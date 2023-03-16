NFL cuts tracker: Browns make pair of defensive cuts, including Jadeveon Clowney

Yahoo Sports Staff
·7 min read
Matt Ryan will reportedly be released by the Colts as part of NFL cuts. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
Matt Ryan will reportedly be released by the Colts as part of NFL cuts. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

As the 2023 free agency period draws nearer (it begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET), teams are beginning to release expensive or underperforming players to open salary cap space before the start of the new league year. Some do it to create flexibility for trades and signings, while others do it out of necessity if they're over the cap.

Here are some of the biggest releases ahead of free agency and how they'll affect each team. All figures courtesy of Over the Cap:

Browns release Jadeveon Clowney and John Johnson III

Adding defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and safety John Johnson III in free agency were the Cleveland Browns' two biggest moves two offseasons ago, and now they have both been released with a post-June 1 designation. Cutting Clowney, whose departure was expected after a turbulent season, will save nothing against the cap, while Johnson will save $9.75 million.

Cowboys cut RB Ezekiel Elliott

After seven seasons together, the Dallas Cowboys cut running back Ezekiel Elliott, a move that will save $10.9 million in cap space.

Eagles set to cut CB Darius Slay

Philadelphia reportedly couldn't reach an agreement on a restructured deal with its star cornerback and will likely release him. Slay himself tweeted that he'll be looking for a new home soon.

Indianapolis Colts cut QB Matt Ryan

The Colts are moving on after one year of Ryan, which will cost them a $12 million guarantee for the 2023 season. Ryan won only four of his 12 starts and threw for 3,057 yards with 14 touchdowns and 13 interceptions this past year. Indianapolis owns the No. 4 overall pick in next month's NFL Draft.

Baltimore Ravens cut DE Calais Campbell

The Ravens released veteran defensive end Calais Campbell, the team announced Monday. Campbell, 36, played three years in Baltimore where he tallied 11 sacks and 36 quarterback hits. He previously played with the Arizona Cardinals and Jacksonville Jaguars. The move will save the Ravens $7 million in salary cap.

Seattle Seahawks plan to cut DL Shelby Harris

The Seahawks are releasing one of the players they acquired in the Russell Wilson trade. Seattle reportedly plans to cut defensive lineman Shelby Harris after being unable to find a trade partner, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. Harris, who tallied two sacks and 24 combined tackles in 2022, will save the Seahawks about $8.9 million and cost $3.27 million in dead cap.

Leonard Floyd cut by Rams

The Los Angeles Rams reportedly plan to release pass rusher Leonard Floyd, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Floyd, 30, tallied at least nine sacks in each of the past three years in Los Angeles and signed a four-year, $64 million extension in 2021.

Vikings cut WR Adam Thielen

Homestate hero Adam Thielen is on the open market. The Minnesota Vikings cut the two-time Pro Bowl wideout on Friday after nine seasons with the team. Thielen, 32, is from Minnesota and caught 534 receptions for 6,682 yards and 55 touchdowns in 135 games.

If designated as a post-June 1 cut, the move will save the Vikings $13.55 million for 2023 but will cost $6.4 million in dead cap. Thielen had a $19.96 million cap hit this upcoming season after he signed a three-year, $44.67 million deal in 2022.

Titans cut another veteran: Center Ben Jones

Tennessee added to its list of released veterans when the Titans cut center Ben Jones, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Jones, 33, played the past seven years with the Titans where he started 108 games. The move will save the Titans $3.7 million in salary cap. It marks the sixth veteran released this offseason.

Za'Darius Smith informs Vikings he wants to be released

Minnesota Pro Bowl edge rusher Za'Darius Smith posted what appears to be a farewell message to Twitter on Thursday. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, he has informed the team that he wants to be released, but the team has no plans to do that. Smith is technically signed through the 2023 season, as he agreed to a three-year deal worth $42 million last March.

Jets will cut WR/PR Braxton Berrios

The New York Jets are moving on from receiver and return specialist Braxton Berrios at the start of the league year, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The two sides reportedly discussed a contract restructuring but couldn't agree — which led to Berrios' release. It saves New York $5 million but will cost them $3.2 million in dead cap.

Cardinals move on from WR Robbie Anderson

The Arizona Cardinals announced Wednesday that Robbie Anderson had been released.

Anderson, acquired in a midseason trade with the Carolina Panthers, had just seven catches for 76 yards in 10 games with the Cardinals. Cutting the 29-year-old Anderson saves the Cardinals $12 million and was a very obvious move as the Cardinals rebuild their roster under a new front office and coaching staff. He was entering the final season of a two-year contract, and the Cardinals will incur no dead money on their salary cap by cutting Anderson.

