NFL Draft 2019: Full 7-round order

Sporting News
The league also announced that a total of 32 compensatory choices in the draft have been awarded to 15 teams.

NFL Draft 2019: Full 7-round order

The league also announced that a total of 32 compensatory choices in the draft have been awarded to 15 teams.

The final 2019 NFL Draft order has been determined.

The league also announced a total of 32 compensatory choices in the draft have been awarded to 15 teams, which will be positioned within the third through seventh rounds based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost.

The Cardinals secured the No. 1 spot where talents like Nick Bosa, Ed Oliver, Rashan Gary and Kyler Murray await their franchise-changing call. The reigning Super Bowl champions Patriots will get the last pick of the first round.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Full 2019 NFL Draft Order

Round 1

Round-Pick-Overall

Team

1- 1- 1

Arizona Cardinals

1- 2- 2

San Francisco 49ers

1- 3- 3

New York Jets

1- 4- 4

Oakland Raiders

1- 5- 5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1- 6- 6

New York Giants

1- 7- 7

Jacksonville Jaguars

1- 8- 8

Detroit Lions

1- 9- 9

Buffalo Bills

1-10-10

Denver Broncos

1-11-11

Cincinnati Bengals

1-12-12

Green Bay Packers

1-13-13

Miami Dolphins

1-14-14

Atlanta Falcons

1-15-15

Washington Redskins

2-15-47

Carolina Panthers

3-15- 78

Miami Dolphins

4-15-117

Atlanta Falcons

5-15-153

Washington Redskins

Round-Pick-Overall

Team

6- 1-174

Arizona Cardinals

6- 2-175

Pittsburgh Steelers from Oakland Raiders

6- 3-176

San Francisco 49ers

6- 4-177

New Orleans Saints from New York Jets

6- 5-178

Jacksonville Jaguars

6- 6-179

Arizona Cardinals from Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6- 7-180

New York Giants

6- 8-181

Buffalo Bills

6- 9-182

Denver Broncos

6-10-183

Cincinnati Bengals

6-11-184

Detroit Lions

6-12-185

Green Bay Packers

6-13-186

Atlanta Falcons

6-14-

Choice Forfeited by Washington Redskins

6-15-187

Carolina Panthers

6-16-188

Miami Dolphins

6-17-189

Cleveland Browns

6-18-190

Minnesota Vikings

6-19-191

Baltimore Ravens from Tennessee Titans

6-20-192

Pittsburgh Steelers

6-21-193

Baltimore Ravens

6-22-194

Green Bay Packers from Seattle Seahawks

6-23-195

Houston Texans

6-24-196

Oakland Raiders from Chicago Bears

6-25-197

Philadelphia Eagles

6-26-198

Cincinnati Bengals from Dallas Cowboys

6-27-199

Indianapolis Colts

6-28-200

Los Angeles Chargers

6-29-201

Kansas City Chiefs

6-30-202

New Orleans Saints

6-31-203

Los Angeles Rams

6-32-204

Detroit Lions from New England Patriots

6-33-205

New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)

6-34-206

Washington Redskins (Compensatory Selection)

6-35-207

Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)

6-36- 208

Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)

6-37-209

Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)

6-38-210

Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)

6-39-211

Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)

6-40-212

San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

6-41-213

Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)

6-42-214

Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)

