  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NFL draft best available players: Malik Willis, Nakobe Dean highlight Day 2 options

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA TODAY
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nakobe Dean
    American football linebacker
  • Malik Willis
    Malik Willis
    American football quarterback

The first round of the 2022 NFL draft is complete, but some Day 1-caliber talent is still available entering Friday.

Even in a draft class that had been dinged for its apparent shortage of top-end prospects, this year's group features several notable names and potential early contributors who did not hear their names called by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. But they might not have to wait much longer, as many could be scooped up at the top of Round 2.

Here's our look at the best players still available, along with their ranking on our pre-draft big board in parentheses:

1. Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia (11)

An off-ball linebacker built more like a strong safety (5-11, 229 pounds) proved to be too tough of a tough sell in the first round. Dean, however, shouldn't be reduced to merely his physique. Above all, he urgently finds the ball on almost every down with unparalleled speed and processing. Dean also can squeeze past blockers as a blitzer and stick with running backs and tight ends all around the field in coverage. While he will have to learn how to operate under control and avoid being engulfed by offensive linemen, Dean looks like an emerging staple of a defense.

NFL DRAFT TRACKER: Analysis on every pick in the first round

Malik Willis #7 of the Liberty Flames throws a pass in the second half against the Old Dominion Monarchs at Williams Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Malik Willis #7 of the Liberty Flames throws a pass in the second half against the Old Dominion Monarchs at Williams Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Lynchburg, Virginia.

2. Malik Willis, QB, Liberty (16)

Perhaps one of this year's most difficult players to peg, Willis is the ultimate Rorschach test for evaluators. Do they focus on the dazzling deep throws and uncommon running prowess that could position him to be one of the league's most electric playmakers? Or are they fixated on his current shortcomings as a pocket passer? Liberty's offense hampered Willis' development on several fronts, but his technical lapses are correctable. If he establishes a better internal clock and improves his anticipation, he could become a supremely dangerous signal-caller. Those steps shouldn't be taken as givens, however, and the tutelage of his next coaching staff will be instrumental in his trajectory.

3. Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson (27)

The combination of quick feet at the line of scrimmage and rapid closing speed to get his hands on the ball make Booth a formidable matchup when he maintains his composure. Receivers can turn his aggressiveness against him, however, making it imperative for Booth to play with more restraint at the next level.

4. Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor (30)

The 5-11, 198-pound playmaker models his game after Tyrann Mathieu, and it's easy to see the overlap between the two. Pitre can grapple with receivers from the slot, chase down running backs in the backfield or create havoc as a blitzer, making him a valuable and versatile piece for an attacking scheme.

5. Boye Mafe, DE, Minnesota (31)

Far from a finished product, Mafe is still learning to tap into his explosive get-off and impressive power to become a complete pass rusher. Selecting him amounts to a vote of confidence in the defensive coaching staff, as his future might hinge on whether he can consistently craft a plan as a pass rusher.

6. Arnold Ebiketie, DE, Penn State (32)

A move to outside linebacker in a 3-4 scheme is likely in his future given Ebiketie's 6-2, 250-pound build. As a designated pass rusher, he should find that his initial burst and extensive know-how will provide him fairly regularly with a path to the quarterback.

7. Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan (33)

Shifty and surehanded, Moore is a more reliable projection than one might expect of a 5-10, 195-pound wide receiver from the Mid-American Conference. He has the traits of a high-volume slot receiver who can routinely create separation on short to intermediate throws.

8. Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan (34)

An Austria native just two years into his transition from tight end, Raimann has bulked up considerably while maintaining the fleet-footedness that makes him such an enticing offensive tackle. If he continues to hone his technique, he could grow into a top-notch pass protector capable of keeping the NFL's speediest edge rushers in front of him.

9. Travis Jones, DT, UConn (35)

Good luck to any offensive lineman trying to keep the 6-4, 325-pound Jones at bay in a one-on-one matchup. The powerful nose tackle can collapse pockets with his forceful push off the snap, though he likely lacks the athleticism to do much more than control the line of scrimmage.

10. Drake Jackson, OLB, USC (37)

One of the draft's most elastic pass rushers, Jackson was never able to parlay his occasional flashes of brilliance into consistent production. Bulking up considerably – he weighed 273 pounds at his pro day after being down as low as 238 pounds at USC – could help him become a sturdier and more consistent edge defender. Though, he could have trouble creating pressure if he doesn't display a faster first step and more diverse set of pass-rush moves.

11. Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State (39)

In an underwhelming year for running backs, Hall stands out for an instinctive and fluid running style that should translate well to the NFL. The 5-11, 212-pound ball carrier might find long runs hard to come by at the next level, but he can shake defenders in tight quarters and excels at bouncing off would-be tacklers.

12. Nik Bonitto, DE/OLB, Oklahoma (40)

Utilizing a 6-3, 248-pound pass rusher effectively might require some creativity, but the effort would be worthwhile to field one of college football's most consistently disruptive defenders. Bonitto's initial burst might be unmatched in this class, and he can be a dangerous 3-4 outside linebacker for a team that focuses on his quick-twitch agility rather than his underwhelming strength.

13. Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama (41)

Though not a pure speed merchant, Tolbert threatens defenses downfield thanks to his smooth route running, rapid acceleration and natural ball tracking. Cutting down on drops will be an essential task for him to stick as a starter.

14. Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss (43)

Part of his appeal is readily evident, as there's plenty of reason to be drawn to a 6-2, 215-pound passer with a quick trigger, athleticism to make plays on the run and an arm strong enough to rifle. Still, Corral is essentially a mystery box as an NFL quarterback prospect because his work in a scheme dependent on RPOs and play action make him a precarious projection.

15. Logan Hall, DT, Houston (44)

Following in the footsteps of 2021 first-rounder Payton Turner, Hall is Houston's latest long, disruptive defensive lineman whose career appears to be on the upswing. At 6-6 and 283 pounds, his size might actually work against him given his leverage issues and struggles to anchor on the interior. If afforded the right pass-rushing opportunities, however, he could become an imposing physical matchup.

16. George Pickens, WR, Georgia (45)

Whether getting over the top of defenses with his deep speed or under the skin of defenders by laying hands on them, Pickens always finds ways to make waves with his alpha attitude. A torn anterior cruciate ligament knocked him off track, but he could still round into a No. 1 receiver if he can fill out his 6-3, 195-pound frame and learn not to rely so heavily on his ball skills.

17. David Ojabo, DE, Michigan (46)

A torn Achilles suffered at Michigan's pro day apparently ended Ojabo's hopes for joining teammate Hutchinson in the first round. His 11-sack breakout season in 2021 highlighted his immense upside as a pass rusher, but his limited experience (just 36 defensive snaps prior to last season) has left him underdeveloped and a liability against the run. Ultimately, even though Ojabo might be a full year or more from becoming a reliable and consistent starter, his explosiveness and burgeoning set of pass-rush moves will earn him plenty of chances to make a splash.

18. Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma (47)

When everything is clicking, Winfrey is a load for blockers to keep in front of them, as he can jolt blockers backward or rip past them to penetrate the pocket or backfield. Consistency will be key at the next level, however, as his linear and occasionally out-of-control approach too often takes him out of plays.

19. Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State (48)

Boasting a 4.39-second 40-yard dash and a 6-4, 208-pound frame, Watson has a physical profile that arguably hasn't been seen by a receiver prospect in the draft since DK Metcalf. But even after he averaged 20.4 yards per catch at North Dakota State, Watson shouldn't be crowned as an NFL-ready deep threat, as his rough route running and persistent drops highlight his lack of stability.

20. Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State (49)

A throwback box defender at strong safety, Brisker is the kind of aggressive leader whom many coaches will love to have as a contributor. Though he can handle some coverage assignments, he's limited by his stiffness.

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz @MikeMSchwartz.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL draft best available players: Malik Willis highlights Day 2

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ovechkin injured as NHL enters final week of regular season

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin was injured, and the Washington Capitals missed a major opportunity to move up in the standings by blowing a lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Ovechkin crashed hard into the boards early in the third period after tripping on the stick of Toronto's goalie and was ruled out with what the team called an upper-body injury. The Capitals coughed up a two-goal lead they build not long after Ovechkin left the game in obvious pain. They left wit

  • Jets beat Avalanche 4-1, sending them to fourth straight loss

    WINNIPEG — Connor Hellebuyck was glad to see his teammates display the kind of scoring power he knows they're capable of producing. Adam Lowry, Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor scored in a span of 3:21 in the third period to help the Winnipeg Jets upset the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 Sunday and hand the visitors a season-high fourth straight loss. Nikolaj Ehlers also scored a late third-period goal for the Jets (36-32-11) and Hellebuyck made 30 saves on a night the netminder went into the franchise's r

