision in the Premier Lacrosse League's standard player contract states that a player competing in the American field lacrosse circuit may not engage in "non-PLL sponsored lacrosse, whether it's professional, semi-professional or recreational, indoor, or outdoor," during the season. The clause, obtained by The Canadian Press, states that this r

  • Boxing Canada high-performance director Daniel Trepanier resigns

    MONTREAL — Boxing Canada high-performance director Daniel Trepanier is resigning effective immediately. The sport organization made the announcement today in a news release. The International Boxing Association launched a review of Trepanier and Boxing Canada earlier this week amid claims of a toxic culture within the federation. The move came after the release of an open letter to Sport Canada from dozens of athletes. It called for an independent investigation and Trepanier's resignation. Boxin

  • Our favourite Nick Nurse, Masai Ujiri moments with media

    The Toronto Raptors have one of the best front offices in the NBA and not just because of their basketball expertise, but also because of their wit and personalities. Here are some memorable moments from Nick Nurse and Masai Ujiri's availabilities with the media. Listen to the full 'Raptors Awards' episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Zverev criticizes ATP Tour over late-night matches

    MADRID (AP) — Alexander Zverev criticized the ATP Tour for its scheduling of late-night matches and said he was at a disadvantage in Sunday’s final against Carlos Alcaraz at the Madrid Open. The third-ranked Zverev was overpowered by the 19-year-old Spaniard in straight sets. Zverev conceded that he probably would have lost to Alcaraz even if he was “fresh,” but said that at least it would have been a “better final” if he hadn’t had to go to bed after 4 a.m. local time in the previous nights. He

  • Avalanche 1st to advance to 2nd round with sweep of Preds

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored the tiebreaking goal with 7:58 left, and the Colorado Avalanche became the first team to advance to the second round Monday night by finishing a sweep of the Nashville Predators 5-3 Monday night. The Avalanche now are in the Western Conference semifinals for a fourth straight season and second consecutive after sweeping their first-round opponent. They improved to 6-0 since the franchise relocated to Denver in best-of-seven series after winning th

  • Aaron Brown sprints to 200-metre victory ahead of Diamond League season opener

    Aaron Brown's wide grin after sprinting across the finish line said it all for the three-time Canadian Olympian. He turned a lightning-quick start in the men's 200 metres into a wind-assisted winning time of 20.05 seconds on Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya, Brown's fastest-ever season-opening finish in the outdoor event. The Toronto native clocked 20.19 to open his 2014 outdoor campaign at the Gainesville Florida Relay and five years later went 20.20 at the Diamond League season opener in Doha, Qatar

  • North Carolina Courage claim NWSL Challenge Cup with close win over Washington Spirit

    The North Carolina Courage completed their undefeated run through pre-season competition with a 2-1 victory over the Washington Spirit to win the NWSL Challenge Cup on Saturday in Cary, N.C. In what was a back-and-forth match, with both sides missing their share of scoring opportunities, it was the Courage who benefitted from a Spirit own goal in the 70th minute to take the lead and eventually emerge victorious. Just a minute after Washington's Ashley Hatch missed a chance to open the scoring, C

  • Ottawa Senators part ways with vice president of player development Pierre McGuire

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have relieved Pierre McGuire of his duties as the team's senior vice president of player development after less than a year on the job. McGuire was hired by the Senators last July following a 13-year run as an analyst on NBC hockey broadcasts. The Senators confirmed McGuire's departure on Monday with a brief statement. "We thank Pierre for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavours," the team said. McGuire, who also had broadcast stints with TSN