Jaguars release CB Shaquill Griffin

The Jaguars announced they're releasing Griffin, a 2019 Pro Bowler who was placed on injured reserve this past season after suffering a back injury. The move will save the Jaguars $13 million in cap space.

Miami Dolphins tell CB Byron Jones he'll be cut

Ten days after Jones tweeted about the "regrettable cost" of playing in the NFL, the Dolphins told the veteran cornerback he'll be released, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The move will save Miami $13.6 million as a post-June 1 cut and will cost the team $4.75 million in dead cap. Jones played the past two seasons with the Dolphins after he signed a five-year, $82 million contract in 2020 that made him the highest-paid cornerback at the time.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut starting LT Donovan Smith

Smith played all eight years of his NFL career with the Buccaneers before being cut, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. He started all 124 games he played during his time in Tampa. Cutting Smith saves the Buccaneers $9.95 million but comes with a $7.95 million dead cap hit.

Frank Clark expected to be cut by Kansas City Chiefs

Clark and the Chiefs weren't able to reach common ground on a reworked deal, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, and the expectation is Kansas City will release him.

Tennessee Titans cut pass rusher Bud Dupree

Dupree signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract in 2021. But two seasons later he'll be looking for another team. Releasing Dupree saves the Titans $9.35 million but comes with a dead cap hit of $10.85 million, per Over the Cap. He was owed $17 million in base salary this season, so the decision makes sense for the cut-heavy Titans.

Titans cut OL Taylor Lewan

Lewan was the first of many surprise veteran cuts by the Titans this offseason. The oft-injured former Pro Bowl offensive lineman cleared $14.84 million off Tennessee's books.

Titans cut WR Robert Woods

Woods lasted just one season with the Titans and is back on the market after being released. He saved the team $12.01 million in salary cap with a dead cap hit of $2.59 million.

Titans cut LB Zach Cunningham

Cunningham earned a four-year, $58 million deal in 2020 but saved the Titans $8.92 million with his release. He will cost the team $4.5 million in dead cap in 2023, though.

Titans move on from K Randy Bullock

Bullock wasn't a big cut, but will save Tennessee $2.13 million in 2023.

Minnesota Vikings cut LB Eric Kendricks

Kendricks had played his entire career in Minnesota before the Vikings released him. That move saved the team $9.5 million, but will come with a $1.93 million dead cap hit.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers move on from RB Leonard Fournette

The decision to release Fournette, which he reportedly asked for, saved the Buccaneers around $3.47 million, but the team will incur a dead cap hit of $5 million. He played the past three seasons in Tampa Bay.

Other players who have been cut:

Houston Texans C Justin Britt

Atlanta Falcons QB Marcus Mariota

Washington Commanders QB Carson Wentz

Detroit Lions DT Michael Brockers

Chicago Bears DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, DE

Latest Stories

  • March Madness 2023: NCAA tournament last-minute bracket tips

    If you need help filling out your men's bracket ahead of the action starting on Thursday, Scott Pianowski has some last-minute advice.

  • Titans release OLB Bud Dupree after 7 sacks in 2 years

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans released outside linebacker Bud Dupree two years into a six-year contract, parting ways with the big free agent they acquired in 2021 to boost their pass rush, the team announced Thursday. Dupree signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract in March 2021 after spending his first six seasons with Pittsburgh. The Titans signed Dupree despite the 6-foot-4, 269-pound linebacker tearing an ACL in early December 2020. He was waived Wednesday night. Dupree bec

  • Toney gets England call-up as potential gambling ban looms

    With a possible suspension looming for apparently breaching multiple gambling rules, Ivan Toney was called up by England for its upcoming European Championship qualifiers as a reward for being the third-leading scorer in the Premier League. It is the second time the Brentford striker has been summoned by England. The first was ahead of Nations League qualifiers in September but he didn't get onto the field and failed to make the squad for the World Cup a few weeks later. Toney has scored 16 leag

  • Former No. 1 NFL draft pick Jadeveon Clowney released by Cleveland Browns

    The Cleveland Browns released Jadeveon Clowney, the team announced Wednesday. What's next for the former No. 1 pick?

  • Former President Barack Obama picks Duke, South Carolina to win men's and women's March Madness

    It's only the third time the former president hasn't picked a No. 1 seed to win the men's tournament.