6-15-187

Carolina Panthers

7-15-229

Detroit Lions from Miami Dolphins

1-16-16

Carolina Panthers

1-17-17

Cleveland Browns

1-18-18

Minnesota Vikings

1-19-19

Tennessee Titans

1-20-20

Pittsburgh Steelers

1-21-21

Seattle Seahawks

1-22-22

Baltimore Ravens

1-23-23

Houston Texans

1-24-24

Oakland Raiders from Chicago Bears

1-25-25

Philadelphia Eagles

1-26-26

Indianapolis Colts

1-27-27

Oakland Raiders from Dallas Cowboys

1-28-28

Los Angeles Chargers

1-29-29

Kansas City Chiefs

1-30-30

Green Bay Packers from New Orleans Saints

1-31-31

Los Angeles Rams

1-32-32

New England Patriots

Round 2

Round-Pick-Overall

Team

2- 1-33

Arizona Cardinals

2- 2-34

Indianapolis Colts from New York Jets

2- 3-35

Oakland Raiders

2- 4-36

San Francisco 49ers

2- 5-37

New York Giants

2- 6-38

Jacksonville Jaguars

2- 7-39

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2- 8-40

Buffalo Bills

2- 9-41

Denver Broncos

2-10-42

Cincinnati Bengals

2-11-43

Detroit Lions

2-12-44

Green Bay Packers

2-13-45

Atlanta Falcons

2-14-46

Washington Redskins

1-15-15

Washington Redskins

2-15-47

Carolina Panthers

3-15- 78

Miami Dolphins

4-15-117

Atlanta Falcons

5-15-153

Washington Redskins

Round-Pick-Overall

Team

6- 1-174

Arizona Cardinals

6- 2-175

Pittsburgh Steelers from Oakland Raiders

6- 3-176

San Francisco 49ers

6- 4-177

New Orleans Saints from New York Jets

6- 5-178

Jacksonville Jaguars

6- 6-179

Arizona Cardinals from Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6- 7-180

New York Giants

6- 8-181

Buffalo Bills

6- 9-182

Denver Broncos

6-10-183

Cincinnati Bengals

6-11-184

Detroit Lions

6-12-185

Green Bay Packers

6-13-186

Atlanta Falcons

6-14-

Choice Forfeited by Washington Redskins

6-15-187

Carolina Panthers

6-16-188

Miami Dolphins

6-17-189

Cleveland Browns

6-18-190

Minnesota Vikings

6-19-191

Baltimore Ravens from Tennessee Titans

6-20-192

Pittsburgh Steelers

6-21-193

Baltimore Ravens

6-22-194

Green Bay Packers from Seattle Seahawks

6-23-195

Houston Texans

6-24-196

Oakland Raiders from Chicago Bears

6-25-197

Philadelphia Eagles

6-26-198

Cincinnati Bengals from Dallas Cowboys

6-27-199

Indianapolis Colts

6-28-200

Los Angeles Chargers

6-29-201

Kansas City Chiefs

6-30-202

New Orleans Saints

6-31-203

Los Angeles Rams

6-32-204

Detroit Lions from New England Patriots

6-33-205

New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)

6-34-206

Washington Redskins (Compensatory Selection)

6-35-207

Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)

6-36- 208

Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)

6-37-209

Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)

6-38-210

Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)

6-39-211

Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)

6-40-212

San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

6-41-213

Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)

6-42-214

Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)

6-15-187

Carolina Panthers

7-15-229

Detroit Lions from Miami Dolphins

2-16-48

Miami Dolphins

2-17-49

Cleveland Browns

2-18-50

Minnesota Vikings

2-19-51

Tennessee Titans

2-20-52

Pittsburgh Steelers

2-21-53

Philadelphia Eagles from Baltimore Ravens

2-22-54

Houston Texans from Seattle Seahawks

2-23-55

Houston Texans

2-24-56

New England Patriots from Chicago Bears

2-25-57

Philadelphia Eagles

2-26-58

Dallas Cowboys

2-27-59

Indianapolis Colts

2-28-60

Los Angeles Chargers

2-29-61

Kansas City Chiefs

2-30-62

New Orleans Saints

2-31-63

Kansas City Chiefs from Los Angeles Rams

2-31-64

New England Patriots

Round 3

Round-Pick-Overall

Team

3- 1- 65

Arizona Cardinals

3- 2- 66

Oakland Raiders

3- 3- 67

San Francisco 49ers

3- 4- 68

New York Jets

3- 5- 69

Jacksonville Jaguars

3- 6- 70

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3- 7-

Choice Forfeited by New York Giants

3- 8- 71

Denver Broncos

3- 9- 72

Cincinnati Bengals

3-10- 73

New England Patriots from Detroit Lions

3-11- 74

Buffalo Bills

3-12- 75

Green Bay Packers

3-13- 76

Washington Redskins

3-14- 77

Carolina Panthers

1-15-15

Washington Redskins

2-15-47

Carolina Panthers

3-15- 78

Miami Dolphins

4-15-117

Atlanta Falcons

5-15-153

Washington Redskins

Round-Pick-Overall

Team

6- 1-174

Arizona Cardinals

6- 2-175

Pittsburgh Steelers from Oakland Raiders

6- 3-176

San Francisco 49ers

6- 4-177

New Orleans Saints from New York Jets

6- 5-178

Jacksonville Jaguars

6- 6-179

Arizona Cardinals from Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6- 7-180

