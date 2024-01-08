2024 NFL draft first-round order: Top 18 selections secured after Week 18

A week after the Chicago Bears clinched the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft due to the ineptitude of the Carolina Panthers, the Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers secured top-five selections.

In order to join the Bears in mock draft relevance, the Commanders, Patriots, Cardinals and Chargers each had to lose their respective Week 18 games.

The draft order is determined by record and uses strength of schedule as a tiebreaker (record and strength of schedule are official tiebreakers to determine the draft order).

The final 14 first-round spots will be determined by playoff results. For now, those teams will be ordered based on playoff seed.

The 2024 NFL draft is scheduled to be held in Detroit from April 25-27.

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell (14) sits on the field after throwing an interception against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at FedExField.

2024 NFL draft first-round order

(as of Jan. 8; * denotes wild-card team and # denotes division leader)

Chicago Bears (from Panthers) — Carolina Panthers' record: 2-15 (strength of schedule: .522) Washington Commanders — Record: 4-13 (.512) New England Patriots — Record: 4-13 (.522) Arizona Cardinals — Record: 4-13 (.561) Los Angeles Chargers — Record: 5-12 (.529) New York Giants — Record: 6-11 (.512) Tennessee Titans — Record: 6-11 (.522) Atlanta Falcons — Record: 7-10 (.429) Chicago Bears — Record: 7-10 (.464) New York Jets — Record: 7-10 (.502) Minnesota Vikings — Record: 7-10 (.509) Denver Broncos — Record: 8-9 (.488) Las Vegas Raiders — Record: 8-9 (.488) New Orleans Saints — Record: 9-8 (.433) Indianapolis Colts — Record: 9-8 (.491) Seattle Seahawks — Record: 9-8 (.512) Jacksonville Jaguars — Record: 9-8 (.533) Cincinnati Bengals — Record: 9-8 (.574) *Green Bay Packers — Record: 9-8 (.474) *Los Angeles Rams — Record: 10-7 (.529) *Pittsburgh Steelers — Record: 10-7 (.540) *Miami Dolphins — Record: 11-6 (.450) *Philadelphia Eagles — Record: 11-6 (.481) *Houston Texans (from Browns) — Cleveland Browns' record: 11-6 (.536) #Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Record: 9-8 (.481) #Arizona Cardinals (from Texans) — Houston Texans' record: 10-7 (.474) #Buffalo Bills — Record: 11-6 (.471) #Kansas City Chiefs — Record: 11-6 (.481) #Dallas Cowboys — Record: 12-5 (.446) #Detroit Lions — Record: 12-5 (.481) #San Francisco 49ers — Record: 12-5 (.509) #Baltimore Ravens — Record: 13-4 (.543)

Teams without a first-round pick: Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 NFL draft first-round order after Week 18