NFL draft 2022: Assessing each team's picking performance after seven rounds

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sam Farmer
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Denver Broncos
    Denver Broncos
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Tennessee Titans
    Tennessee Titans
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Kyle Philips
    American college football player
UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich scores a touchdown in the third quarter.
UCLA's Greg Dulcich scores a touchdown against San Diego State. The Denver Broncos made the tight end the first UCLA player taken in the 2022 NFL draft. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

The NFL wrapped up the third and final day of its first Las Vegas draft Saturday, completing Rounds 4-7 of its annual dice roll.

In all, nine players from Los Angeles universities were selected.

The six UCLA Bruins: tight end Greg Dulcich (third round, Denver), offensive lineman Sean Rhyan (third round, Green Bay), defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia (fifth round, Chargers), receiver Kyle Philips (fifth round, Tennessee), safety Quentin Lake (sixth round, Rams) and running back Brittain Brown (seventh round, Las Vegas).

The three USC Trojans: receiver Drake London (eighth pick, Atlanta), edge rusher Drake Jackson (second round, San Francisco) and running back Keaontay Ingram (sixth round, Arizona).

How the teams fared:

Arizona: History has shown that the Cardinals have had more luck acquiring talent through trades and that acquisition of Baltimore receiver Marquis “Hollywood” Brown looks pretty good.

Atlanta: The Falcons have some big targets, adding USC receiver Drake London a year after drafting tight end Kyle Pitts. Will be interesting to see if they reached by taking Montana State linebacker Troy Andersen in the second, especially with Georgia’s Nakobe Dean still on the board.

Baltimore: Michigan edge David Ojabo was a smart pickup in the second round, even though he’s coming off a torn Achilles. He eventually could be that bookend pass rusher the Ravens haven’t had since Terrell Suggs.

Buffalo: They addressed a big area of need by taking Florida corner Kaiir Elam in the first. Tre’Davious White is coming off a knee injury and team lost Levi Wallace in free agency.

Carolina: Quarterback is still a concern, but the Panthers didn’t panic. They addressed their need for an offensive tackle, took a deep breath and patiently waited for a passer before taking Mississippi’s Matt Corral in the third.

Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral warms up with some throwing.
Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral had to wait until the third round to be selected by the Carolina Panthers. (Rogelio V. Solis / Associated Press)

Chicago: The Bears used a fifth-round pick on an intriguing defensive end, Dominique Robinson of Miami (Ohio). He proved at the Senior Bowl that he’s capable of making a splash at the next level.

Cincinnati: The Bengals stuck to the plan and took Michigan safety Daxton Hill at the end of the first. They have their starting safeties in Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates, but neither is signed beyond this season. Plus, you can never have too many good defensive backs.

Cleveland: Odd not seeing the Browns making a pick near the top of the draft. Because of the Deshaun Watson trade, they didn’t have a first-rounder — and won’t for the next two years — and then they bailed out of their second-round spot for more picks.

Dallas: South Alabama’s Jalen Tolbert can play every wide-receiver spot and softens the blow of losing Cedrick Wilson. Tulsa tackle Tyler Smith could be good, but he’s raw and prone to penalties, including 12 holding calls last season.

Denver: The Broncos can’t rest all of their pass-rushing hopes on Bradley Chubb and the banged-up Randy Gregory, so drafting Oklahoma outside linebacker Nik Bonitto in the second round was smart.

Detroit: The Lions ramped up their pass rush with Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson and Kentucky’s Joshua Paschal, and made a big trade up in the first for Alabama receiver Jameson Williams, giving Jared Goff another dangerous target.

Green Bay: Once again, the Packers passed on taking a receiver in the first round. They gave Aaron Rodgers a gift in the second, though, with North Dakota State’s Christian Watson.

Houston: Even though they needed a safety, and Kyle Hamilton would have been there at 13, the Texans traded back a couple of spots. That allowed Baltimore to take the star from Notre Dame, and Houston filled a need on the offensive line with Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green.

Indianapolis: Sharp maneuvering trading back 11 spots in the second round and still getting the player they wanted, Cincinnati receiver Alec Pierce, and acquiring the pick to get Central Michigan tackle Bernhard Raimann in the fourth.

Jacksonville: Utah’s Devin Lloyd widely was considered the best inside linebacker in this class, and the type of tackler who’s invaluable in a division that includes running backs such as Derrick Henry and Jonathan Taylor.

Kansas City: The Chiefs traded up in the first round, but it wasn’t for a receiver to replace Tyreek Hill. They got a good corner in Washington’s Trent McDuffie and, at 30, a relentless pass rusher in Purdue’s George Karlaftis.

Las Vegas: Smart move that the Raiders opted not to pick up the fifth-year option of Josh Jacobs and instead drafted his heir apparent in Georgia running back Zamir White, a bargain in the fourth round.

Georgia running back Zamir White (3) finds an opening against Arkansas in October.
Georgia running back Zamir White (3) could emerge as the starting running back for the Las Vegas Raiders. (John Bazemore / Associated Press)

Chargers: As with last year when they took an outstanding tackle in the first round, the Chargers landed a polished and NFL-ready guard in Boston College’s Zion Johnson. If there was a surprise, it’s that they didn’t use one of their better picks on a cornerback or pass rusher.

