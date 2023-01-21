NFL Divisional Round: Latest scores, schedule, odds, TV info

Jaylon Thompson, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Eight NFL teams remain with a chance to reach Super Bowl 57. The NFL Divisional Round sets the stage for the elite teams to rise.

There are no more byes. Each team will hit the gridiron and validate their postseason credentials. Who will secure a spot in the conference championship?

The Kansas City Chiefs kick off the weekend against Jacksonville Jaguars. Both teams met in Week 10 with the Chiefs walking away with a 27-17 victory. The Jaguars have a great Cinderella story. Will the clock strike midnight on Saturday?

The Philadelphia Eagles are also in action on Saturday. The welcome the New York Giants for the third installment of the NFC East rivalry this season. The Eagles won both meetings including a 48-22 victory in late December.

Sunday could also be an epic slate of action. The Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills will settle the score after their Week 17 matchup was postponed. Meanwhile, the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers meet in prime time.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC wild-card game.
Here's a rundown of all the wild-card action around the NFL.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs

Kickoff: 4:30 p.m. ET (Saturday)

TV: NBC

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Chiefs got some needed rest with their first-round bye last week. It allowed head coach Andy Reid to set a game plan for the Jaguars. Reid is notorious for his success following an extended bye week. It could be a tall task for the Jaguars on Saturday afternoon. However, the Jaguars have thrived in the underdog role. Jacksonville overcame a 27-point deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC Wild-Card Round. Both teams met in Week 10 in which the Chiefs won. Since that meeting, the Jaguars have won seven of their last eight games.

A key player to watch is Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Can he make enough plays to keep his offense on the field and keep the football away from Patrick Mahomes? It could be the difference from another magical upset or the end of an unexpected season.

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET (Saturday)

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Giants arrive in Philadelphia looking to avenge two losses to the Eagles. While all eyes will be on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and his injured shoulder, the key name to watch is Giants star Daniel Jones. Will he turn in another signature moment? In Week 14, Jones completed 18 of 27 passes for 169 yards and two total touchdowns. The Giants will need more to vanquish their NFC East rivals. Expect the Eagles to attempt to shutdown running back Saquon Barkley. This will put all the onus on Jones to deliver. Conversely, watch for the Eagles to lean on their balanced offense to put Hurts in a comfortable position to make plays.

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills

Kickoff: 3:00 p.m. ET (Sunday)

TV: CBS

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Bengals and Bills will meet on the gridiron for the first time since Damar Hamlin’s scary collapse in Week 17. Emotions will be likely as both teams attempt to reach the AFC Championship Game. This matchup could come down to who has the football last. Expect a high-scoring affair between Josh Allen and Joe Burrow. Each quarterback performs well in big games and have momentum after a standout 2022 campaign.

For the Bengals, how their offensive line stacks up (minus three starters) will be important in giving Burrow enough time to survey the defense. A potential X-factor to watch is Bills tight end Dawson Knox. The veteran has scored a touchdown in his last five games. Allen will look his way near the red-zone and Knox’s involvement in the run game could be a springboard for backfield tandem Devin Singletary and James Cook.

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. ET (Sunday)

TV: FOX

Betting info: Odds, moneyline and more

What to know: The Cowboys have waited for this moment over the last year. They have a chance to avenge some late-game issues against the 49ers in the 2021 NFL playoffs. Both teams look different as new stars emerged for this contest. This is the biggest game for guys like CeeDee Lamb, Tony Pollard, Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey. How will each player respond to the moment? The answer to that question could decide this matchup.

Purdy has shined during his improbable rookie season. He has gone from “Mr. Irrelevant” to a high-caliber NFL quarterback. The Cowboys defense will send pressure with a dynamic defensive front seven led by stars Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence. Conversely, the 49ers will counter with Nick Bosa and company to rattle Dak Prescott. This game could be a throwback defensive battle. One mistake could end up deciding the eventual winner on Sunday night.

