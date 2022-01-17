The entire NFL Divisional playoff schedule, including when the Kansas City Chiefs play
The Chiefs took care of business Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers and now will turn their attention to a game against the Buffalo Bills.
With a win over the Steelers in an AFC Wild Card Game, the Chiefs advanced to a Divisional Playoff game against the Bills. Buffalo spanked the Chiefs 38-20 at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 10, so KC will be looking for payback.
The NFL announced when the Chiefs will play. Here is the full playoff schedule.
Wild Card Round
Saturday, Jan. 15
At No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals 26, No. 5 Las Vegas Raiders 19
At No. 3 Buffalo Bills 47, No. 6 New England Patriots 17
Sunday, Jan. 16
At No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, No. 7 Philadelphia Eagles 15
3:30 p.m.: No. 6 San Francisco 49ers 23, at No. 3 Dallas Cowboys 17
7:15 p.m.: No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1) at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) on NBC
Monday, Jan. 17
7:15 p.m.: No. 5 Arizona Cardinals (11-6) at No. 4 Los Angeles Rams (12-5) on ESPN, ESPN 2
Divisional Round
Saturday, Jan. 22
3:35 p.m.: No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals (11-7) at No. 1`Tennessee Titans (12-5) on CBS (KCTV-5)
7:15 p.m.: No. 6 San Francisco 49ers (11-7) at No. 1 Green Bay Packers (13-4) on Fox (KDAF-4)
Sunday, Jan. 23
2:05 p.m.: Arizona Cardinals/Los Angeles Rams winner at No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14-4) on NBC (KSHB-41)
5:40 p.m.: No. 3 Buffalo Bills (12-6) at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (13-5) on CBS
Championship Games
Sunday, Jan. 30
2:05 p.m.: AFC Championship Game, Teams TBD on CBS
5:40 p.m.: NFC Championship Game, Teams TBD on Fox
Super Bowl LVI
Sunday, Feb. 13
SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California
Kickoff at 5:30 p.m. on NBC