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — It's been 37 years since Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, but it was his name that fans chanted before the team took to the ice Sunday. For 10 minutes, Habs fans gave Lafleur, who died Friday at age 70, a standing ovation, as cheers of "Guy, Guy, Guy!" mixed with chants of "Ole, Ole, Ole!" and "Go Habs Go!" Twice, the game's announcer began to say something, only to let fans keep cheering. Finally, he asked the fans to be quiet for a moment of silence in honour of L

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Peña's 2-run homer in 10th leads Astros over Blue Jays 8-7

    HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Jeremy Peña hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Houston Astros to an 8-7 win over the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday and avoid a sweep. The Astros snapped a four-game skid and ended Toronto's four-game winning streak. Kyle Tucker was on second as the automatic runner with one out when Peña connected off closer Jordan Romano (1-0) for a drive to center field. Romano had converted 31 save chances in a row. Peña, taking over as the Astros shortstop this season after t

  • Predators make the playoffs despite 5-4 OT loss to Flames

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk forced overtime by scoring with a second left in the third and Elias Lindholm’s OT goal secured the Calgary Flames’ 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Despite losing its third straight, Nashville clinched a wild-card spot thanks to Dallas’ shootout win over Vegas. Dillon Dube scored twice and Noah Hanifin also had a goal for Calgary, winners of three straight. Dan Vladar made 19 saves. “What that game did for us, bringing us togethe

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Winnipeg's IG Field updates COVID-19 protocols for fans and guests

    WINNIPEG — Fans attending games at Winnipeg's IG Field will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The new policy will begin on May 1 and includes spectators attending Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC games. Valour FC opens its Canadian Premier League season at IG Field on May 1. Other events at IG Field will also observe this new protocol, unless the event has its own procedures in place. The Winnipeg Football Club says all policies and procedures will remain subject to change

  • Former teammates remember Habs great Lafleur for on-ice skill, off-ice personality

    MONTREAL — Thirty-seven years after Guy Lafleur last played for the Montreal Canadiens, his name was once again chanted by fans before the team took to the ice tonight. The team played tribute to the great, who died Friday at 70, with a ceremony before a game against Boston. A video of Lafleur's goals and of him lifting the Stanley Cup, which he won five times with the Habs, played at the Bell Centre before fans gave him a standing ovation that lasted more than 10 minutes. On the boards, the usu

  • Sharks snap 11-game skid vs Vegas with 5-4 shootout win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Thomas Bordeleau scored the only goal in a shootout to lift the San Jose Sharks to a 5-4 win over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night. Vegas squandered a 4-2 lead with a little more than two minutes left in regulation, as Nick Bonino scored his second goal of the game at 17:54 of the third period and Timo Meier added the equalizer with 0.9 seconds remaining to silence what moments before was a raucous crowd of 18,367. The Golden Knights outshot San Jose 6-1 in overtime, but

  • Blues beat Coyotes 5-4 in overtime after blowing big leads

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his second goal 30 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues stretched their franchise-record points streak to 15 games with a 5-4 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night after blowing a three-goal lead. St. Louis jumped on Arizona early, building leads of 3-0 and 4-1 against one of the NHL's worst teams. The Coyotes clawed their way back early in the third period, 4-3, on goals by Bokondji Imama and Michael Carcone 46 seconds apart. J.J. Mos

  • Islanders take to chilly April waters in support of Special Olympics

    High winds, big crashing waves and a dust of morning snow didn't stop Islanders from showing support for Special Olympics athletes in the province this weekend. About 90 people took to the waters off Dalvay by the Sea on Sunday for the annual polar plunge put on by the The Law Enforcement Torch Run for the Special Olympics, which raises money for things such as programs and travel costs for Island athletes. "It was bitter cold. It was like knives sticking into your feet. It was that cold," says

  • Haula’s two goals lift Bruins over Canadiens 5-3 in emotional night at Bell Centre

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins added another memorable chapter to their historic rivalry on Sunday night. The Habs celebrated the life of legend Guy Lafleur who passed away Friday. Down 4-1, Montreal (20-49-11) rallied with two goals in the third period but the Bruins escaped the emotional Bell Centre with a 5-3 win. “The rivalry, it's still there from the years so every time we play Montreal, we want to make sure we put our best foot forward,” said Bruins coach Bruce Cassid

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • It's only one win, but it's hard not to feel good about this Raptors team now

    All the reasons to be optimistic about the Raptors going forward were on full display in Toronto's Game 4 win.