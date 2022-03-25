NFL to discuss proposals for overtime rule changes: 'There’s a lot of momentum to have a change'

NFL owners will discuss two proposals to modify overtime rules at the league's annual meeting next week, and competition committee chairman Rich McKay said "there’s a lot of momentum to" make a change after this year's playoffs.

"My history on this rule tells me that 24 votes is not easy to get," McKay said in a conference call Friday. "But I do think the statistics absolutely warrant an examination of whether our overtime rules need to be further modified."

Currently, NFL rules make it so that the team receiving the overtime kickoff can win the game if it scores a touchdown on the period's opening possession.

Both teams are given a possession only if the receiving team attempts a field goal or does not score on its opening drive.

Last year, the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills in a playoff thriller, 42-36, after winning the coin toss and scoring on the ensuing possession.

NFL FREE AGENCY: 10 most regrettable contracts in 2022 offseason

NFL MOCK DRAFT: Impact of Tyreek Hill trade could go beyond Chiefs and Dolphins in first round

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with fans after an NFL divisional round victory over the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs trailed with 13 seconds left but forced overtime and won 42-36 to advance to the AFC Championship for the fourth straight season.
The Chiefs lost to the Cincinnati Bengals after winning the overtime coin toss the following week, but McKay said the coin toss-winning team has won 10 of 12 overtime games since the format was instituted in 2010, and seven of those victories came without both teams touching the ball.

"Offense has progressed a lot," he said. "So that’s why there’s a discussion of a rules modification."

Three NFL teams submitted two proposals for overtime rules changes.

The Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles made a simple proposal to allow both teams an opportunity to possess the ball in overtime. The Tennessee Titans proposed both teams possess the ball, unless the team with first possession scores a touchdown and makes a two-point conversion.

Detroit Lions center Ryan McCollum (74) prepares to hike the ball to quarterback Jared Goff (16) against the Denver Broncos prepares to pass the ball in the first quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on Dec. 12, 2021.
McKay said those proposals encompass the major discussion points for a rules change, which requires at least 24 votes to pass.

The competition committee has not formally taken a position on the overtime format, McKay said, because there will be an opportunity to amend the proposals before voting.

One possibility not under consideration is making overtime a timed period to be played like a fifth quarter of the game.

McKay said that option "was brought up many years ago" and shot down in part because the league did not want to burden players with unnecessary extra plays.

"We loved the traditional format of sudden death," he said. "We thought that was the best format for overtime there was. It was quick, it was decisive and it had an incredible amount of excitement to it. The problem was, the kickers got too proficient and all of a sudden the coin toss was creating a problem.

"I think the reason we’ve avoided the set time idea is the idea that you’re certainly adding more plays. I wouldn’t say it’s significant, but you’re going to add more plays, guaranteed and that’s one of the reasons we’ve stayed away from it. Plus the area of excitement, we always have liked the traditional sudden death feel that this game can end on the next play and what that means to overtime. I don’t know that’s right, but that’s the way I think as a committee, I’m kind of articulating what I’ve heard over the years, those would be the discussion points about the idea of a set time."

Along with overtime proposals, owners will vote next week on a competition committee proposal to make permanent a 2021 change to limit the number of players allowed in the setup zone against an onside kick.

The meetings run Sunday through Tuesday in Palm Beach, Florida.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: New NFL overtime rules? Some see 'momentum to have a change'

