NFL draft 2022 tracker: LIVE analysis of every NFL team's second- and third-round picks

Nate Davis, USA TODAY
·4 min read
In this article:
The 2022 NFL draft resumes with 73 more players set to come off the board over the course of the second and third rounds.

An eventful first round featured plenty of surprises, including a wave of trades involving both picks and established players. The wheeling and dealing in Las Vegas will doubtless continue on Day 2 given the depth of talent that exists in this draft, not to mention an almost entirely untapped pool of quarterbacks after Pitt's Kenny Pickett was the lone one selected in Round 1.

Make sure to follow the instant analysis here starting at 7 p.m. ET Friday:

The 2022 NFL Draft logo is displayed during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater.
The 2022 NFL Draft logo is displayed during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater.

Who's left on the board?

USA TODAY Sports' Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz lists his best remaining players going into Round 2. It may surprise you to learn there's only one quarterback among his top 10. Don't be surprised to see another early run on defensive players Friday night.

Mock 2

Going through mock draft withdrawal? Here's forecast of Round 2 to tide you over until the Bucs go on the clock. Of note, the first three selections of the second round all changed hands Thursday night.

2022 NFL draft tracker: Second-round picks

33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Jacksonville Jaguars) – DL Logan Hall, Houston

A versatile lineman who could play base end for the Bucs yet give them a valuable interior rush presence on passing downs. The 6-6, 283-pounder had six sacks and 13 tackles for losses in 2021. Even if veteran free agent Ndamukong Suh returns to Tampa, he's now 35.

34. Green Bay Packers (from Detroit Lions via Minnesota Vikings) – WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

The Pack leap up to this point by trading both of their second-rounders (Nos. 53 and 59) to the division rival Vikes. The Packers are renowned for striking gold with Round 2 wideouts, and Watson joins the ranks of recently departed Davante Adams, Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb and Greg Jennings in that club. Watson won't replace Adams – who would? – but a 6-5, 208-pound target with 4.36 speed would be a dangerous option for QB Aaron Rodgers.

35. Tennessee Titans (from New York Jets) – CB Roger McCreary, Auburn

The All-SEC corner flushes out a secondary that welcomed CBs Caleb Farley and Elijah Molden in last year's draft. You'll also recall that the Titans couldn't slow down Bengals QB Joe Burrow in the playoffs even with the benefit of nine sacks. The 5-111, 190-pound McCreary have five INTs over the past two seasons but isn't necessarily a remarkable athlete for the position.

36. New York Jets (from New York Giants) – RB Breece Hall, Iowa State

Gang Green continues what could be a watershed draft by coming up two spots courtesy of a deal with the crosstown Giants. They add another piece to help second-year QB Zach Wilson, teaming Hall with 2021 fourth-round Michael Carter, who rushed for 639 yards as a rookie. Hall (6-1, 220) could become the lead option given his 4.39 speed could bust many games open. He had 3,526 yards from scrimmage and 46 TDs during his last two seasons with the Cyclones.

37. Houston Texans – S Jalen Pitre, Baylor

A versatile DB comfortable covering in the slot or roaming the box he could more than offset the loss of Justin Reid in free agency for a defense that ranked next to last in 2021.

38. Atlanta Falcons (from Carolina Panthers via Jets and New York Giants) –

39. Chicago Bears

40. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos) –

41. Seahawks –

42. Indianapolis Colts (from Washington Commanders) –

43. Atlanta Falcons –

44. Cleveland Browns –

45. Baltimore Ravens –

46. Lions (from Vikings) –

47. Commanders (from Colts) –

48. Bears (from Los Angeles Chargers) –

49. New Orleans Saints –

50. Kansas City Chiefs (from Miami Dolphins) –

51. Philadelphia Eagles –

52. Pittsburgh Steelers –

53. Vikings (from Las Vegas Raiders via Packers) –

54. New England Patriots –

55. Arizona Cardinals –

56. Dallas Cowboys –

57. Buffalo Bills –

58. Falcons (from Titans) –

59. Vikings (from Packers) –

60. Buccaneers –

61. San Francisco 49ers –

62. Chiefs –

63. Cincinnati Bengals –

64. Broncos (from Los Angeles Rams) –

2022 NFL draft tracker: Third-round picks

65. Jaguars –

66. Vikings (from Lions) –

67. Giants –

68. Texans –

69. Titans (from Jets) –

70. Jaguars (from Panthers) –

71. Bears –

72. Seahawks –

73. Colts (from Commanders) –

74. Falcons –

75. Broncos –

76. Ravens –

77. Vikings –

78. Browns –

79. Chargers –

80. Texans (from Saints) –

81. Giants (from Dolphins) –

82. Falcons (from Colts) –

83. Eagles –

84. Steelers –

85. Patriots –

86. Raiders –

87. Cardinals –

88. Cowboys –

89. Bills –

90. Titans –

91. Buccaneers –

92. Packers –

93. 49ers –

94. Patriots (from Chiefs) –

95. Bengals –

96. Broncos (from Rams) –

x-97. Lions –

x-98. Commanders (from Saints) –

x-99. Browns –

x-100. Cardinals (from Ravens) –

x-101. Jets (from Saints via Eagles and Titans) –

x-102. Dolphins (from 49ers) –

x-103. Chiefs –

x-104. Rams –

x-105. 49ers –

x-compensatory selection