New York Giants

6- 8-181

Buffalo Bills

6- 9-182

Denver Broncos

6-10-183

Cincinnati Bengals

6-11-184

Detroit Lions

6-12-185

Green Bay Packers

6-13-186

Atlanta Falcons

6-14-

Choice Forfeited by Washington Redskins

6-15-187

Carolina Panthers

6-16-188

Miami Dolphins

6-17-189

Cleveland Browns

6-18-190

Minnesota Vikings

6-19-191

Baltimore Ravens from Tennessee Titans

6-20-192

Pittsburgh Steelers

6-21-193

Baltimore Ravens

6-22-194

Green Bay Packers from Seattle Seahawks

6-23-195

Houston Texans

6-24-196

Oakland Raiders from Chicago Bears

6-25-197

Philadelphia Eagles

6-26-198

Cincinnati Bengals from Dallas Cowboys

6-27-199

Indianapolis Colts

6-28-200

Los Angeles Chargers

6-29-201

Kansas City Chiefs

6-30-202

New Orleans Saints

6-31-203

Los Angeles Rams

6-32-204

Detroit Lions from New England Patriots

6-33-205

New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)

6-34-206

Washington Redskins (Compensatory Selection)

6-35-207

Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)

6-36- 208

Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)

6-37-209

Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)

6-38-210

Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)

6-39-211

Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)

6-40-212

San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

6-41-213

Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)

6-42-214

Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)

6-15-187

Carolina Panthers

7-15-229

Detroit Lions from Miami Dolphins

3-16- 79

Atlanta Falcons

3-17- 80

Cleveland Browns

3-18- 81

Minnesota Vikings

3-19- 82

Tennessee Titans

3-20- 83

Pittsburgh Steelers

3-21- 84

Seattle Seahawks

3-22- 85

Baltimore Ravens

3-23- 86

Houston Texans

3-24- 87

Chicago Bears

3-25- 88

Detroit Lions from Philadelphia Eagles

3-26- 89

Indianapolis Colts

3-27- 90

Dallas Cowboys

3-28- 91

Los Angeles Chargers

3-29- 92

Kansas City Chiefs

3-30- 93

New York Jets from New Orleans Saints

3-31- 94

Los Angeles Rams

3-32- 95

Cleveland Browns from New England Patriots

3-33- 96

Washington Redskins (Compensatory Selection)

3-34- 97

New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)

3-35- 98

Jacksonville from Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

3-36- 99

Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

3-37-100

Carolina Panthers (Compensatory Selection)

3-38-101

New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)

3-39-102

Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)

Round 4

Round-Pick-Overall

Team

4- 1-103

Arizona Cardinals

4- 2-104

San Francisco 49ers

4- 3-105

New York Jets

4- 4-106

Oakland Raiders

4- 5-107

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4- 6-108

New York Giants

4- 7-109

Jacksonville Jaguars

4- 8-110

Cincinnati Bengals

4- 9-111

Detroit Lions

4-10-112

Buffalo Bills

4-11-113

Denver Broncos

4-12-114

Green Bay Packers

4-13-115

Carolina Panthers

4-14-116

Miami Dolphins

1-15-15

Washington Redskins

2-15-47

Carolina Panthers

3-15- 78

Miami Dolphins

4-15-117

Atlanta Falcons

5-15-153

Washington Redskins

Round-Pick-Overall

Team

6- 1-174

Arizona Cardinals

6- 2-175

Pittsburgh Steelers from Oakland Raiders

6- 3-176

San Francisco 49ers

6- 4-177

New Orleans Saints from New York Jets

6- 5-178

Jacksonville Jaguars

6- 6-179

Arizona Cardinals from Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6- 7-180

