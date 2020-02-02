When is the NFL Draft in 2020? Date, time, pick order, location, TV channels & updated mock drafts
The NFL calendar keeps teams (and fans) busy. Once the postseason wraps up, all focus turns to the NFL Draft.
This year, the draft begins April 23, and for the third consecutive year, it's in a brand new location.
Las Vegas will host the 2020 NFL Draft, which will be broadcast across multiple ESPN channels and NFL Network.
Here's everything you need to know about the 2020 NFL Draft, including the time, location, television schedule, draft order and the latest mock draft from Sporting News.
MOCK DRAFT 2020:
Patriots, Raiders, Cowboys go defense; Bucs, Chargers go QB
When is the NFL Draft in 2020?
Date: Thursday, April 23 (Round 1) | Friday, April 24 (Rounds 2-3) | Saturday, April 25 (Rounds 4-7)
Start time: 8 p.m. ET (Thursday) | 7 p.m. ET (Friday) | Noon ET (Saturday)
TV channel: ABC | ESPN | NFL Network
Live stream: ESPN app | NFL app
The 2020 NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 23, at 8 p.m. ET with the first pick of the first round in Las Vegas. Only the first round takes place Thursday; the second round begins Friday, April 24, at 7 p.m. ET, immediately followed by the third round. The final four rounds begin at noon on Saturday, April 25.
For the second consecutive year, all seven rounds of the draft will be televised on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.
Where is the 2020 NFL Draft?
Las Vegas (technically, Paradise, Nevada) hosts its first NFL Draft in 2020, having been named the hosting city in December 2018. The main stage will be adjacent to the Caesar's Palace hotel, and the red carpet will be at the Bellagio Hotel.
With the Raiders relocating to the Sin City in the fall, Las Vegas is a logical choice for the draft, which will theoretically help build hype in the city and help establish a football culture.
“We look forward to working with the Raiders, Las Vegas officials and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to create an unforgettable week-long celebration of football for our fans, the incoming prospects and partners," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in the statement announcing Las Vegas would host the draft.
"The Raiders are very excited for Las Vegas and are proud to help host the 2020 NFL Draft,” Raiders owner Mark Davis said in the announcement.
Below are the previous locations of the NFL Draft.
Draft
Location
City
1936
Ritz-Carlton
Philadelphia
1937
Hotel Lincoln
New York
1938
Hotel Sherman
Chicago
1939
Hotel New Yorker
New York
1940
Schroeder Hotel
Milwaukee
1941
Willard Hotel
Washington, D.C.
1942-44
Palmer House
Chicago
1945-47
Hotel Commodore
New York
1948
Hotel Fort Pitt
Pittsburgh
1949-50
Bellevue-Stratford Hotel
Philadelphia
1951
Blackstone Hotel
Chicago
1952
Hotel Statler
New York
1953-54
Bellevue-Stratford Hotel
Philadelphia
1955
Warwick Hotel
New York
1956
Bellevue-Stratford Hotel (Rounds 1-3)
Philadelphia
Ambassador Hotel (Rounds 4-30)
Los Angeles
1957
Warwick Hotel (Rounds 1-4)
Philadelphia
Bellevue-Stratford Hotel (Rounds 5-30)
Philadelphia
1958-61
Warwick Hotel
Philadelphia
1962-64
Sheraton Hotel
Chicago
1965-66
Summit Hotel
New York
1967
Hotel Gotham
New York
1968-71
Belmont Plaza Hotel
New York
1972
Essex House
New York
1973-74
Americana Hotel
New York
1975
Hilton Hotel
New York
1976-78
Roosevelt Hotel
New York
1979
Waldorf
New York
1980-83
Sheraton Hotel
New York
1984-85
Omni Park Central Hotel
New York
30.
Green Bay Packers
13-3
30.
Green Bay Packers
Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado
1986-94
Marriott Marquis
New York
1995-04
Theatre at Madison Square Garden
New York
2005
Jacob Javits Convention Center
New York
2006-14
Radio City Music Hall
New York
2015-16
Auditorium Theatre at Roosevelt University
Chicago
2017
Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Philadelphia
2018
AT&T Stadium
Dallas
2019
Lower Broadway
Nashville
What time does the NFL Draft start?
The start time for the 2020 NFL Draft is 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 23. That night, the entire first round of the 2020 NFL Draft will play out, but only the first round.
The start time for the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft is 7 p.m. ET on Friday. Round 3 of the NFL Draft will also play out Friday night. The start time for Saturday's coverage of the NFL Draft, which includes Rounds 4-7, is noon ET.
Day
Rounds
Start time
Thursday
Round 1
8 p.m. ET
Friday
Rounds 2-3
7 p.m. ET
Saturday
Rounds 4-7
Noon ET
On Thursday, teams get 10 minutes to make their selection. On Friday, they get seven. For the next three rounds, the time limit is five minutes, and the final round puts teams on a four-minute clock. If the clock runs out before a selection is made, the team doesn't lose its pick and can make it later, but the draft moves on, so the next team could theoretically take the player the prior team was considering.
That process and timing means the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night will last roughly three hours. Rounds 2-3 on Friday night will last roughly four hours, and Rounds 4-7 on Saturday will last roughly six hours.
NFL Draft TV schedule
ABC, ESPN and NFL Network will broadcast the 2020 NFL Draft, with each network showing all seven rounds on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
For the first two nights, ABC — the main broadcaster of the draft — produces its own telecast for the ABC audience, separate from ESPN and NFL Network. For the third straight year, ABC will simulcast ESPN's presentation on Day 3.
The prime-time NFL Draft coverage on ABC will be anchored by ESPN's "College GameDay" crew, with other ESPN and ABC personalities being part of the ABC presentation. The telecasts on ESPN and NFL Network will feature largely the same analysis those networks have utilized for years.
Below is a breakdown of the schedule for 2020 NFL Draft coverage on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.
Round
Day
Start time
TV channels
Round 1
Thursday
8 p.m. ET
ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Rounds 2-3
Friday
7 p.m. ET
ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Rounds 4-7
Saturday
12 p.m. ET
ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
NFL Draft pick order 2020
Pick No.
Team
Record
1.
Cincinnati Bengals
2-14
2.
Washington Redskins
3-13
3.
Detroit Lions
3-12-1
4.
New York Giants
4-12
5.
Miami Dolphins
5-11
6.
Los Angeles Chargers
5-11
7.
Carolina Panthers
5-11
8.
Arizona Cardinals
5-10-1
9.
Jacksonville Jaguars
6-10
10.
Cleveland Browns
6-10
11.
New York Jets
7-9
12.
Oakland Raiders
7-9
13.
Indianapolis Colts
7-9
14.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7-9
15.
Denver Broncos
7-9
16.
Atlanta Falcons
7-9
17.
Dallas Cowboys
8-8
18.
Miami Dolphins
(via 8-8 Steelers)
19.
Oakland Raiders
(via 8-8 Bears)
20.
Jacksonville Jaguars
(via 9-7 Rams)
21.
Philadelphia Eagles
9-7
22.
Buffalo Bills
10-6
23.
New England Patriots
12-4
24.
New Orleans Saints
13-3
25.
Minnesota Vikings
10-6
26.
Miami Dolphins
(via 10-6 Texans)
27.
Seattle Seahawks
11-5
28.
Baltimore Ravens
14-2
29.
Tennessee Titans
9-7
1984-85
Omni Park Central Hotel
New York
30.
Green Bay Packers
13-3
30.
Green Bay Packers
Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado
1984-85 Omni Park Central Hotel New York 30. Green Bay Packers 13-3
(The teams slotted in Pick Nos. 31-32 are in the Super Bowl.)
30. Green Bay Packers Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado
SN's latest mock draft
Pick
Team
Player, position, college
1.
Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow, QB, LSU
2.
Washington Redskins
Chase Young, EDGE, Ohio State
3.
Detroit Lions
Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
4.
New York Giants
Isaiah Simmons, OLB, Clemson
5.
Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama
6.
Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon
7.
Carolina Panthers
Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn
8.
Arizona Cardinals
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama
9.
Jacksonville Jaguars
A.J. Epenesa, EDGE, Iowa
10.
Cleveland Browns
Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
11.
New York Jets
Austin Jackson, OT, USC
12.
Oakland Raiders
Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
13.
Indianapolis Colts
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma
14.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jordan Love, QB, Utah State
15.
Denver Broncos
Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama
16.
Atlanta Falcons
K’Lavon Chaisson, EDGE/OLB, LSU
17.
Dallas Cowboys
Grant Delpit, S, LSU
18.
Miami Dolphins
Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa
19.
Oakland Raiders
Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina
20.
Jacksonville Jaguars
C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida
21.
Philadelphia Eagles
Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson
22.
Buffalo Bills
Yetur Gross-Matos, EDGE, Penn State
23.
New England Patriots
Kenneth Murray, ILB, Oklahoma
24.
New Orleans Saints
Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama
25.
Minnesota Vikings
Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State
26.
Miami Dolphins
Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
27.
Seattle Seahawks
Tyler Biadasz, C/G, Wisconsin
28.
Baltimore Ravens
Curtis Weaver, EDGE, Boise State
29.
Tennessee Titans
Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
1984-85
Omni Park Central Hotel
New York
30.
Green Bay Packers
13-3
30.
Green Bay Packers
Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado