NFL Draft 2018: Indians fans react to Baker Mayfield pick

Baker Mayfield didn't receive the warmest welcome in Cleveland.

The Browns selected the Oklahoma quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, which aired on a number of televisions around Progressive Field during Thursday's game between the Indians and Mariners.

When the pick was announced during the bottom of the seventh inning, Indians radio announcer Tom Hamilton couldn't help but note the unenthusiastic reaction around the stadium.

"The Browns made Baker Mayfield the first pick of the draft, and the crowd booed," Hamilton said.

Heavy boos from Progressive Field as they announce Baker Mayfield as #BrownsDraft first pick. #Indians — Alex Hooper (@lexhooper) April 27, 2018

The Browns later selected Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward with the No. 4 overall selection.

Despite the tepid reaction, the Indians were happy to welcome newcomers Mayfield and Ward to the city.

Story Continues

MORE: NFL Draft 2018: All 256 picks by team | NFL Draft trade roundup: Ravens close out first round by trading up for Lamar Jackson

Mayfield and Ward are expected to make an appearance at Friday's game against the Mariners, which is scheduled to start at 7:10 p.m. ET.