New York Giants

6- 8-181

Buffalo Bills

6- 9-182

Denver Broncos

6-10-183

Cincinnati Bengals

6-11-184

Detroit Lions

6-12-185

Green Bay Packers

6-13-186

Atlanta Falcons

6-14-

Choice Forfeited by Washington Redskins

6-15-187

Carolina Panthers

6-16-188

Miami Dolphins

6-17-189

Cleveland Browns

6-18-190

Minnesota Vikings

6-19-191

Baltimore Ravens from Tennessee Titans

6-20-192

Pittsburgh Steelers

6-21-193

Baltimore Ravens

6-22-194

Green Bay Packers from Seattle Seahawks

6-23-195

Houston Texans

6-24-196

Oakland Raiders from Chicago Bears

6-25-197

Philadelphia Eagles

6-26-198

Cincinnati Bengals from Dallas Cowboys

6-27-199

Indianapolis Colts

6-28-200

Los Angeles Chargers

6-29-201

Kansas City Chiefs

6-30-202

New Orleans Saints

6-31-203

Los Angeles Rams

6-32-204

Detroit Lions from New England Patriots

6-33-205

New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)

6-34-206

Washington Redskins (Compensatory Selection)

6-35-207

Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)

6-36- 208

Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)

6-37-209

Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)

6-38-210

Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)

6-39-211

Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)

6-40-212

San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

6-41-213

Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)

6-42-214

Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)

6-15-187

Carolina Panthers

7-15-229

Detroit Lions from Miami Dolphins

4-16-118

Green Bay Packers from Washington Redskins

4-17-119

Cleveland Browns

4-18-120

Minnesota Vikings

4-19-121

Tennessee Titans

4-20-122

Pittsburgh Steelers

4-21-123

Baltimore Ravens

4-22-124

Seattle Seahawks

4-23-125

Denver Broncos from Houston Texans

4-24-126

Chicago Bears

4-25-127

Philadelphia Eagles

4-26-128

Dallas Cowboys

4-27-129

Indianapolis Colts

4-28-130

Los Angeles Chargers

4-29-131

Buffalo Bills from Kansas City Chiefs

4-30-132

New York Giants from New Orleans Saints

4-31-133

Los Angeles Rams

4-32-134

New England Patriots

4-33-135

Indianapolis Colts (Compensatory Selection)

4-34-136

Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)

4-35-137

Atlanta Falcons (Compensatory Selection)

4-36-138

Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)

Round 5

Round-Pick-Overall

Team

5- 1-139

Arizona Cardinals

5- 2-140

New York Jets

5- 3-141

Oakland Raiders

5- 4-142

New York Giants from San Francisco 49ers through Detroit Lions

5- 5-143

New York Giants

5- 6-144

Cleveland Browns from Jacksonville Jaguars

5- 7-145

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5- 8-146

Detroit Lions

5- 9-147

Buffalo Bills

5-10-148

Denver Broncos

5-11-149

Cincinnati Bengals

5-12-150

Green Bay Packers

5-13-151

Miami Dolphins

5-14-152

Atlanta Falcons

1-15-15

Washington Redskins

2-15-47

Carolina Panthers

3-15- 78

Miami Dolphins

4-15-117

Atlanta Falcons

5-15-153

Washington Redskins

Round-Pick-Overall

Team

6- 1-174

Arizona Cardinals

6- 2-175

Pittsburgh Steelers from Oakland Raiders

6- 3-176

San Francisco 49ers

6- 4-177

New Orleans Saints from New York Jets

6- 5-178

Jacksonville Jaguars

6- 6-179

Arizona Cardinals from Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6- 7-180

