NFL Draft 2018 Grades: Analysis of Every Team's First-Round Pick

The 2018 NFL draft kicks off in Dallas tonight at 8 p.m. ET, and we’ll be covering every angle of the action.

Below is the NFL draft first-round order, complete with each team’s biggest and hidden needs (pulled from Andy Benoit’s team needs). Check back after the end of the first round for pick-by-pick analysis and grades.

1. Cleveland Browns—Biggest need: Quarterback; Hidden need: Everything else

2. New York Giants—Biggest need: Run game help; hidden need: cornerback

3. New York Jets—Biggest need: Tight end, quarterback; hidden need: wide receiver

4. Cleveland Browns

5. Denver Broncos—Biggest need: Guard; Hidden need: Pass catcher

6. Indianapolis Colts—Biggest need: Defense; Hidden need: ... Defense

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers—Biggest need: Safety; Hidden need: Defensive Line

8. Chicago Bears—Biggest need: Edge defender; Hidden need: Inside linebacker

9. San Francisco 49ers—Biggest need: Skill position players; Hidden need: Linebacker

10. Oakland Raiders—Biggest need: Cornerback; Hidden need: Wide receiver

11. Miami Dolphins—Biggest need: Tight end; Hidden need: Offensive tackle

12. Buffalo Bills—Biggest need: Inside linebacker, quarterback; Hidden need: Edge rusher

13. Washington Redskins—Biggest need: Cornerback; Hidden need: Center

14. Green Bay Packers—Biggest need: Cornerback; Hidden need: Wide receiver

15. Arizona Cardinals—Biggest need: Cornerback; Hidden need: Safety

16. Baltimore Ravens—Biggest need: Tight end; Hidden need: Front-seven defender

17. Los Angeles Chargers—Biggest need: Run defense; Hidden need: Free safety

18. Seattle Seahawks—Biggest need: Cornerback; Hidden need: Edge rusher

19. Dallas Cowboys—Biggest need: Wide receiver; Hidden need: Tight end

20. Detroit Lions—Biggest need: Pass rusher; Hidden need: Tight end

21. Cincinnati Bengals—Biggest need: Interior offensive line; Hidden need: Pass rusher

22. Buffalo Bills

23. New England Patriots—Biggest need: Left tackle; Hidden need: Cornerback

24. Carolina Panthers—Biggest need: Guard; Hidden need: Wide receiver

25. Tennessee Titans—Biggest need: Inside linebacker; Hidden need: Safety

26. Atlanta Falcons—Biggest need: Defensive tackle; Hidden need: Guard

27. New Orleans Saints—Biggest need: Defense; Hidden need: Flex tight end

28. Pittsburgh Steelers—Biggest need: Left tackle; Hidden need: Cornerback

29. Jacksonville Jaguars—Biggest need: Inside linebacker; Hidden need: Edge rusher

30. Minnesota Vikings—Biggest need: Right guard; Hidden need: Defensive end

31. New England Patriots

32. Philadelphia Eagles—Biggest need: Wide receiver; Hidden need: Inside linebacker