NFL divisional round schedule, playoff bracket: Chiefs, Lions back in action after postseason bye week

The Chiefs and Texans will open the divisional round on Saturday afternoon

The NFL playoffs are in full swing.

The league wrapped up its wild-card weekend on Monday night with the Los Angeles Rams' blowout win over the Minnesota Vikings, which was relocated to Arizona after massive deadly wildfires broke out across Los Angeles this past week.

Next weekend will bring four divisional round matchups, and will see the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions back in action after their respective byes. The Chiefs rolled through the AFC and claimed the top seed. They’ll take on the Houston Texans to start their quest for what would be a third straight Super Bowl. The Lions earned the top seed in the NFC after they beat the Vikings in the final game of the regular season. They will take on the Washington Commanders, who narrowly beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, which marked the franchise's first postseason win since the 2005 campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know entering the second weekend of the 2025 NFL playoffs.

NFL playoff schedule

All times are ET

Saturday, Jan. 18

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans

When: 4:30 p.m. ET

Where: Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, Missouri.

TV: ESPN/ABC

Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders

When: 8 p.m. ET

Where: Ford Field | Detroit

TV: Fox

Sunday, Jan. 19

Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles

When: 3 p.m. ET

Where: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia

TV: NBC

Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Highmark Stadium | Orchard Park, New York

TV: CBS

NFC playoff picture

Here's a look at the remaining NFC playoff bracket

1. Detroit Lions (15-2) vs. 6. Washington Commanders (13-5)

2. Philadelphia Eagles (15-3) vs. 4. Los Angeles Rams (11-7)

AFC playoff picture

Here's a look at the remaining AFC playoff bracket

1. Kansas City Chiefs (15-2) vs. 4. Houston Texans (11-7)

3. Baltimore Ravens (13-5) vs. 2. Buffalo Bills (14-4)

Championship game schedule

The league also released the schedule for the AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday night.

Sunday, Jan. 26

NFC championship game | 3 p.m. ET | Fox

AFC championship game | 6:30 p.m. ET | CBS