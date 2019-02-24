NFL Draft 2019: Full 7-round order

The final 2019 NFL Draft order has been determined.

The league also announced a total of 32 compensatory choices in the draft have been awarded to 15 teams, which will be positioned within the third through seventh rounds based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost.

The Cardinals secured the No. 1 spot where talents like Nick Bosa, Ed Oliver, Rashan Gary and Kyler Murray await their franchise-changing call. The reigning Super Bowl champions Patriots will get the last pick of the first round.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Full 2019 NFL Draft Order

Round 1

Story continues

Round-Pick-Overall Team 1- 1- 1 Arizona Cardinals 1- 2- 2 San Francisco 49ers 1- 3- 3 New York Jets 1- 4- 4 Oakland Raiders 1- 5- 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1- 6- 6 New York Giants 1- 7- 7 Jacksonville Jaguars 1- 8- 8 Detroit Lions 1- 9- 9 Buffalo Bills 1-10-10 Denver Broncos 1-11-11 Cincinnati Bengals 1-12-12 Green Bay Packers 1-13-13 Miami Dolphins 1-14-14 Atlanta Falcons 1-15-15 Washington Redskins 2-15-47 Carolina Panthers 3-15- 78 Miami Dolphins 4-15-117 Atlanta Falcons 5-15-153 Washington Redskins Round-Pick-Overall Team 6- 1-174 Arizona Cardinals 6- 2-175 Pittsburgh Steelers from Oakland Raiders 6- 3-176 San Francisco 49ers 6- 4-177 New Orleans Saints from New York Jets 6- 5-178 Jacksonville Jaguars 6- 6-179 Arizona Cardinals from Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6- 7-180 New York Giants 6- 8-181 Buffalo Bills 6- 9-182 Denver Broncos 6-10-183 Cincinnati Bengals 6-11-184 Detroit Lions 6-12-185 Green Bay Packers 6-13-186 Atlanta Falcons 6-14- Choice Forfeited by Washington Redskins 6-15-187 Carolina Panthers 6-16-188 Miami Dolphins 6-17-189 Cleveland Browns 6-18-190 Minnesota Vikings 6-19-191 Baltimore Ravens from Tennessee Titans 6-20-192 Pittsburgh Steelers 6-21-193 Baltimore Ravens 6-22-194 Green Bay Packers from Seattle Seahawks 6-23-195 Houston Texans 6-24-196 Oakland Raiders from Chicago Bears 6-25-197 Philadelphia Eagles 6-26-198 Cincinnati Bengals from Dallas Cowboys 6-27-199 Indianapolis Colts 6-28-200 Los Angeles Chargers 6-29-201 Kansas City Chiefs 6-30-202 New Orleans Saints 6-31-203 Los Angeles Rams 6-32-204 Detroit Lions from New England Patriots 6-33-205 New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection) 6-34-206 Washington Redskins (Compensatory Selection) 6-35-207 Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection) 6-36- 208 Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection) 6-37-209 Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection) 6-38-210 Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection) 6-39-211 Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection) 6-40-212 San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection) 6-41-213 Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection) 6-42-214 Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection) 6-15-187 Carolina Panthers 7-15-229 Detroit Lions from Miami Dolphins 1-16-16 Carolina Panthers 1-17-17 Cleveland Browns 1-18-18 Minnesota Vikings 1-19-19 Tennessee Titans 1-20-20 Pittsburgh Steelers 1-21-21 Seattle Seahawks 1-22-22 Baltimore Ravens 1-23-23 Houston Texans 1-24-24 Oakland Raiders from Chicago Bears 1-25-25 Philadelphia Eagles 1-26-26 Indianapolis Colts 1-27-27 Oakland Raiders from Dallas Cowboys 1-28-28 Los Angeles Chargers 1-29-29 Kansas City Chiefs 1-30-30 Green Bay Packers from New Orleans Saints 1-31-31 Los Angeles Rams 1-32-32 New England Patriots

