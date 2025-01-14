NFL divisional round schedule, playoff bracket: Chiefs, Lions back in action after postseason bye week
The Chiefs and Texans will open the divisional round on Saturday afternoon
The NFL playoffs are in full swing.
The league wrapped up its wild-card weekend on Monday night with the Los Angeles Rams' blowout win over the Minnesota Vikings, which was relocated to Arizona after massive deadly wildfires broke out across Los Angeles this past week.
Next weekend will bring four divisional round matchups, and will see the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions back in action after their respective byes. The Chiefs rolled through the AFC and claimed the top seed. They’ll take on the Houston Texans to start their quest for what would be a third straight Super Bowl. The Lions earned the top seed in the NFC after they beat the Vikings in the final game of the regular season. They will take on the Washington Commanders, who narrowly beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, which marked the franchise's first postseason win since the 2005 campaign.
Here’s everything you need to know entering the second weekend of the 2025 NFL playoffs.
NFL playoff schedule
All times are ET
Saturday, Jan. 18
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Houston Texans
When: 4:30 p.m. ET
Where: Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, Missouri.
TV: ESPN/ABC
Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders
When: 8 p.m. ET
Where: Ford Field | Detroit
TV: Fox
Sunday, Jan. 19
Los Angeles Rams vs. Philadelphia Eagles
When: 3 p.m. ET
Where: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia
TV: NBC
Buffalo Bills vs. Baltimore Ravens
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Highmark Stadium | Orchard Park, New York
TV: CBS
NFC playoff picture
Here's a look at the remaining NFC playoff bracket
1. Detroit Lions (15-2) vs. 6. Washington Commanders (13-5)
2. Philadelphia Eagles (15-3) vs. 4. Los Angeles Rams (11-7)
AFC playoff picture
Here's a look at the remaining AFC playoff bracket
1. Kansas City Chiefs (15-2) vs. 4. Houston Texans (11-7)
3. Baltimore Ravens (13-5) vs. 2. Buffalo Bills (14-4)
Championship game schedule
The league also released the schedule for the AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday night.
Sunday, Jan. 26
NFC championship game | 3 p.m. ET | Fox
AFC championship game | 6:30 p.m. ET | CBS