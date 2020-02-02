When is the NFL Draft in 2020? Date, time, pick order, location, TV channels & updated mock drafts

The NFL calendar keeps teams (and fans) busy. Once the postseason wraps up, all focus turns to the NFL Draft.

This year, the draft begins April 23, and for the third consecutive year, it's in a brand new location.

Las Vegas will host the 2020 NFL Draft, which will be broadcast across multiple ESPN channels and NFL Network.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Here's everything you need to know about the 2020 NFL Draft, including the time, location, television schedule, draft order and the latest mock draft from Sporting News.

MOCK DRAFT 2020:

Patriots, Raiders, Cowboys go defense; Bucs, Chargers go QB



When is the NFL Draft in 2020?

Date : Thursday, April 23 (Round 1) | Friday, April 24 (Rounds 2-3) | Saturday, April 25 (Rounds 4-7)

Start time : 8 p.m. ET (Thursday) | 7 p.m. ET (Friday) | Noon ET (Saturday)

TV channel : ABC | ESPN | NFL Network

Live stream: ESPN app | NFL app

The 2020 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 23, at 8 p.m. ET with the first pick of the first round in Las Vegas. Only the first round takes place Thursday; the second round begins Friday, April 24, at 7 p.m. ET, immediately followed by the third round. The final four rounds begin at noon on Saturday, April 25.

For the second consecutive year, all seven rounds of the draft will be televised on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

Where is the 2020 NFL Draft?

Las Vegas (technically, Paradise, Nevada) hosts its first NFL Draft in 2020, having been named the hosting city in December 2018. The main stage will be adjacent to the Caesar's Palace hotel, and the red carpet will be at the Bellagio Hotel.

With the Raiders relocating to the Sin City in the fall, Las Vegas is a logical choice for the draft, which will theoretically help build hype in the city and help establish a football culture.

“We look forward to working with the Raiders, Las Vegas officials and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to create an unforgettable week-long celebration of football for our fans, the incoming prospects and partners," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in the statement announcing Las Vegas would host the draft.

Story continues

"The Raiders are very excited for Las Vegas and are proud to help host the 2020 NFL Draft,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said in the announcement.

Below are the previous locations of the NFL Draft.

Draft Location City 1936 Ritz-Carlton Philadelphia 1937 Hotel Lincoln New York 1938 Hotel Sherman Chicago 1939 Hotel New Yorker New York 1940 Schroeder Hotel Milwaukee 1941 Willard Hotel Washington, D.C. 1942-44 Palmer House Chicago 1945-47 Hotel Commodore New York 1948 Hotel Fort Pitt Pittsburgh 1949-50 Bellevue-Stratford Hotel Philadelphia 1951 Blackstone Hotel Chicago 1952 Hotel Statler New York 1953-54 Bellevue-Stratford Hotel Philadelphia 1955 Warwick Hotel New York 1956 Bellevue-Stratford Hotel (Rounds 1-3) Philadelphia ​ Ambassador Hotel (Rounds 4-30) Los Angeles 1957 Warwick Hotel (Rounds 1-4) Philadelphia ​ Bellevue-Stratford Hotel (Rounds 5-30) Philadelphia 1958-61 Warwick Hotel Philadelphia 1962-64 Sheraton Hotel Chicago 1965-66 Summit Hotel New York 1967 Hotel Gotham New York 1968-71 Belmont Plaza Hotel New York 1972 Essex House New York 1973-74 Americana Hotel New York 1975 Hilton Hotel New York 1976-78 Roosevelt Hotel New York 1979 Waldorf New York 1980-83 Sheraton Hotel New York 1984-85 Omni Park Central Hotel New York 30. Green Bay Packers 13-3 30. Green Bay Packers Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado 1986-94 Marriott Marquis New York 1995-04 Theatre at Madison Square Garden New York 2005 Jacob Javits Convention Center New York 2006-14 Radio City Music Hall New York 2015-16 Auditorium Theatre at Roosevelt University Chicago 2017 Benjamin Franklin Parkway Philadelphia 2018 AT&T Stadium Dallas​ 2019 Lower Broadway Nashville

What time does the NFL Draft start?

The start time for the 2020 NFL Draft is 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 23. That night, the entire first round of the 2020 NFL Draft will play out, but only the first round.

The start time for the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft is 7 p.m. ET on Friday. Round 3 of the NFL Draft will also play out Friday night. The start time for Saturday's coverage of the NFL Draft, which includes Rounds 4-7, is noon ET.

Day Rounds Start time Thursday Round 1 8 p.m. ET Friday Rounds 2-3 7 p.m. ET Saturday Rounds 4-7 Noon ET

On Thursday, teams get 10 minutes to make their selection. On Friday, they get seven. For the next three rounds, the time limit is five minutes, and the final round puts teams on a four-minute clock. If the clock runs out before a selection is made, the team doesn't lose its pick and can make it later, but the draft moves on, so the next team could theoretically take the player the prior team was considering.

That process and timing means the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night will last roughly three hours. Rounds 2-3 on Friday night will last roughly four hours, and Rounds 4-7 on Saturday will last roughly six hours.

NFL Draft TV schedule

ABC, ESPN and NFL Network will broadcast the 2020 NFL Draft, with each network showing all seven rounds on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

For the first two nights, ABC — the main broadcaster of the draft — produces its own telecast for the ABC audience, separate from ESPN and NFL Network. For the third straight year, ABC will simulcast ESPN's presentation on Day 3.

The prime-time NFL Draft coverage on ABC will be anchored by ESPN's "College GameDay" crew, with other ESPN and ABC personalities being part of the ABC presentation. The telecasts on ESPN and NFL Network will feature largely the same analysis those networks have utilized for years.

Below is a breakdown of the schedule for 2020 NFL Draft coverage on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.

Round Day Start time TV channels Round 1 Thursday 8 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN, NFL Network Rounds 2-3 Friday 7 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN, NFL Network Rounds 4-7 Saturday 12 p.m. ET ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

NFL Draft pick order 2020

Pick No. Team Record 1. Cincinnati Bengals 2-14 2. Washington Redskins 3-13 3. Detroit Lions 3-12-1 4. New York Giants 4-12 5. Miami Dolphins 5-11 6. Los Angeles Chargers 5-11 7. Carolina Panthers 5-11 8. Arizona Cardinals 5-10-1 9. Jacksonville Jaguars 6-10 10. Cleveland Browns 6-10 11. New York Jets 7-9 12. Oakland Raiders 7-9 13. Indianapolis Colts 7-9 14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-9 15. Denver Broncos 7-9 16. Atlanta Falcons 7-9 17. Dallas Cowboys 8-8 18. Miami Dolphins (via 8-8 Steelers) 19. Oakland Raiders (via 8-8 Bears) 20. Jacksonville Jaguars (via 9-7 Rams) 21. Philadelphia Eagles 9-7 22. Buffalo Bills 10-6 23. New England Patriots 12-4 24. New Orleans Saints 13-3 25. Minnesota Vikings 10-6 26. Miami Dolphins (via 10-6 Texans) 27. Seattle Seahawks 11-5 28. Baltimore Ravens 14-2 29. Tennessee Titans 9-7 1984-85 Omni Park Central Hotel New York 30. Green Bay Packers 13-3 30. Green Bay Packers Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

1984-85 Omni Park Central Hotel New York 30. Green Bay Packers 13-3

(The teams slotted in Pick Nos. 31-32 are in the Super Bowl.)

30. Green Bay Packers Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado

SN's latest mock draft