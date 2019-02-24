NFL Draft 2019: Full 7-round order
The final 2019 NFL Draft order has been determined.
The league also announced a total of 32 compensatory choices in the draft have been awarded to 15 teams, which will be positioned within the third through seventh rounds based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost.
The Cardinals secured the No. 1 spot where talents like Nick Bosa, Ed Oliver, Rashan Gary and Kyler Murray await their franchise-changing call. The reigning Super Bowl champions Patriots will get the last pick of the first round.
Full 2019 NFL Draft Order
Round 1
Round-Pick-Overall
Team
1- 1- 1
Arizona Cardinals
1- 2- 2
San Francisco 49ers
1- 3- 3
New York Jets
1- 4- 4
Oakland Raiders
1- 5- 5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1- 6- 6
New York Giants
1- 7- 7
Jacksonville Jaguars
1- 8- 8
Detroit Lions
1- 9- 9
Buffalo Bills
1-10-10
Denver Broncos
1-11-11
Cincinnati Bengals
1-12-12
Green Bay Packers
1-13-13
Miami Dolphins
1-14-14
Atlanta Falcons
1-15-15
Washington Redskins
Round-Pick-Overall
Team
6- 1-174
Arizona Cardinals
6- 2-175
Pittsburgh Steelers from Oakland Raiders
6- 3-176
San Francisco 49ers
6- 4-177
New Orleans Saints from New York Jets
6- 5-178
Jacksonville Jaguars
6- 6-179
Arizona Cardinals from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6- 7-180
New York Giants
6- 8-181
Buffalo Bills
6- 9-182
Denver Broncos
6-10-183
Cincinnati Bengals
6-11-184
Detroit Lions
6-12-185
Green Bay Packers
6-13-186
Atlanta Falcons
6-14-
Choice Forfeited by Washington Redskins
6-15-187
Carolina Panthers
6-16-188
Miami Dolphins
6-17-189
Cleveland Browns
6-18-190
Minnesota Vikings
6-19-191
Baltimore Ravens from Tennessee Titans
6-20-192
Pittsburgh Steelers
6-21-193
Baltimore Ravens
6-22-194
Green Bay Packers from Seattle Seahawks
6-23-195
Houston Texans
6-24-196
Oakland Raiders from Chicago Bears
6-25-197
Philadelphia Eagles
6-26-198
Cincinnati Bengals from Dallas Cowboys
6-27-199
Indianapolis Colts
6-28-200
Los Angeles Chargers
6-29-201
Kansas City Chiefs
6-30-202
New Orleans Saints
6-31-203
Los Angeles Rams
6-32-204
Detroit Lions from New England Patriots
6-33-205
New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)
6-34-206
Washington Redskins (Compensatory Selection)
6-35-207
Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)
6-36- 208
Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)
6-37-209
Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)
6-38-210
Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)
6-39-211
Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)
6-40-212
San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
6-41-213
Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)
6-42-214
Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)
1-16-16
Carolina Panthers
1-17-17
Cleveland Browns
1-18-18
Minnesota Vikings
1-19-19
Tennessee Titans
1-20-20
Pittsburgh Steelers
1-21-21
Seattle Seahawks
1-22-22
Baltimore Ravens
1-23-23
Houston Texans
1-24-24
Oakland Raiders from Chicago Bears
1-25-25
Philadelphia Eagles
1-26-26
Indianapolis Colts
1-27-27
Oakland Raiders from Dallas Cowboys
1-28-28
Los Angeles Chargers
1-29-29
Kansas City Chiefs
1-30-30
Green Bay Packers from New Orleans Saints
1-31-31
Los Angeles Rams
1-32-32
New England Patriots
Round 2
Round-Pick-Overall
Team
2- 1-33
Arizona Cardinals
2- 2-34
Indianapolis Colts from New York Jets
2- 3-35
Oakland Raiders
2- 4-36
San Francisco 49ers
2- 5-37
New York Giants
2- 6-38
Jacksonville Jaguars
2- 7-39
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2- 8-40
Buffalo Bills
2- 9-41
Denver Broncos
2-10-42
Cincinnati Bengals
2-11-43
Detroit Lions
2-12-44
Green Bay Packers
2-13-45
Atlanta Falcons
2-14-46
Washington Redskins
2-16-48
Miami Dolphins
2-17-49
Cleveland Browns
2-18-50
Minnesota Vikings
2-19-51
Tennessee Titans
2-20-52
Pittsburgh Steelers
2-21-53
Philadelphia Eagles from Baltimore Ravens
2-22-54
Houston Texans from Seattle Seahawks