  • Why Silicon Valley Bank collapsed, and why it matters

    Silicon Valley Bank collapsed on Friday, resulting in the second-largest bank failure in US history.

  • 2023 NFL Draft: Jalen Carter reportedly won't receive jail time after pleading no contest in fatal car crash case

    Carter will instead perform community service, pay a fine and serve 12 months probation.

  • NCAA names 2023 Hobey Baker Award finalists, and it's a stacked field

    Logan Cooley, Adam Fantilli, Matthew Knies and Lane Hutson are among the top NHL prospects in the mix for college hockey's most prestigious individual award.

  • Mike Lindell Backtracks on Claims MyPillow Is Going Broke

    Sarah Silbiger via ReutersMyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says his company is in great shape, just hours after telling Steve Bannon it was going broke due to political pressure.“I invented MyPillow2.0 and it is doing great!” Lindell told The Daily Beast on Wednesday night.Despite trying to claim that his business was the victim of a political vendetta earlier on Wednesday, Lindell was quickly peddling a different story.“Over 1/2 the loans are already paid back! MyPillow2.0 is manufactured 100% by MyPi

  • AP source: Dolphins bringing back RB duo of Mostert, Wilson

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins are bringing back running backs Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., agreeing on two-year contracts for both players. Mostert's agent Brett Tessler reported the deal Tuesday afternoon. A person familiar with the deal confirmed Wilson's intention to re-sign with Miami on a deal worth up to $8.2 million. The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because signings can’t be announced until the official start of free agency on Wedne

  • Vikings add ex-Cardinals CB Byron Murphy in defensive revamp

    The Minnesota Vikings have made former Arizona cornerback Byron Murphy a key piece of their latest defensive revamp. The Vikings finalized agreements with Murphy, former New Orleans outside linebacker Marcus Davenport and former Miami tight end Josh Oliver on Wednesday, the first day of NFL free agency. The deals will be signed after completion of their physical exams, and the Vikings planned an introductory news conference for Thursday at team headquarters.

  • AP source: Vikings convert Cousins bonus, clear $16M off cap

    The Minnesota Vikings cleared the necessary space from their salary cap the day before the start of free agency, with a big boost from a contract restructure for quarterback Kirk Cousins. This time, the Vikings held off on another commitment. The Vikings reached an agreement with Cousins on Tuesday to change bonus language in his existing contract that saved them $16 million in cap charges for 2023, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiation.

  • Chiefs agree to terms on 2-year deal with former 49ers pass rusher Charles Omenihu

    The Chiefs bolstered their pass rush by agreeing to terms with a young up-and-comer who recorded a career-high 4.5 sacks for the 49ers in 2022.

  • Russia offers to host new sports event with China, India

    NEW DELHI (AP) — Russia offered Wednesday to host a new multi-sports event for countries such as China and India which are members of a regional grouping known as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Russian President Vladimir Putin previously suggested creating the event at an SCO summit in September. His suggestion came at a time when Russia is excluded from many events in Olympic sports following its invasion of Ukraine last year. Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin offered to host the so-called

  • NFL free agency 2023 tracker: Ex-Eagles RB Sanders signing with Panthers

    Follow the NFL's annual signing and negotiating bonanza right here with Yahoo Sports.

  • NFL free agency: Eagles plan to release star CB Darius Slay after two sides couldn't restructure deal

    Darius Slay made the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons with the Eagles.

  • AP source: 49ers agree to 4-year deal with C Jake Brendel

    The San Francisco 49ers agreed to a contract extension Tuesday with starting center Jake Brendel before he could hit the open market. A person familiar with the deal said on condition of anonymity that Brendel will sign a four-year contract with the Niners instead of becoming an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday. NFL Network first reported the agreement and said it had a maximum value of $20 million and includes $8 million in guarantees.

  • ‘It’s about that time’ Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs recruit Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins

    The Cardinals wide receiver is rumored to be on the trade block

  • AP sources: Cowboys keep Wilson, Vander Esch in free agency

    The Dallas Cowboys are keeping two of their own in free agency by agreeing to contracts with safety and leading tackler Donovan Wilson and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. Wilson and the Cowboys agreed to a $24 million, three-year deal, a person with knowledge of the agreement said Tuesday. Another person says Vander Esch is returning for $11 million over two years. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because terms of the contracts weren't released. Wilson rose fro

  • Aaron Rodgers' trite grievances, eye-roll inducing drama will soon be Jets' problem as Packers bid farewell

    Rodgers' difficulties will soon be the Jets' problem, and the Packers will surely happy to be free of at least that part of employing him.