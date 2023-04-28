NFL Draft: Colts select Florida QB Anthony Richardson at No. 4

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Washington, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

The Indianapolis Colts selected Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 pick of the NFL draft on Thursday.

Richardson joins the Colts as the franchise's best hope at the position since Andrew Luck. The franchise has floundered at the position with multiple veteran acquisitions since Luck's abrupt retirement in 2019. Now they look to the future with the 20-year-old from Florida.

A tremendous athlete with outstanding arm talent, Richardson represents a high-risk, high-upside pick for the Colts. Richardson, 20, has started just one season for the Gators completing 53.8% of his passes for 2,549 yards with 17 touchdowns an 9 interceptions in 2022. He rushed for 654 yards and 9 touchdowns on 6.4 yards per carry.

A raw prospect whose passing production doesn't fit the profile of a top-5 pick, Richardson might not be ready to start right away. But he's the most physically gifted quarterback in the draft, with his tantalizing upside too much for the Colts to resist at No. 4.