New York Giants

6- 8-181

Buffalo Bills

6- 9-182

Denver Broncos

6-10-183

Cincinnati Bengals

6-11-184

Detroit Lions

6-12-185

Green Bay Packers

6-13-186

Atlanta Falcons

6-14-

Choice Forfeited by Washington Redskins

6-15-187

Carolina Panthers

6-16-188

Miami Dolphins

6-17-189

Cleveland Browns

6-18-190

Minnesota Vikings

6-19-191

Baltimore Ravens from Tennessee Titans

6-20-192

Pittsburgh Steelers

6-21-193

Baltimore Ravens

6-22-194

Green Bay Packers from Seattle Seahawks

6-23-195

Houston Texans

6-24-196

Oakland Raiders from Chicago Bears

6-25-197

Philadelphia Eagles

6-26-198

Cincinnati Bengals from Dallas Cowboys

6-27-199

Indianapolis Colts

6-28-200

Los Angeles Chargers

6-29-201

Kansas City Chiefs

6-30-202

New Orleans Saints

6-31-203

Los Angeles Rams

6-32-204

Detroit Lions from New England Patriots

6-33-205

New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)

6-34-206

Washington Redskins (Compensatory Selection)

6-35-207

Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)

6-36- 208

Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)

6-37-209

Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)

6-38-210

Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)

6-39-211

Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)

6-40-212

San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

6-41-213

Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)

6-42-214

Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)

6-15-187

Carolina Panthers

7-15-229

Detroit Lions from Miami Dolphins

5-16-154

Carolina Panthers

5-17-155

Cleveland Browns

5-18-156

Denver Broncos from Minnesota Vikings

5-19-157

Tennessee Titans

5-20-158

Buffalo Bills from Pittsburgh Steelers through Oakland Raiders

5-21-159

Seattle Seahawks

5-22-160

Baltimore Ravens

5-23-161

Houston Texans

5-24-162

Chicago Bears

5-25-163

Philadelphia Eagles

5-26-164

Indianapolis Colts

5-27-165

Dallas Cowboys

5-28-166

Los Angeles Chargers

5-29-167

Kansas City Chiefs

5-30-168

New Orleans Saints

5-31-169

Los Angeles Rams

5-32-170

Cleveland Browns from New England Patriots

5-33-171

New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)

5-34-172

Atlanta Falcons (Compensatory Selection)

5-35-173

Washington Redskins (Compensatory Selection)

Round 6

1-15-15 Washington Redskins 2-15-47 Carolina Panthers 3-15- 78 Miami Dolphins 4-15-117 Atlanta Falcons 5-15-153 Washington Redskins

Round-Pick-Overall

Team

6- 1-174

Arizona Cardinals

6- 2-175

Pittsburgh Steelers from Oakland Raiders

6- 3-176

San Francisco 49ers

6- 4-177

New Orleans Saints from New York Jets

6- 5-178

Jacksonville Jaguars

6- 6-179

Arizona Cardinals from Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6- 7-180

New York Giants

6- 8-181

Buffalo Bills

6- 9-182

Denver Broncos

6-10-183

Cincinnati Bengals

6-11-184

Detroit Lions

6-12-185

Green Bay Packers

6-13-186

Atlanta Falcons

6-14-

Choice Forfeited by Washington Redskins

6-15-187

Carolina Panthers

6-16-188

Miami Dolphins

6-17-189

Cleveland Browns

6-18-190

Minnesota Vikings

6-19-191

Baltimore Ravens from Tennessee Titans

6-20-192

Pittsburgh Steelers

6-21-193

Baltimore Ravens

6-22-194

Green Bay Packers from Seattle Seahawks

6-23-195

Houston Texans

6-24-196

Oakland Raiders from Chicago Bears

6-25-197

Philadelphia Eagles

6-26-198

Cincinnati Bengals from Dallas Cowboys

6-27-199

Indianapolis Colts

6-28-200

Los Angeles Chargers

6-29-201

Kansas City Chiefs

6-30-202

New Orleans Saints

6-31-203

Los Angeles Rams

6-32-204

Detroit Lions from New England Patriots

6-33-205

New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)

6-34-206

Washington Redskins (Compensatory Selection)

6-35-207

Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)

6-36- 208

Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)

6-37-209

Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)

6-38-210

Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)

6-39-211

Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)

6-40-212

San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

6-41-213

Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)

6-42-214

Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)

