NFL Draft 2019: WR Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown's foot surgery to keep him from combine, pro day

Oklahoma wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, projected to be a first- or second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, underwent foot surgery last month that will prevent him from participating in the combine and the Sooners' pro day, ESPN.com reported Monday, citing unidentified league sources.

He is expected to be ready for summer training camp, the report noted, following the surgery for a Lisfranc injury that he suffered against Texas in the Big 12 Championship in early December.

He limped through the first half of the Orange Bowl against Alabama without a catch and was pulled in the second half of a 45-34 loss. He declared early for the draft last month.

At 5-11, 160 pounds, Brown is compared to T.Y. Hilton or Will Fuller with top-end speed and explosiveness when healthy. He is rated as high as the top 10 in some draft analyses of 2019 prospects.

He had 75 receptions for 1,318 and 10 touchdowns in 2018 for the Sooners, earning first-team All-Big 12 and AP All-America honors.

Following a season in junior college, Brown had 132 receptions for 2,413 yards and 17 TDs over two years at Oklahoma.