Round 2

Round-Pick-Overall Team 2- 1-33 Arizona Cardinals 2- 2-34 Indianapolis Colts from New York Jets 2- 3-35 Oakland Raiders 2- 4-36 San Francisco 49ers 2- 5-37 New York Giants 2- 6-38 Jacksonville Jaguars 2- 7-39 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2- 8-40 Buffalo Bills 2- 9-41 Denver Broncos 2-10-42 Cincinnati Bengals 2-11-43 Detroit Lions 2-12-44 Green Bay Packers 2-13-45 Atlanta Falcons 2-14-46 Washington Redskins 1-15-15 Washington Redskins 2-15-47 Carolina Panthers 3-15- 78 Miami Dolphins 4-15-117 Atlanta Falcons 5-15-153 Washington Redskins Round-Pick-Overall Team 6- 1-174 Arizona Cardinals 6- 2-175 Pittsburgh Steelers from Oakland Raiders 6- 3-176 San Francisco 49ers 6- 4-177 New Orleans Saints from New York Jets 6- 5-178 Jacksonville Jaguars 6- 6-179 Arizona Cardinals from Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6- 7-180 New York Giants 6- 8-181 Buffalo Bills 6- 9-182 Denver Broncos 6-10-183 Cincinnati Bengals 6-11-184 Detroit Lions 6-12-185 Green Bay Packers 6-13-186 Atlanta Falcons 6-14- Choice Forfeited by Washington Redskins 6-15-187 Carolina Panthers 6-16-188 Miami Dolphins 6-17-189 Cleveland Browns 6-18-190 Minnesota Vikings 6-19-191 Baltimore Ravens from Tennessee Titans 6-20-192 Pittsburgh Steelers 6-21-193 Baltimore Ravens 6-22-194 Green Bay Packers from Seattle Seahawks 6-23-195 Houston Texans 6-24-196 Oakland Raiders from Chicago Bears 6-25-197 Philadelphia Eagles 6-26-198 Cincinnati Bengals from Dallas Cowboys 6-27-199 Indianapolis Colts 6-28-200 Los Angeles Chargers 6-29-201 Kansas City Chiefs 6-30-202 New Orleans Saints 6-31-203 Los Angeles Rams 6-32-204 Detroit Lions from New England Patriots 6-33-205 New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection) 6-34-206 Washington Redskins (Compensatory Selection) 6-35-207 Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection) 6-36- 208 Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection) 6-37-209 Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection) 6-38-210 Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection) 6-39-211 Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection) 6-40-212 San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection) 6-41-213 Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection) 6-42-214 Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection) 6-15-187 Carolina Panthers 7-15-229 Detroit Lions from Miami Dolphins 2-16-48 Miami Dolphins 2-17-49 Cleveland Browns 2-18-50 Minnesota Vikings 2-19-51 Tennessee Titans 2-20-52 Pittsburgh Steelers 2-21-53 Philadelphia Eagles from Baltimore Ravens 2-22-54 Houston Texans from Seattle Seahawks 2-23-55 Houston Texans 2-24-56 New England Patriots from Chicago Bears 2-25-57 Philadelphia Eagles 2-26-58 Dallas Cowboys 2-27-59 Indianapolis Colts 2-28-60 Los Angeles Chargers 2-29-61 Kansas City Chiefs 2-30-62 New Orleans Saints 2-31-63 Kansas City Chiefs from Los Angeles Rams 2-31-64 New England Patriots