Rams: The Rams like those proven players and they got one by trading for cornerback Troy Hill, who was too expensive for them after a big year in 2020. Now that he’s back, he fills a vacancy left by Darious Williams and can help bring along draftees Decobie Durant and Derion Kendrick.

Miami: The Dolphins didn’t have a pick in the first two rounds because of the Tyreek Hill trade. That’s the price of landing the most explosive player in the league. They did need a center, so it might haunt them that they went linebacker, receiver in the third and fourth rounds.

Minnesota: Five of their first six picks were defenders, including talented Georgia safety Lewis Cine with the final pick of the first round. Louisiana State guard Ed Ingram will help shore the interior of the offensive line.

New England: Taking Chattanooga guard Cole Strange in the first? The Rams thought he might be around for them in the third. Conjecture is the Patriots had to scramble when Devin Lloyd was snapped up just before they were picking.

New Orleans: Good news for Jameis Winston. The Saints made an aggressive move up in the first to get Ohio State receiver Chris Olave, then used their second first-round pick on a left tackle, Northern Iowa’s Trevor Penning.

N.Y. Giants: The Giants crushed it in the first by getting both defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux and Evan Neal, widely seen as the best tackle. If there was a head scratcher it was their apparent reach for Kentucky receiver Wan’Dale Robinson in the second.

N.Y. Jets: Smooth move trading back into the first for Florida edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II. Using a third-round pick on Ohio State tight end Jeremy Ruckert might turn out to be genius, but this team already spent a lot of cash on tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin.

Philadelphia: The Eagles were big winners in trading for receiver A.J. Brown, a game changer when he’s healthy. They also got Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean in the third round, a bargain if his shoulder holds up.

Pittsburgh: The Steelers got a potential star in the second in Georgia receiver George Pickens, one of those big targets they’ve used so effectively in the past. He dropped because he’s coming off a knee injury.

San Francisco: The 49ers got a really fast receiver in Southern Methodist's Danny Gray, who can stretch the field and create space for Deebo Samuel and tight end George Kittle. But they also used another pick on LSU’s Tyrion Davis-Price in the third round, when there were more pressing needs.

Seattle: The Seahawks stocked up on offensive tackles by taking Mississippi State’s Charles Cross in the first round and Washington State’s Abraham Lucas in the third. Seattle used a valuable pick on Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III, but the neck health of Rashaad Penny is an issue.

Tampa Bay: Using the first pick of the second round on Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall looks pretty solid. They’re getting old on the defensive line and chose not to re-sign Ndamukong Suh. Hall was born six days after Tom Brady was drafted.

Tennessee: Liberty quarterback Malik Willis widely was projected to wind up in Pittsburgh as the No. 20 pick. Instead, he tumbled all the way to the third round where the Titans got him at a value.

Washington: The Commanders got a guy with great hands in Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson, which is not only good for quarterback Carson Wentz but also helps take the heat off fellow receiver Terry McLaurin.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Denver picks Bonitto, Dulcich after sitting out 1st round

    The Denver Broncos drafted a pass rusher and a tight end after trading away former first-rounders Von Miller and Noah Fant over the last six months. With the first of two picks they obtained from the Rams in the trade for Miller last November, the Broncos selected Oklahoma outside linebacker Nik Bonitto with the 64th and final selection of the second round of the NFL draft Friday night.

  • Romeo Doubs will get a chance to catch passes from Aaron Rodgers

    Which SoCal high school stars were taken in NFL draft? Jefferson High and Nevada standout Romeo Doubs taken by Green Bay Packers.

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Predators make the playoffs despite 5-4 OT loss to Flames

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk forced overtime by scoring with a second left in the third and Elias Lindholm’s OT goal secured the Calgary Flames’ 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Despite losing its third straight, Nashville clinched a wild-card spot thanks to Dallas’ shootout win over Vegas. Dillon Dube scored twice and Noah Hanifin also had a goal for Calgary, winners of three straight. Dan Vladar made 19 saves. “What that game did for us, bringing us togethe

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Russia removed as host of 2023 worlds in men's ice hockey

    ZURICH (AP) — Russia was removed Tuesday as host of the 2023 world championship in men’s ice hockey that was to be played in Vladimir Putin’s home city St. Petersburg. Citing “concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans,” the International Ice Hockey Federation announced the decision after its ruling council met. The latest blow to Russia in its favored winter sports follows one day after its signature annual international figure skating competi

  • Offseason moves to show what Blackhawks think of rebuild

    CHICAGO (AP) — While Kyle Davidson plots the next moves for the Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane are watching. Same for Alex DeBrincat. The franchise's biggest stars all want to know how long the team's already painful rebuild is going to take. “Like we've seen with other teams, things can turn around pretty quickly,” Toews said. “I think if a lot of different guys are given the right environment and the right opportunity and keep taking steps forward, I think things can turn

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug