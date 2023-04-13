NFL draft 2023: QBs Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud highlight 17 players to attend in Kansas City

Quarterbacks Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson highlight the 17 prospects invited to attend the 2023 NFL draft in Kansas City, Missouri, on April 27.

Young (Alabama), Stroud (Ohio State) and Richardson (Florida) are projected to be top-five picks as many NFL teams search for a franchise quarterback, although there's much speculation on which order they will come off the draft board.

The Carolina Panthers have the No. 1 pick following a trade with the Chicago Bears. The Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts and the Seattle Seahawks (from Denver) will be on the clock next.

Quarterback Will Levis (Kentucky) will also attend.

TOP 50 RANKINGS: QBs Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud rank high – but not No. 1 overall

BOOM OR BUST? NFL draft's 13 biggest high-risk, high-reward prospects

NFL MOCK DRAFT 2023: QB Will Levis tumbles out of top 10 picks in first round

These 17 future NFL stars will be in Kansas City for the 2023 @NFLDraft. 🔥



📺: 2023 #NFLDraft -- Starts Thursday, April 27 on NFLN/ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on NFL+ pic.twitter.com/nEwkna6oSh — NFL (@NFL) April 13, 2023

Attendees include WR Jordan Addison (USC), edge Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama), DB Brian Branch (Alabama), WR Zay Flowers (Boston College), CB Christian Gonzalez (Oregon), OT Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State), CB Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State), RB Bijan Robinson (Texas), WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Ohio State), edge rusher Keion White (Georgia Tech), edge rusher Tyree Wilson (Texas Tech) and CB Devon Witherspoon (Illinois).

Georgia DT Jalen Carter – who pleaded no contest in March to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing in connection with a car crash that killed Georgia teammate Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy on Jan. 15 – will also attend.

Story continues

Carter's sentence will include 12 months of probation, 50 hours of community service, a $1,000 fine and participation in a defensive driving course. He will not serve jail time.

The 2023 NFL draft will start at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 27 with the first round. The second and third rounds will be held Friday, April 28, beginning at 7 p.m. ET, followed by rounds four through seven on Saturday, April 29, beginning at noon ET.

Contributing: Tom Schad, USA TODAY

WHEN IS 2023 NFL DRAFT? Panthers to lead one of football's biggest weekends

MORE: Louisiana-Lafayette WR Michael Jefferson injured in fatal crash

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud among 17 invited to NFL draft in Kansas City