Round 3

Round-Pick-Overall Team 3- 1- 65 Arizona Cardinals 3- 2- 66 Oakland Raiders 3- 3- 67 San Francisco 49ers 3- 4- 68 New York Jets 3- 5- 69 Jacksonville Jaguars 3- 6- 70 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3- 7- Choice Forfeited by New York Giants 3- 8- 71 Denver Broncos 3- 9- 72 Cincinnati Bengals 3-10- 73 New England Patriots from Detroit Lions 3-11- 74 Buffalo Bills 3-12- 75 Green Bay Packers 3-13- 76 Washington Redskins 3-14- 77 Carolina Panthers 1-15-15 Washington Redskins 2-15-47 Carolina Panthers 3-15- 78 Miami Dolphins 4-15-117 Atlanta Falcons 5-15-153 Washington Redskins Round-Pick-Overall Team 6- 1-174 Arizona Cardinals 6- 2-175 Pittsburgh Steelers from Oakland Raiders 6- 3-176 San Francisco 49ers 6- 4-177 New Orleans Saints from New York Jets 6- 5-178 Jacksonville Jaguars 6- 6-179 Arizona Cardinals from Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6- 7-180 New York Giants 6- 8-181 Buffalo Bills 6- 9-182 Denver Broncos 6-10-183 Cincinnati Bengals 6-11-184 Detroit Lions 6-12-185 Green Bay Packers 6-13-186 Atlanta Falcons 6-14- Choice Forfeited by Washington Redskins 6-15-187 Carolina Panthers 6-16-188 Miami Dolphins 6-17-189 Cleveland Browns 6-18-190 Minnesota Vikings 6-19-191 Baltimore Ravens from Tennessee Titans 6-20-192 Pittsburgh Steelers 6-21-193 Baltimore Ravens 6-22-194 Green Bay Packers from Seattle Seahawks 6-23-195 Houston Texans 6-24-196 Oakland Raiders from Chicago Bears 6-25-197 Philadelphia Eagles 6-26-198 Cincinnati Bengals from Dallas Cowboys 6-27-199 Indianapolis Colts 6-28-200 Los Angeles Chargers 6-29-201 Kansas City Chiefs 6-30-202 New Orleans Saints 6-31-203 Los Angeles Rams 6-32-204 Detroit Lions from New England Patriots 6-33-205 New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection) 6-34-206 Washington Redskins (Compensatory Selection) 6-35-207 Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection) 6-36- 208 Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection) 6-37-209 Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection) 6-38-210 Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection) 6-39-211 Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection) 6-40-212 San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection) 6-41-213 Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection) 6-42-214 Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection) 6-15-187 Carolina Panthers 7-15-229 Detroit Lions from Miami Dolphins 3-16- 79 Atlanta Falcons 3-17- 80 Cleveland Browns 3-18- 81 Minnesota Vikings 3-19- 82 Tennessee Titans 3-20- 83 Pittsburgh Steelers 3-21- 84 Seattle Seahawks 3-22- 85 Baltimore Ravens 3-23- 86 Houston Texans 3-24- 87 Chicago Bears 3-25- 88 Detroit Lions from Philadelphia Eagles 3-26- 89 Indianapolis Colts 3-27- 90 Dallas Cowboys 3-28- 91 Los Angeles Chargers 3-29- 92 Kansas City Chiefs 3-30- 93 New York Jets from New Orleans Saints 3-31- 94 Los Angeles Rams 3-32- 95 Cleveland Browns from New England Patriots 3-33- 96 Washington Redskins (Compensatory Selection) 3-34- 97 New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection) 3-35- 98 Jacksonville from Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection) 3-36- 99 Los Angeles Rams (Compensatory Selection) 3-37-100 Carolina Panthers (Compensatory Selection) 3-38-101 New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection) 3-39-102 Baltimore Ravens (Compensatory Selection)