6-15-187 Carolina Panthers 7-15-229 Detroit Lions from Miami Dolphins

Round 7

Round-Pick-Overall

Team

7- 1-215

Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Arizona Cardinals

7- 2-216

Kansas City Chiefs from San Francisco 49ers

7- 3-217

New York Jets

7- 4-218

Oakland Raiders

7- 5-219

Pittsburgh Steelers from Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7- 6-220

Houston Texans from New York Giants through Denver Broncos

7- 7-221

Cleveland Browns from Jacksonville Jaguars

7- 8-222

Chicago Bears from Denver Broncos through Philadelphia Eagles

7- 9-223

Cincinnati Bengals

7-10-224

Detroit Lions

7-11-225

Buffalo Bills

7-12-226

Green Bay Packers

7-13-227

Washington Redskins

7-14-228

Buffalo Bills from Carolina Panthers

1-15-15

Washington Redskins

2-15-47

Carolina Panthers

3-15- 78

Miami Dolphins

4-15-117

Atlanta Falcons

5-15-153

Washington Redskins

Round-Pick-Overall

Team

6- 1-174

Arizona Cardinals

6- 2-175

Pittsburgh Steelers from Oakland Raiders

6- 3-176

San Francisco 49ers

6- 4-177

New Orleans Saints from New York Jets

6- 5-178

Jacksonville Jaguars

6- 6-179

Arizona Cardinals from Tampa Bay Buccaneers

6- 7-180

New York Giants

6- 8-181

Buffalo Bills

6- 9-182

Denver Broncos

6-10-183

Cincinnati Bengals

6-11-184

Detroit Lions

6-12-185

Green Bay Packers

6-13-186

Atlanta Falcons

6-14-

Choice Forfeited by Washington Redskins

6-15-187

Carolina Panthers

6-16-188

Miami Dolphins

6-17-189

Cleveland Browns

6-18-190

Minnesota Vikings

6-19-191

Baltimore Ravens from Tennessee Titans

6-20-192

Pittsburgh Steelers

6-21-193

Baltimore Ravens

6-22-194

Green Bay Packers from Seattle Seahawks

6-23-195

Houston Texans

6-24-196

Oakland Raiders from Chicago Bears

6-25-197

Philadelphia Eagles

6-26-198

Cincinnati Bengals from Dallas Cowboys

6-27-199

Indianapolis Colts

6-28-200

Los Angeles Chargers

6-29-201

Kansas City Chiefs

6-30-202

New Orleans Saints

6-31-203

Los Angeles Rams

6-32-204

Detroit Lions from New England Patriots

6-33-205

New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)

6-34-206

Washington Redskins (Compensatory Selection)

6-35-207

Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)

6-36- 208

Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)

6-37-209

Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)

6-38-210

Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)

6-39-211

Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)

6-40-212

San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)

6-41-213

Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)

6-42-214

Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)

6-15-187

Carolina Panthers

7-15-229

Detroit Lions from Miami Dolphins

7-16-230

Atlanta Falcons

7-17-231

New Orleans Saints from Cleveland Browns

7-18-232

New York Giants from Minnesota Vikings

7-19-233

Tennessee Titans

7-20-234

Miami Dolphins from Pittsburgh Steelers through Cleveland Browns

7-21-235

Oakland Raiders from Seattle Seahawks

7-22-236

Jacksonville Jaguars from Baltimore Ravens

7-23-237

Denver Broncos from Houston Texans

7-24-238

Chicago Bears

7-25-239

New England Patriots from Philadelphia Eagles

7-26-240

Indianapolis Colts

7-27-241

Dallas Cowboys

7-28-242

Los Angeles Chargers

7-29-243

New England Patriots from Kansas City Chiefs through San Francisco 49ers

and Cleveland Browns

7-30-244

New Orleans Saints

7-31-245

New York Giants from Los Angeles Rams

7-32-246

New England Patriots

7-33-247

Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)

7-34-248

Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)

7-35-249

Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)

7-36-250

Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)

7-37-251

Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)

7-38-252

New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)

7-39-253

Washington Redskins (Compensatory Selection)

7-40-254

Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)

What to Read Next