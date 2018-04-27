NFL Draft 2018: Josh Rosen says 'there were 9 mistakes ahead of me'

Josh Rosen was taken No. 10 overall by the Cardinals in the first round Thursday, but he was the first to tell reporters there was a mistake made … by every team before Arizona.

“There were nine mistakes ahead of me," he told reporters on a conference call.

Rosen was the fourth quarterback taken in the draft behind Baker Mayfield (No. 1), Sam Darnold (No. 3) and Josh Allen (No. 7). The Cardinals actually had to trade up to get him despite the fact there were so many QBs taken.

The former UCLA quarterback was not pleased with how far he fell and he also took to Twitter to express his opinion.

"Motivated beyond words...let’s go win championships," he wrote.

Ironically, much of the theory as to the reason Rosen fell in the draft was because he was an opinionated guy. Clearly his fall has not kept him from saying what he feels.