Round 4

Round-Pick-Overall Team 4- 1-103 Arizona Cardinals 4- 2-104 San Francisco 49ers 4- 3-105 New York Jets 4- 4-106 Oakland Raiders 4- 5-107 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4- 6-108 New York Giants 4- 7-109 Jacksonville Jaguars 4- 8-110 Cincinnati Bengals 4- 9-111 Detroit Lions 4-10-112 Buffalo Bills 4-11-113 Denver Broncos 4-12-114 Green Bay Packers 4-13-115 Carolina Panthers 4-14-116 Miami Dolphins 1-15-15 Washington Redskins 2-15-47 Carolina Panthers 3-15- 78 Miami Dolphins 4-15-117 Atlanta Falcons 5-15-153 Washington Redskins Round-Pick-Overall Team 6- 1-174 Arizona Cardinals 6- 2-175 Pittsburgh Steelers from Oakland Raiders 6- 3-176 San Francisco 49ers 6- 4-177 New Orleans Saints from New York Jets 6- 5-178 Jacksonville Jaguars 6- 6-179 Arizona Cardinals from Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6- 7-180 New York Giants 6- 8-181 Buffalo Bills 6- 9-182 Denver Broncos 6-10-183 Cincinnati Bengals 6-11-184 Detroit Lions 6-12-185 Green Bay Packers 6-13-186 Atlanta Falcons 6-14- Choice Forfeited by Washington Redskins 6-15-187 Carolina Panthers 6-16-188 Miami Dolphins 6-17-189 Cleveland Browns 6-18-190 Minnesota Vikings 6-19-191 Baltimore Ravens from Tennessee Titans 6-20-192 Pittsburgh Steelers 6-21-193 Baltimore Ravens 6-22-194 Green Bay Packers from Seattle Seahawks 6-23-195 Houston Texans 6-24-196 Oakland Raiders from Chicago Bears 6-25-197 Philadelphia Eagles 6-26-198 Cincinnati Bengals from Dallas Cowboys 6-27-199 Indianapolis Colts 6-28-200 Los Angeles Chargers 6-29-201 Kansas City Chiefs 6-30-202 New Orleans Saints 6-31-203 Los Angeles Rams 6-32-204 Detroit Lions from New England Patriots 6-33-205 New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection) 6-34-206 Washington Redskins (Compensatory Selection) 6-35-207 Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection) 6-36- 208 Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection) 6-37-209 Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection) 6-38-210 Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection) 6-39-211 Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection) 6-40-212 San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection) 6-41-213 Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection) 6-42-214 Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection) 6-15-187 Carolina Panthers 7-15-229 Detroit Lions from Miami Dolphins 4-16-118 Green Bay Packers from Washington Redskins 4-17-119 Cleveland Browns 4-18-120 Minnesota Vikings 4-19-121 Tennessee Titans 4-20-122 Pittsburgh Steelers 4-21-123 Baltimore Ravens 4-22-124 Seattle Seahawks 4-23-125 Denver Broncos from Houston Texans 4-24-126 Chicago Bears 4-25-127 Philadelphia Eagles 4-26-128 Dallas Cowboys 4-27-129 Indianapolis Colts 4-28-130 Los Angeles Chargers 4-29-131 Buffalo Bills from Kansas City Chiefs 4-30-132 New York Giants from New Orleans Saints 4-31-133 Los Angeles Rams 4-32-134 New England Patriots 4-33-135 Indianapolis Colts (Compensatory Selection) 4-34-136 Dallas Cowboys (Compensatory Selection) 4-35-137 Atlanta Falcons (Compensatory Selection) 4-36-138 Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection)

Round 5

Round-Pick-Overall Team 5- 1-139 Arizona Cardinals 5- 2-140 New York Jets 5- 3-141 Oakland Raiders 5- 4-142 New York Giants from San Francisco 49ers through Detroit Lions 5- 5-143 New York Giants 5- 6-144 Cleveland Browns from Jacksonville Jaguars 5- 7-145 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5- 8-146 Detroit Lions 5- 9-147 Buffalo Bills 5-10-148 Denver Broncos 5-11-149 Cincinnati Bengals 5-12-150 Green Bay Packers 5-13-151 Miami Dolphins 5-14-152 Atlanta Falcons 1-15-15 Washington Redskins 2-15-47 Carolina Panthers 3-15- 78 Miami Dolphins 4-15-117 Atlanta Falcons 5-15-153 Washington Redskins Round-Pick-Overall Team 6- 1-174 Arizona Cardinals 6- 2-175 Pittsburgh Steelers from Oakland Raiders 6- 3-176 San Francisco 49ers 6- 4-177 New Orleans Saints from New York Jets 6- 5-178 Jacksonville Jaguars 6- 6-179 Arizona Cardinals from Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6- 7-180 New York Giants 6- 8-181 Buffalo Bills 6- 9-182 Denver Broncos 6-10-183 Cincinnati Bengals 6-11-184 Detroit Lions 6-12-185 Green Bay Packers 6-13-186 Atlanta Falcons 6-14- Choice Forfeited by Washington Redskins 6-15-187 Carolina Panthers 6-16-188 Miami Dolphins 6-17-189 Cleveland Browns 6-18-190 Minnesota Vikings 6-19-191 Baltimore Ravens from Tennessee Titans 6-20-192 Pittsburgh Steelers 6-21-193 Baltimore Ravens 6-22-194 Green Bay Packers from Seattle Seahawks 6-23-195 Houston Texans 6-24-196 Oakland Raiders from Chicago Bears 6-25-197 Philadelphia Eagles 6-26-198 Cincinnati Bengals from Dallas Cowboys 6-27-199 Indianapolis Colts 6-28-200 Los Angeles Chargers 6-29-201 Kansas City Chiefs 6-30-202 New Orleans Saints 6-31-203 Los Angeles Rams 6-32-204 Detroit Lions from New England Patriots 6-33-205 New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection) 6-34-206 Washington Redskins (Compensatory Selection) 6-35-207 Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection) 6-36- 208 Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection) 6-37-209 Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection) 6-38-210 Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection) 6-39-211 Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection) 6-40-212 San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection) 6-41-213 Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection) 6-42-214 Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection) 6-15-187 Carolina Panthers 7-15-229 Detroit Lions from Miami Dolphins 5-16-154 Carolina Panthers 5-17-155 Cleveland Browns 5-18-156 Denver Broncos from Minnesota Vikings 5-19-157 Tennessee Titans 5-20-158 Buffalo Bills from Pittsburgh Steelers through Oakland Raiders 5-21-159 Seattle Seahawks 5-22-160 Baltimore Ravens 5-23-161 Houston Texans 5-24-162 Chicago Bears 5-25-163 Philadelphia Eagles 5-26-164 Indianapolis Colts 5-27-165 Dallas Cowboys 5-28-166 Los Angeles Chargers 5-29-167 Kansas City Chiefs 5-30-168 New Orleans Saints 5-31-169 Los Angeles Rams 5-32-170 Cleveland Browns from New England Patriots 5-33-171 New York Giants (Compensatory Selection) 5-34-172 Atlanta Falcons (Compensatory Selection) 5-35-173 Washington Redskins (Compensatory Selection)

