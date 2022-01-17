The entire NFL Divisional playoff schedule, including when the Kansas City Chiefs play

In this article:

The Chiefs took care of business Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers and now will turn their attention to a game against the Buffalo Bills.

With a win over the Steelers in an AFC Wild Card Game, the Chiefs advanced to a Divisional Playoff game against the Bills. Buffalo spanked the Chiefs 38-20 at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 10, so KC will be looking for payback.

The NFL announced when the Chiefs will play. Here is the full playoff schedule.

Wild Card Round

Saturday, Jan. 15

At No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals 26, No. 5 Las Vegas Raiders 19

At No. 3 Buffalo Bills 47, No. 6 New England Patriots 17

Sunday, Jan. 16

At No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31, No. 7 Philadelphia Eagles 15

3:30 p.m.: No. 6 San Francisco 49ers 23, at No. 3 Dallas Cowboys 17

7:15 p.m.: No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1) at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (12-5) on NBC

Monday, Jan. 17

7:15 p.m.: No. 5 Arizona Cardinals (11-6) at No. 4 Los Angeles Rams (12-5) on ESPN, ESPN 2

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 22

3:35 p.m.: No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals (11-7) at No. 1`Tennessee Titans (12-5) on CBS (KCTV-5)

7:15 p.m.: No. 6 San Francisco 49ers (11-7) at No. 1 Green Bay Packers (13-4) on Fox (KDAF-4)

Sunday, Jan. 23

2:05 p.m.: Arizona Cardinals/Los Angeles Rams winner at No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (14-4) on NBC (KSHB-41)

5:40 p.m.: No. 3 Buffalo Bills (12-6) at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs (13-5) on CBS

Championship Games

Sunday, Jan. 30

2:05 p.m.: AFC Championship Game, Teams TBD on CBS

5:40 p.m.: NFC Championship Game, Teams TBD on Fox

Super Bowl LVI

Sunday, Feb. 13

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

Kickoff at 5:30 p.m. on NBC