2-23-55
Houston Texans
2-24-56
New England Patriots from Chicago Bears
2-25-57
Philadelphia Eagles
2-26-58
Dallas Cowboys
2-27-59
Indianapolis Colts
2-28-60
Los Angeles Chargers
2-29-61
Kansas City Chiefs
2-30-62
New Orleans Saints
2-31-63
Kansas City Chiefs from Los Angeles Rams
2-31-64
New England Patriots
Round 3
Round-Pick-Overall
Team
3- 1- 65
Arizona Cardinals
3- 2- 66
Oakland Raiders
3- 3- 67
San Francisco 49ers
3- 4- 68
New York Jets
3- 5- 69
Jacksonville Jaguars
3- 6- 70
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
3- 7-
Choice Forfeited by New York Giants
3- 8- 71
Denver Broncos
3- 9- 72
Cincinnati Bengals
3-10- 73
New England Patriots from Detroit Lions
3-11- 74
Buffalo Bills
3-12- 75
Green Bay Packers
3-13- 76
Washington Redskins
3-14- 77
Carolina Panthers
3-16- 79
Atlanta Falcons
3-17- 80
Cleveland Browns
3-18- 81
Minnesota Vikings
3-19- 82
Tennessee Titans
3-20- 83
Pittsburgh Steelers
3-21- 84
Seattle Seahawks
3-22- 85
Baltimore Ravens
3-23- 86
Houston Texans
3-24- 87
Chicago Bears
3-25- 88
Detroit Lions from Philadelphia Eagles
3-26- 89
Indianapolis Colts
3-27- 90
Dallas Cowboys
3-28- 91
Los Angeles Chargers
3-29- 92
Kansas City Chiefs
3-30- 93
New York Jets from New Orleans Saints
3-31- 94
Los Angeles Rams
3-32- 95
Cleveland Browns from New England Patriots
3-33- 96
Washington Redskins (Compensatory Selection)
3-34- 97
New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)
3-35- 98
Jacksonville from Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
3-36- 99
Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
3-37-100
Carolina Panthers (Compensatory Selection)
3-38-101
New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)
3-39-102
Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)
Round 4
Round-Pick-Overall
Team
4- 1-103
Arizona Cardinals
4- 2-104
San Francisco 49ers
4- 3-105
New York Jets
4- 4-106
Oakland Raiders
4- 5-107
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4- 6-108
New York Giants
4- 7-109
Jacksonville Jaguars
4- 8-110
Cincinnati Bengals
4- 9-111
Detroit Lions
4-10-112
Buffalo Bills
4-11-113
Denver Broncos
4-12-114
Green Bay Packers
4-13-115
Carolina Panthers
4-14-116
Miami Dolphins
4-16-118
Green Bay Packers from Washington Redskins
4-17-119
Cleveland Browns
4-18-120
Minnesota Vikings
4-19-121
Tennessee Titans
4-20-122
Pittsburgh Steelers
4-21-123
Baltimore Ravens
4-22-124
Seattle Seahawks
4-23-125
Denver Broncos from Houston Texans
4-24-126
Chicago Bears
4-25-127
Philadelphia Eagles
4-26-128
Dallas Cowboys
4-27-129
Indianapolis Colts
4-28-130
Los Angeles Chargers
4-29-131
Buffalo Bills from Kansas City Chiefs
4-30-132
New York Giants from New Orleans Saints
4-31-133
Los Angeles Rams
4-32-134
New England Patriots
4-33-135
Indianapolis Colts (Compensatory Selection)
4-34-136
Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection)
4-35-137
Atlanta Falcons (Compensatory Selection)
4-36-138
Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)
Round 5
Round-Pick-Overall
Team
5- 1-139
Arizona Cardinals
5- 2-140
New York Jets
5- 3-141
Oakland Raiders
5- 4-142
New York Giants from San Francisco 49ers through Detroit Lions
5- 5-143
New York Giants
5- 6-144
Cleveland Browns from Jacksonville Jaguars
5- 7-145
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
5- 8-146
Detroit Lions
5- 9-147
Buffalo Bills
5-10-148
Denver Broncos
5-11-149
Cincinnati Bengals
5-12-150
Green Bay Packers
5-13-151
Miami Dolphins
5-14-152
Atlanta Falcons
5-16-154
Carolina Panthers
5-17-155
Cleveland Browns
5-18-156
Denver Broncos from Minnesota Vikings
5-19-157
Tennessee Titans
5-20-158
Buffalo Bills from Pittsburgh Steelers through Oakland Raiders
5-21-159
Seattle Seahawks
5-22-160
Baltimore Ravens
5-23-161
Houston Texans
5-24-162
Chicago Bears
5-25-163
Philadelphia Eagles
5-26-164
Indianapolis Colts
5-27-165
Dallas Cowboys
5-28-166
Los Angeles Chargers
5-29-167
Kansas City Chiefs
5-30-168
New Orleans Saints
5-31-169
Los Angeles Rams
5-32-170
Cleveland Browns from New England Patriots
