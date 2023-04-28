NFL Draft: Breaking down history of No. 39 pick ahead of Panthers’ second-round selection

The Panthers will, again, look to upgrade their roster with two picks during Day 2 of the NFL Draft on Friday.

Following the first overall selection of quarterback Bryce Young, Carolina will be back on the clock with the No. 39 pick.

The second-round selection was considered an important asset to the Panthers as the front office negotiated with the Chicago Bears for the first overall pick. Instead of trading No. 39 to the Bears, the Panthers sent No. 61 — the second-round pick acquired from the San Francisco 49ers in the Christian McCaffrey trade in October — to Chicago.

Now, the Panthers will finally get use the 39th overall pick on draft weekend. The pick could lead to a worthwhile trade-down scenario to acquire more picks — the Panthers have just five selections remaining during the final two days of the draft — or an immediate roster upgrade at an important position.

In order to understand the value of the second-round pick, The Observer decided to take a look at the talent taken with the 39th overall selection during the past 10 drafts.:

(Note: * acknowledges active players)

2022

Chicago Bears: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

Career stats: 71 tackles, six pass breakups and three interceptions during rookie season*

The Bears have used the No. 39 pick in four of the past 10 drafts. Their most recent selection, Gordon, had a terrific rookie year and looks to be a building block for a young defense led by second-year head coach Matt Eberflus.

2021

Chicago Bears: Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

Career stats: 19 games (13 starts) over two seasons*

Jenkins had a rough start to his career, as he played in just six games (two starts) as a struggling rookie offensive tackle in 2021. Last year, after being a constant target for trade rumors, Jenkins settled in as a role player and occasional starter for Chicago’s offensive line.

2020

Miami Dolphins: Robert Hunt, G, Louisiana-Lafayette

Career stats: 50 games (45 starts) over three seasons*

Hunt has been a steady fixture of the Dolphins’ offensive line during the past three years. While he’s not a Pro Bowl-caliber player, he has played his role well after earning snaps with the first team as a rookie.

2019

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Sean Murphy-Bunting, CB, Central Michigan

Career stats: 188 tackles, 21 pass breakups and six interceptions over four seasons*

Murphy-Bunting was a starting cornerback on the Buccaneers squad that won Super Bowl LV. He signed a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans this offseason.

2018

Chicago Bears: James Daniels, C, Iowa

Career stats: 71 games (65 starts) over five seasons*

Daniels became the Bears’ starting left guard as a rookie, and he never really looked back. He parlayed a strong four-year stretch in Chicago into a three-year, $26.5 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers last offseason.

2017

New York Jets: Marcus Maye, S, Florida

Career stats: 372 tackles, 26 pass breakups, five forced fumbles and six interceptions over six seasons*

Maye developed into a reliable starting safety in the Meadowlands. He took his talents to New Orleans on a long-term deal this past offseason.

2016

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Noah Spence, DE, Eastern Kentucky and Ohio State

Career stats: 43 tackles, 7.5 sacks and four forced fumbles over six seasons

Spence came into the league with some character concerns — he failed a drug test that got him suspended from Ohio State before a transfer to Eastern Kentucky to finish out his college career — and slid to the second round following some first-round buzz. Spence spent six seasons in the league as a journeyman rotational pass rusher.

2015

Chicago Bears: Eddie Goldman, DT, Florida State

Career stats: 175 tackles and 13 sacks over six seasons*

Goldman was a solid member of the Bears’ defensive front for six seasons. He was released by Chicago last offseason before signing with the Atlanta Falcons and abruptly retiring. He returned from retirement and was reinstated by Atlanta this offseason.

2014

Jacksonville Jaguars: Marqise Lee, WR, USC

Career stats: 174 receptions for 2,184 passing yards and eight touchdowns over six seasons

Lee battled constant leg injuries throughout his time with the Jaguars. He flashed talent but just couldn’t stay healthy — even after Jacksonville signed him to a second contract.

2013

New York Jets: Geno Smith, QB, West Virginia

Career stats: 11,199 passing yards, 64 touchdowns and 48 interceptions (22-29 record as starter) over 10 seasons*

Smith had a rough four-year stretch with the Jets before bouncing around the league as a solid backup. He made his first Pro Bowl following an impressive late-career breakout campaign in Seattle last season. He signed a three-year, $75 million deal with the Seahawks this offseason.

Bottom line

The 39th overall pick has led to solid, but not spectacular results for its users during the past decade.

Most of the players listed above have become quality starters and had worthwhile stints in the league. From 2013 to 2018, each player lasted at least five seasons in the NFL. Eight of the 10 players on this list remain active in the league.

So, the major takeaway is that all of the players eligible for second contracts received those new deals with their original club or another squad. None of the picks were outright busts in a traditional sense; however, an argument could be made for Spence, who was cut by the Buccaneers before the end of his rookie contract.