Round 6

1-15-15 Washington Redskins 2-15-47 Carolina Panthers 3-15- 78 Miami Dolphins 4-15-117 Atlanta Falcons 5-15-153 Washington Redskins

Round-Pick-Overall Team 6- 1-174 Arizona Cardinals 6- 2-175 Pittsburgh Steelers from Oakland Raiders 6- 3-176 San Francisco 49ers 6- 4-177 New Orleans Saints from New York Jets 6- 5-178 Jacksonville Jaguars 6- 6-179 Arizona Cardinals from Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6- 7-180 New York Giants 6- 8-181 Buffalo Bills 6- 9-182 Denver Broncos 6-10-183 Cincinnati Bengals 6-11-184 Detroit Lions 6-12-185 Green Bay Packers 6-13-186 Atlanta Falcons 6-14- Choice Forfeited by Washington Redskins 6-15-187 Carolina Panthers 6-16-188 Miami Dolphins 6-17-189 Cleveland Browns 6-18-190 Minnesota Vikings 6-19-191 Baltimore Ravens from Tennessee Titans 6-20-192 Pittsburgh Steelers 6-21-193 Baltimore Ravens 6-22-194 Green Bay Packers from Seattle Seahawks 6-23-195 Houston Texans 6-24-196 Oakland Raiders from Chicago Bears 6-25-197 Philadelphia Eagles 6-26-198 Cincinnati Bengals from Dallas Cowboys 6-27-199 Indianapolis Colts 6-28-200 Los Angeles Chargers 6-29-201 Kansas City Chiefs 6-30-202 New Orleans Saints 6-31-203 Los Angeles Rams 6-32-204 Detroit Lions from New England Patriots 6-33-205 New England Patriots (Compensatory Selection) 6-34-206 Washington Redskins (Compensatory Selection) 6-35-207 Arizona Cardinals (Compensatory Selection) 6-36- 208 Philadelphia Eagles (Compensatory Selection) 6-37-209 Minnesota Vikings (Compensatory Selection) 6-38-210 Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection) 6-39-211 Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection) 6-40-212 San Francisco 49ers (Compensatory Selection) 6-41-213 Cincinnati Bengals (Compensatory Selection) 6-42-214 Kansas City Chiefs (Compensatory Selection)

6-15-187 Carolina Panthers 7-15-229 Detroit Lions from Miami Dolphins

Round 7