5-33-171
New York Giants (Compensatory Selection)
5-34-172
Atlanta Falcons (Compensatory Selection)
5-35-173
Washington Redskins (Compensatory Selection)
Round 6
1-15-15 Washington Redskins 2-15-47 Carolina Panthers 3-15- 78 Miami Dolphins 4-15-117 Atlanta Falcons 5-15-153 Washington Redskins
Round-Pick-Overall
Team
6- 1-174
Arizona Cardinals
6- 2-175
Pittsburgh Steelers from Oakland Raiders
6- 3-176
San Francisco 49ers
6- 4-177
New Orleans Saints from New York Jets
6- 5-178
Jacksonville Jaguars
6- 6-179
Arizona Cardinals from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6- 7-180
New York Giants
6- 8-181
Buffalo Bills
6- 9-182
Denver Broncos
6-10-183
Cincinnati Bengals
6-11-184
Detroit Lions
6-12-185
Green Bay Packers
6-13-186
Atlanta Falcons
6-14-
Choice Forfeited by Washington Redskins
6-15-187
Carolina Panthers
6-16-188
Miami Dolphins
6-17-189
Cleveland Browns
6-18-190
Minnesota Vikings
6-19-191
Baltimore Ravens from Tennessee Titans
6-20-192
Pittsburgh Steelers
6-21-193
Baltimore Ravens
6-22-194
Green Bay Packers from Seattle Seahawks
6-23-195
Houston Texans
6-24-196
Oakland Raiders from Chicago Bears
6-25-197
Philadelphia Eagles
6-26-198
Cincinnati Bengals from Dallas Cowboys
6-27-199
Indianapolis Colts
6-28-200
Los Angeles Chargers
6-29-201
Kansas City Chiefs
6-30-202
New Orleans Saints
6-31-203
Los Angeles Rams
6-32-204
Detroit Lions from New England Patriots
6-33-205
New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)
6-34-206
Washington Redskins (Compensatory Selection)
6-35-207
Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)
6-36- 208
Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)
6-37-209
Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)
6-38-210
Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)
6-39-211
Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)
6-40-212
San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection)
6-41-213
Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection)
6-42-214
Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)
6-15-187 Carolina Panthers 7-15-229 Detroit Lions from Miami Dolphins
Round 7
Round-Pick-Overall
Team
7- 1-215
Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Arizona Cardinals
7- 2-216
Kansas City Chiefs from San Francisco 49ers
7- 3-217
New York Jets
7- 4-218
Oakland Raiders
7- 5-219
Pittsburgh Steelers from Tampa Bay Buccaneers
7- 6-220
Houston Texans from New York Giants through Denver Broncos
7- 7-221
Cleveland Browns from Jacksonville Jaguars
7- 8-222
Chicago Bears from Denver Broncos through Philadelphia Eagles
7- 9-223
Cincinnati Bengals
7-10-224
Detroit Lions
7-11-225
Buffalo Bills
7-12-226
Green Bay Packers
7-13-227
Washington Redskins
7-14-228
Buffalo Bills from Carolina Panthers
7-16-230
Atlanta Falcons
7-17-231
New Orleans Saints from Cleveland Browns
7-18-232
New York Giants from Minnesota Vikings
7-19-233
Tennessee Titans
7-20-234
Miami Dolphins from Pittsburgh Steelers through Cleveland Browns
7-21-235
Oakland Raiders from Seattle Seahawks
7-22-236
Jacksonville Jaguars from Baltimore Ravens
7-23-237
Denver Broncos from Houston Texans
7-24-238
Chicago Bears
7-25-239
New England Patriots from Philadelphia Eagles
7-26-240
Indianapolis Colts
7-27-241
Dallas Cowboys
7-28-242
Los Angeles Chargers
7-29-243
New England Patriots from Kansas City Chiefs through San Francisco 49ers
and Cleveland Browns
7-30-244
New Orleans Saints
7-31-245
New York Giants from Los Angeles Rams
7-32-246
New England Patriots
7-33-247
Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)
7-34-248
Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)
7-35-249
Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)
7-36-250
Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection)
7-37-251
Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection)
7-38-252
New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection)
7-39-253
Washington Redskins (Compensatory Selection)
7-40-254
Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection)