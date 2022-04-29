NFL draft best available players: Malik Willis, Nakobe Dean highlight Day 2 options

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft is complete, but some Day 1-caliber talent is still available entering Friday.

Even in a draft class that had been dinged for its apparent shortage of top-end prospects, this year's group features several notable names and potential early contributors who did not hear their names called by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. But they might not have to wait much longer, as many could be scooped up at the top of Round 2.

Here's our look at the best players still available, along with their ranking on our pre-draft big board in parentheses:

1. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia (11)

An off-ball linebacker built more like a strong safety (5-11, 229 pounds) proved to be too tough of a tough sell in the first round. Dean, however, shouldn't be reduced to merely his physique. Above all, he urgently finds the ball on almost every down with unparalleled speed and processing. Dean also can squeeze past blockers as a blitzer and stick with running backs and tight ends all around the field in coverage. While he will have to learn how to operate under control and avoid being engulfed by offensive linemen, Dean looks like an emerging staple of a defense.

Malik Willis #7 of the Liberty Flames throws a pass in the second half against the Old Dominion Monarchs at Williams Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Lynchburg, Virginia.

2. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (16)

Perhaps one of this year's most difficult players to peg, Willis is the ultimate Rorschach test for evaluators. Do they focus on the dazzling deep throws and uncommon running prowess that could position him to be one of the league's most electric playmakers? Or are they fixated on his current shortcomings as a pocket passer? Liberty's offense hampered Willis' development on several fronts, but his technical lapses are correctable. If he establishes a better internal clock and improves his anticipation, he could become a supremely dangerous signal-caller. Those steps shouldn't be taken as givens, however, and the tutelage of his next coaching staff will be instrumental in his trajectory.

3. Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson (27)

The combination of quick feet at the line of scrimmage and rapid closing speed to get his hands on the ball make Booth a formidable matchup when he maintains his composure. Receivers can turn his aggressiveness against him, however, making it imperative for Booth to play with more restraint at the next level.

4. Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor (30)

The 5-11, 198-pound playmaker models his game after Tyrann Mathieu, and it's easy to see the overlap between the two. Pitre can grapple with receivers from the slot, chase down running backs in the backfield or create havoc as a blitzer, making him a valuable and versatile piece for an attacking scheme.

5. Boye Mafe, DE, Minnesota (31)

Far from a finished product, Mafe is still learning to tap into his explosive get-off and impressive power to become a complete pass rusher. Selecting him amounts to a vote of confidence in the defensive coaching staff, as his future might hinge on whether he can consistently craft a plan as a pass rusher.

6. Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State (32)

A move to outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme is likely in his future given Ebiketie's 6-2, 250-pound build. As a designated pass rusher, he should find that his initial burst and extensive know-how will provide him fairly regularly with a path to the quarterback.

7. Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan (33)

Shifty and surehanded, Moore is a more reliable projection than one might expect of a 5-10, 195-pound wide receiver from the Mid-American Conference. He has the traits of a high-volume slot receiver who can routinely create separation on short to intermediate throws.

8. Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan (34)

An Austria native just two years into his transition from tight end, Raimann has bulked up considerably while maintaining the fleet-footedness that makes him such an enticing offensive tackle. If he continues to hone his technique, he could grow into a top-notch pass protector capable of keeping the NFL's speediest edge rushers in front of him.

9. Travis Jones, DT, UConn (35)

Good luck to any offensive lineman trying to keep the 6-4, 325-pound Jones at bay in a one-on-one matchup. The powerful nose tackle can collapse pockets with his forceful push off the snap, though he likely lacks the athleticism to do much more than control the line of scrimmage.

10. Drake Jackson, OLB, USC (37)

One of the draft's most elastic pass rushers, Jackson was never able to parlay his occasional flashes of brilliance into consistent production. Bulking up considerably – he weighed 273 pounds at his pro day after being down as low as 238 pounds at USC – could help him become a sturdier and more consistent edge defender. Though, he could have trouble creating pressure if he doesn't display a faster first step and more diverse set of pass-rush moves.

11. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State (39)

In an underwhelming year for running backs, Hall stands out for an instinctive and fluid running style that should translate well to the NFL. The 5-11, 212-pound ball carrier might find long runs hard to come by at the next level, but he can shake defenders in tight quarters and excels at bouncing off would-be tacklers.

12. Nik Bonitto, DE/OLB, Oklahoma (40)

Utilizing a 6-3, 248-pound pass rusher effectively might require some creativity, but the effort would be worthwhile to field one of college football's most consistently disruptive defenders. Bonitto's initial burst might be unmatched in this class, and he can be a dangerous 3-4 outside linebacker for a team that focuses on his quick-twitch agility rather than his underwhelming strength.

13. Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama (41)

Though not a pure speed merchant, Tolbert threatens defenses downfield thanks to his smooth route running, rapid acceleration and natural ball tracking. Cutting down on drops will be an essential task for him to stick as a starter.

14. Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (43)

Part of his appeal is readily evident, as there's plenty of reason to be drawn to a 6-2, 215-pound passer with a quick trigger, athleticism to make plays on the run and an arm strong enough to rifle. Still, Corral is essentially a mystery box as an NFL quarterback prospect because his work in a scheme dependent on RPOs and play action make him a precarious projection.

15. Logan Hall, DT, Houston (44)

Following in the footsteps of 2021 first-rounder Payton Turner, Hall is Houston's latest long, disruptive defensive lineman whose career appears to be on the upswing. At 6-6 and 283 pounds, his size might actually work against him given his leverage issues and struggles to anchor on the interior. If afforded the right pass-rushing opportunities, however, he could become an imposing physical matchup.

16. George Pickens, WR, Georgia (45)

Whether getting over the top of defenses with his deep speed or under the skin of defenders by laying hands on them, Pickens always finds ways to make waves with his alpha attitude. A torn anterior cruciate ligament knocked him off track, but he could still round into a No. 1 receiver if he can fill out his 6-3, 195-pound frame and learn not to rely so heavily on his ball skills.

17. David Ojabo, DE, Michigan (46)

A torn Achilles suffered at Michigan's pro day apparently ended Ojabo's hopes for joining teammate Hutchinson in the first round. His 11-sack breakout season in 2021 highlighted his immense upside as a pass rusher, but his limited experience (just 36 defensive snaps prior to last season) has left him underdeveloped and a liability against the run. Ultimately, even though Ojabo might be a full year or more from becoming a reliable and consistent starter, his explosiveness and burgeoning set of pass-rush moves will earn him plenty of chances to make a splash.

18. Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma (47)

When everything is clicking, Winfrey is a load for blockers to keep in front of them, as he can jolt blockers backward or rip past them to penetrate the pocket or backfield. Consistency will be key at the next level, however, as his linear and occasionally out-of-control approach too often takes him out of plays.

19. Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State (48)

Boasting a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and a 6-4, 208-pound frame, Watson has a physical profile that arguably hasn't been seen by a receiver prospect in the draft since DK Metcalf. But even after he averaged 20.4 yards per catch at North Dakota State, Watson shouldn't be crowned as an NFL-ready deep threat, as his rough route running and persistent drops highlight his lack of stability.

20. Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State (49)

A throwback box defender at strong safety, Brisker is the kind of aggressive leader whom many coaches will love to have as a contributor. Though he can handle some coverage assignments, he's limited by his stiffness.

