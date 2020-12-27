Decimated Browns lose 23-16 to surging Jets

It turns out that being without four of your wide receivers isn’t a recipe for success, something the Cleveland Browns learned the hard way on Sunday.

The Browns lost 23-16 to the surprising and puzzling New York Jets on Sunday, stopping the Browns from clinching their first playoff berth since 2002 and giving the Pittsburgh Steelers the AFC North title. The Jets now have a wholly unbelievable two-game winning streak. Even more unbelievable? Both of their wins are against teams with winning records.

Browns down key players

When a team loses to the 2020 Jets, it’s more about what the losing team did to lose than what the Jets did to win. In this case, the Browns were down wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Rashard Higgins, as well as Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge, two key backup receivers. Mayfield had no one to throw to, and the Jets took advantage.

It was also bad fortune that guard Wyatt Teller and left tackle Jedrick Wills were both out, because without his best receivers Mayfield could have used their protection on the offensive line. Instead, he took several key sacks in the first half that doomed multiple drives. The defense didn’t seem to have an answer for the Jets, because they scored two touchdowns on the Browns before halftime.

Of the Browns’ seven first half possessions, they punted four times, fumbled once, made a field goal, and missed a field goal. They managed to score just three points to the Jets’ 13 when they headed back to the locker room.

The Browns, down several key offensive players, lost to the still-terrible Jets. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Second half surge not enough

It seemed like the Jets would continue to dominate the Browns when they started the third quarter with a touchdown, but the Browns started to make a comeback. They finally scored a touchdown of their own late in the third quarter to narrow the deficit to 10 points. Another touchdown with 12:42 left in the game brought them even closer to catching the Jets, but a missed extra point kept them behind by four points instead of three.

That doinked extra point didn’t end up mattering. With just over three minutes left in the game, the Jets forced Mayfield to fumble deep in Browns territory. The managed to score a field goal off the turnover, giving the Browns seven points to make up.

It looked like they were on their way to doing just that, but the holy roller rule ended it all for the Browns. On 4th and inches with under two minutes left, Mayfield fumbled the ball. It was recovered by Kareem Hunt, but the ball can’t be advanced by anyone other than the fumbling player when there are less than two minutes left. The Browns turned it over on downs, and the Jets claimed victory.

The Browns aren’t eliminated, but they need a win in Week 17 to end that 17-year playoff drought. Meanwhile, the Jets keep distancing themselves from that first overall pick. Their Week 15 win put it in jeopardy, and this win against the Browns plus the Jacksonville Jaguars’ loss to the Chicago Bears means they’ve 100 percent lost it. Two wins is better than drafting a franchise quarterback, right?

